Adele is reportedly set to start selling her own brand of luggage and lingerie

Are we about to see Adele selling branded lingerie, jewellery and perfume? According to new reports, we could be.

The iconic singer could possibly follow in the footsteps of other celebrities, such as Rhianna and Victoria Beckham, and release her own line of products – which could also include clothing and perfume.

The Rolling in Deep singer, who has just started her Vegas residency, already has a net worth of $190m but could be set to bump that up a few figures with Adele-inspired merchandise.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab) the singer filed a trademark to sell Adele-branded goods in the US, meaning her fans could get a slice of her, especially if she decides to recreate some of her favourite perfume, clothing and jewellery.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A music industry source told the publication: “This venture could see her selling a wide range of items — particularly in the lucrative American market where she is huge.

“It shows that as well as being a great singer-songwriter, Adele is a canny businesswoman.”

Her company also has the right to sell clothing and other merchandise including backpacks, wallets, headgear and watches. From Armani to Valentino, fans will be excited if she decides to recreate some of her well-known fashion looks from the red carpets.

Talking about her style, she previously said: "I have insecurities, of course, but I don't hang out with anyone who points them out."

The singer, who officially started her Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace last month after an 8-month delay, will perform every weekend until March 2023.

Last month, she revealed how emotional the run-up to the show was via Instagram, writing: "I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, and incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited.

“I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.

“But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time, I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x.”

Will you be stocking up on Adele merch?