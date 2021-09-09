Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier in the summer saw the launch of a new beauty destination: Flannels Beauty. Alongside the e-commerce site, stand alone stores were opened in two of the UK’s largest cities: Sheffield and Leicester and there’s another due in London at the beginning of next year.

Flannels Beauty considers the way we shop for beauty a little archaic, so these beauty halls are a little different. There are beauty changing rooms, where you can test and trial products properly before you buy, in front of well-lit mirrors, at private dressing tables. They make as much fuss about male beauty as they do about women’s. And most importantly, they are taking some of the world’s biggest household names, as well as must-have emerging brands making traction in the industry, to the masses. Now people across the UK have access to brands like Augustinus Bader, Le Labo and Dr Barbara Sturm.

The brand has ambassadors too – some of beauty’s biggest names. Celebrity make-up artist Nikki Wolf, Scottish make-up-obsessive Jamie Genevieve, fashion stylist Melissa’s Wardrobe and Victoria McGrath, the face of Instagram favourite @inthefrow.

We asked Victoria to create looks using products from Flannels Beauty to suit some of life’s biggest events.

Wedding Guest Look

“My favourite wedding guest look is soft glam; chiselled cheeks, pink blush and a nude lip. For a long lasting base I use Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation in shade 4.5, adding extra staying power with the Tom Ford Beauty Translucent Finishing Powder in Ivory Fawn and a spritz of the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. For the eyes, I like to use the Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette, using the pink tones over the whole eye, and the darker brown for a subtle winged liner. One of my all-time favourite lipsticks is the Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Kim K.W, it’s never far from my reach.”

Victoria used:

Post-Lockdown Night Out

“Often the best part of a night out with the girls is the getting ready; gossiping over martinis and mascara. For my first night out post-lockdown, I have opted for a flawless base, using Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter in 4, banishing any dark circles with my trusted Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer and a dark but defined eye. For the eye look, wash a champagne shadow over the lid, using the darkest shade in the Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Eye Filters Palette (in Diva Lights) to create a winged eyeliner look. Finish with a good dose of mascara and a pink pout using Jimmy Choo’s Seduction Collection Satin Lip Colour in Tender Pink.”

Victoria used:

First Day Back In The Office

“My first day back meeting clients felt like my first day back at school after the summer break. For an everyday office look, I gravitate towards warmer tones, using the Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eye Palette and Charlotte Tilbury Rock and Kohl in Barbarella Brown to create a soft smoky eye. I keep my skin looking fresh using the Urban Decay Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Hydrator in 50, with a wash of Tom Ford Cheek Colour in Love Lust just above the contours of the face for a healthy glow. Try placing your blush on where you would apply your highlighter, up on to the eye lid and above the brow bone…my favourite makeup technique right now!”

Victoria used:

Family Event

“Warm, neutrals with an edge are my go to for semi-formal events such as meeting up with family. Draw focus to the eyes with a dewy complexion that is not ultra-heavy, I opt for Laura Mercier’s Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Protector in OW1 Pearl, using the Tom Ford Beauty Soleil Glow Bronzer to contour the high points of the face. For a warm smoky eye, wash a coral toned shadow all over the eye, replicating what you pop on the eye lid under your eye too. Finish with a wing of brown shadow, a lick of mascara and a glossy lip.”

Victoria used: