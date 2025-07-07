Vogue Williams On Laser Treatments, Positivity, And The Unusual Way She Tans Her Back

Vogue Williams is a busy woman—a podcast host, a TV presenter, a writer, a DJ, and the founder of tanning brand Bare by Vogue. Oh, and she's also a mother of three.

Being around the 39-year-old is thoroughly enjoyable; she's charming, funny, self-deprecating, and spent the duration of our chat either smiling or laughing. "I just like to be happy," she tells me when we sit down to talk. And she has a lot to be happy about. Her three podcasts—Vogue & Amber, My Therapist Ghosted Me and Never Live It Down with Vogue Williams—are hugely successful (and award-winning), her memoir, Big Mouth, is a Sunday Times Bestseller, and if you ask any beauty editor, they'll tell you that her products are the reason they look so naturally tanned all year round.

And tanning is exactly why we're talking—the brand is expanding. With 16 products in the lineup, which you can now purchase in Boots stores and online, soon professional Bare by Vogue spray tans will be available to consumers too. "I'm very involved in Bare by Vogue," she says. "I love everything about it. I love the incredible team that I work with; they're so innovative. We're always looking for new things to bring out onto the market that we know our customers will absolutely love." It is the number-one-selling tanning brand in Williams' native Ireland, and it's finally getting the recognition in the UK that it deserves. She's passionate about sunless tanning, and it shows...

Katie Thomas: Why did you decide to start a tanning brand?

Vogue Williams: I decided to start a tanning brand because, although there were tans on the market that I was using, I felt like they were missing something, like my favourite tan at the time was quite drying. And so with Bare by Vogue, I wanted to create a natural-looking tan that looked like you've just been on holiday, that was good for your skin, non-drying and faded evenly. I'm also all about safe tanning as well, so that was important to me, too.

KT: Talk to me about the link between being tanned and self-confidence.

VW: Oh God, honestly, there's not a day that goes by that I'm not wearing fake tan. I love it. I love the way it makes me feel. I had the flu at Christmas, and when I finally got the energy to stand up and have a shower, I needed a tan to feel normal again. If I'm wearing a short skirt, I always want to have tan on my legs, whether that's instant tan or full body self-tan.

KT: Do you have different tanning routines depending on the season or event?

VW: Yes, I have different tanning routines depending on the season and the event. In winter, I'll wear the Dark shade, and in the summer, I'll always wear Ultra Dark. And if I'm going to an event, I will layer, and layer, and layer on the Liquid Body Illuminator. I love it so much.

KT: And how do you tan your back?

VW: I will admit that in the past, I have got my six-year-old son to do it. And he did a fantastic job. I think he was five years old at the time. Spencer [Matthews, Williams's husband] will do it if he's around, but if there's no one to help, I have a little hack: I use the Bare By Vogue Face Tanning Mist and spritz it all over my back. But I also go out without a tanned back, too, because sometiwmes I just tan the bits you can see.

KT: You've spoken about your love of holidays, what has been your favourite holiday of all time?

VW: I would say Spain. My mum lives in Spain and she leaves for the summer because it's too hot for her, so we all descend on her house. I love going there because it's like a home away from home.

KT: What are your must-have travel essentials on a flight?

VW: Oh, I do love to bring a sheet mask. I know it looks slightly strange when people do that, but if it's a long flight, I'll always bring a sheet mask. I also always bring under-eye masks, a serum, a moisturiser and a hair brush. I buy a bottle of water in the airport and loads of snacks, because I don't like plane food (if I can avoid eating it, I will). I also never drink alcohol on a flight.

KT: How do you keep the kids sun-safe whilst on holiday?

VW: To keep the kids sun-safe on holiday, you have to keep reapplying SPF 50. I apply it all over their faces and bodies and try to keep a hat on them for as long as possible. I also keep them out of the sun between 12 and 2, when I allow them some time on an iPad. I know I shouldn't do it, but that's what they get to keep them out of the midday sun.

KT: You've spoken about staying out of the sun where possible. How do you navigate that when you're away?

VW: I used to lie out in the sun for eight hours a day, but I would never do that now. It's hard to avoid the sun completely when you have kids because they're always running in and out of the sea. I wear factor 50 all over, a big, wide-brimmed hat and always have an umbrella up wherever I'm sitting.

KT: You're open about the skin treatments you get. Are there any that you get to help with post-holiday flare-ups, like pigmentation?

VW: Oh, I love a beauty treatment. As soon as I get back from any holiday, I visit Debbie Thomas, who does the most incredible facials. She specialises in laser treatments, which I get to help with my pigmentation, as it flares up badly in the sun. Even after wearing a hat and SPF50, it always gets me.

KT: You have a very sunny disposition and infectious energy. Does that come naturally, or do you have to work on it?

VW: Thank you so much. I would say it's probably just my natural state to be like that. I prefer to be positive. I like to be happy, and I don't want anyone feeling anything negative when they're around me. I like to have fun with people and enjoy life as much as I can.