You heard it here first—this unconventional spring manicure colour is about to be everywhere
It's not what you'd expect...
Spring has truly sprung, and with that, I'm calling time on minimalist nails. We all know and love soap nails, the Brazilian manicure and the latest, CC cream nails, but I'm starting to feel brighter, more vibrant colours.
Enter: sparkling merlot nails—while this may read more autumn/winter, the fact is that jewel tones are a massive trend for the upcoming season, and of course, red on the nails, especially a sparkly one, is a classic for a reason. Not to mention that Selena Gomez wore the look at this year's BAFTAs...
What are sparkling merlot nails?
"The sparkling merlot nail trend is a luxurious take on classic red nails," Mavala's in-house expert, Lynn Mason tells Marie Claire UK. "It features a deep, wine-red base with the option of a subtle shimmer or fine black undertones that add depth and richness. It’s a moody yet elegant shade that shifts beautifully under different lighting, giving off a sophisticated, high-gloss finish. Think of it as the perfect balance between bold and timeless—a refined alternative to bright reds or vampy burgundies."
While traditionally, spring is overrun with pastels and bright colours, in recent years, deeper, more unconventional jewel-toned shades have been doing the rounds—especially as transitional colours from winter. "Sparkling Merlot is the perfect in-between shade as it carries warmth and vibrancy, but with an edgy, sultry depth," adds Mason. "Plus, with the rise of 'quiet luxury' and rich minimalism, deeper reds and sophisticated finishes feel modern, expensive, and versatile enough to match both evening glam and everyday chic." Consider me influenced...
A post shared by Amber Hancock (@amberjhnails)
A photo posted by on
How to recreate sparkly merlot nails
To get sparkling merlot nails, Mason advises starting with a deep cherry or wine-red base. If you're using a non-shimmer polish, layer on a sheer pearlescent polish with fine micro-glitter, but nothing too chunky, as you want a sophisticated, subtle effect. If you want extra depth, the nail artist says you can layer a fine, iridescent shimmer between two coats of the red polish instead of just on top.
A post shared by LACEY LAQUE, based at Beautique, Wombourne. (@laceylaque2024)
A photo posted by on
Finish with a high-shine top coat for that long-lasting, red-carpet gloss, and ensure to reapply this every two to three days to help with longevity and shine.
A post shared by Olivia Hoath | Sutton Coldfield BIAB nails🌿🫧 (@nailsby.livs)
A photo posted by on
If you're asking for sparkling merlot nails in the salon, ask for a deep merlot, oxblood or cherry-red colour with a shimmer or pearlescent topcoat for high shine and durability.
While you can pair this with any nail shape, Mason recommends almond or square as they just "enhance the elegance of the shade."
Lynn's favourite products for sparkling merlot nails
Nessa Humayun is the Junior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.
