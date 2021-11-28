This Instagram Reel has made me want to buy the ghd Platinum+ straighteners (oh and they’re on sale)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These tools will solve all of my hair woes, right?

I’m really not good at styling my hair (I’ve written about it once or twice), so I often scroll through Instagram for inspiration.

What I want is to create perfectly polished hair looks. The person I often find myself gravitating towards is influencer Emma Louise Connolly. To me, she has perfect hair and I am a little (no, ignore that, I am a lot) obsessed.

Her most recent hair tutorial on her Instagram Reels blew me away. It’s Parisian-chic, it’s tousled and absolute perfection. I made a note of the tools she used and I plan to replicate it exactly.

Tell me that that isn’t the most beautiful hair you ever did see?! And these are the exact tools that she used.

First up, she dried her hair with the ghd Helios hair dryer. It’s one of the best hair dryers on the market right now and is perfect for those with frizzy hair that’s tricky to tame. As you can see from Emma’s beautiful locks, it delivers a super shiny and smooth blow dry.

Next up she twists and twirls her hair away from the face with the Platinum+ Hair Straightener. It’s looks like when you drag scissors along a piece of ribbon and it curls back effortlessly. These straighteners are ideal for smoothing, but the plates are designed so that you can do exactly what Emma does and create soft curls and easy waves too.

Watch this space, here’s hoping that after I add these to my basket I’ll look exactly like Emma. One can only hope right?