This expensive-looking nail shade is a favourite of Selena Gomez—I predict it’s the colour of the season

Spring is in the air, and with that, I decree that our manicures need an update. Banished are brown nails and red or burgundy nails... Anything of the autumn/winter variety, it's now all about lighter colours and combinations, which celebrate the change of the seasons.

And so, I could barely conceal my excitement when I spotted Selena Gomez's nails at the Oscars. The singer is seemingly giving Hailey Bieber a run for her money when it comes to setting manicure trends—and her most recent venture: peach champagne nails just embodies spring.

The look was created by nail artist to the stars, Tom Bachik, and it perfectly complemented Gomez's sparkly off-the-shoulder custom Ralph Lauren gown, which boasted over 16,000 drops of glass and crystals.

It was her manicure, though, that stood out to Lynn Mason, Mavala UK's in-house nail expert. "Selena Gomez is increasingly becoming the go-to girl for all things nail inspo, following a few recent occasions where her nails have stolen the show," she says. "Plus, peach is a great colour for spring, and the sparkling element adds a bit more interest. This is a timeless look, offering a rich, dazzling finish, ideal for any special, spring occasion!"

Read on to learn how to get the look yourself...

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

How to achieve peach champagne nails

To create the look, Bachik used the Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nair Care Set to prep the nails ready for the colour. He then used the CND Wear Extender Base coat, followed by CND shellac in Rule Breaker and CND shellac in Silk Thread. He finished off with the CND No-Wipe Top Coat and Solar Oil.

However, if you prefer to use polish, there are a variety of options. Mason recommends starting with a "sophisticated peachy pink shade with milky, cookie dough undertones" like Mavala shade 422 Cookies. And then to achieve the champagne effect, add a beautiful iridescent gold-flecked polish like Mavala 422 Satin Light.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on