The Body Shop Black Friday Sale: it’s here guys, here’s what we’re buying

The Body Shop Black Friday sale has started. ‘Surely that’s early ?’ we hear you cry. Yes slightly, but that’s because rather than one day of discounts, they are doing a full month of them. Scream.
The brand is offering 15% off all products (except beauty advent calendars and gifts), using the code 14672 at the checkout. These are some pretty incredible Black Friday beauty deals.
Latest Stories
And if that wasn’t reason enough to shop, The Body Shop are donating 2p from every sale made between 13th October – 31st December to the organisation’s Housing Fund, which helps young people overcome financial barriers holding them back from independence. Funds raised will help member charities to increase capacity, services and sustainability in these extremely challenging times.
Our suggestion is: go, go, go.
Here’s what we’re buying in The Body Shop Black Friday sale
The Body Shop Oils of Life Intensely Revitalising Facial Oil –
was £38, now £32.30
As we head into Winter, we need to look after our skin. The best way to do that is to keep is hydrated to within an inch of its life. This facial oil, made up of three cold-pressed seed oils: black cumin, camellia and rosehip, does exactly that. Order one for yourself and one for a friend. We all need some extra TLC this year.
The Body Shop Black Musk Night Bloom EDT –
was £18, now £15.30
A fragrance under £16 is unheard of, but a beautiful and rich fragrance under £16 is basically a mirage. But this isn’t. This stunningly rich scent, inspired by flowers that bloom at night, is not to be ignored. Buy it now.
The Body Shop Olive Nourishing Body Butter –
was £16, now £13.60
Even the best beauty editor will tell you that they often forget to use body cream when they jump out of the shower in the morning. But now in lockdown, we don’t really have an excuse. Let’s get our limbs in order – this sumptuous cream glides onto skin and you can almost see it drinking in the moisture. We promise after a couple of days your body will just look healthier.
The Body Shop Coconut Bronze Glowing Wash-Off Tan –
was £14, now £11.90
When was the last time you went on a sunny holiday? If you managed to get away in between the two lockdowns, lucky you. If you didn’t, then perk up that pale with this wash off tan. OK, you’re not going out so don’t necessarily need to fake tan, but by golly we need a boost and if that means giving ourselves a bit of colour, then that’s what we’ll do. Pop this on, wear that dress that you’ve been keeping for best and have a candlelit supper.