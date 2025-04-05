I tested the world’s most powerful at-home laser for pigmentation and scarring—after just a few months, the results can’t be denied

It takes quite a lot to impress us beauty editors. With an endless supply of products at our fingertips, we're not here for gimmicks, nor are we easily won over. This is particularly true for luxury products and skincare tech, which tend to come at a higher price point.

When I found out about Nira, the world's most powerful at-home laser, I wasn't completely sold. But I sat down with the founder, David Bean, last year, and he used data to explain what makes this device so innovative—and I just had to try it. Now, after three months of use, I can say that I've loved having it as part of my routine, and have definitely noticed a marked difference in my complexion.

But at £569, it's not a device to buy on a whim. And if you know anything about in-clinic LED and laser treatments, you know that they don't come cheap either. So, although the Nira Pro Laser is an expensive piece of tech, if you're someone who frequently gets treatments and would prefer to do some at home, this could be the ticket. Read on for my full breakdown and review.

What is the Nira Pro Laser?

As I mentioned, the Nira Pro Laser is the most powerful at-home laser skincare device we have today. It was created by Bean, who has spent his life developing semiconductor laser diodes for professional treatment systems used by plastic surgeons and dermatologists across the world. Now, he's taken everything he's learnt to create an at-home laser that he claims delivers the same impressive results, from the comfort of your own home.

The first thing that you need to know is that Nira is a non-ablative laser device, meaning that it won't injure the skin or require downtime. It's also 200 times more powerful than LED devices with zero pain or discomfort.

But, as with most great things in life, it takes time. You won't see results immediately, but give it 30 then 60 and then 90 days and you'll be impressed—even more so if you take photos to track your progress.

How does the Nira Pro Laser work?

As this is a diode laser, it warms the skin at a wavelength of 1450-nm. This gets into the dermis to trigger collagen repair, which in turn helps combat fine lines and wrinkles.

With each 0.8-second pulse, the skin temperature reaches above 39 degrees, which, luckily, is below the body's pain threshold of 45 degrees. This pulse produces a heat-shock protein that signals to the body to stimulate new collagen. And so, the device's USP is really being able to reach this level of collagen stimulation, without hurting.

It also works on all skin tones and can be used on the face, neck, hands and body. It's easy to use; you just glide it across your skin and wait for it to beep. It's completely painless, I didn't even feel an ounce of discomfort. Plus, it's not a faff to use. You don't need any special gels or serums, and personally, I tend to use it before applying my nighttime creams.

Of course, it's not going to be as powerful as in-clinic lasers, but it doesn't promise to be. Instead, this is a way to achieve slow but steady results at home to address "problem" areas like minor hyperpigmenation, post-breakout scarring, as well as fine lines and wrinkles.

"Both Nira and in-clinic treatments have their place in people’s everyday lives. Nira is ideal for patients who do not want downtime from in-clinic lasers or don’t necessarily want to book into a clinic for treatments," explains aesthetic doctor, Dr. Wassim Taktouk "It can also be used alongside in-clinic targeted treatments for stubborn hyperpigmentation, scarring, skin texture, and fine lines and wrinkles to enhance and maintain results."

Nira Pro Laser Results

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

So far, I'm really pleased with the results. I've been using the device on my face, focusing on maintaining results from a BBL treatment (broadband light therapy) I had a few months ago.

I don't have a hyperpigmentation issue per se, but I have freckles and sun spots that I like to keep to a minimum. This has been brilliant, and has kept these areas of dark pigment far lighter than they would have been otherwise. I'm interested in seeing how the Nira helps during the summer months, when my pigmentation will undoubtedly get more noticeable, even with meticulous sunscreen application.

I also like to use this on my forehead to target some pesky wrinkles popping up. I'm not against anti-wrinkle injections for it—I have masseter Botox, after all—but I'd like to keep my forehead Botox-free for as long as I can (mainly for my bank balance).

When it comes to my body, I have been using the Nira following scarring from an Airsculpt procedure I had on my arms. It's helped tone down the redness of the scars and has done so slowly and gently, which is ideal for recovery.

Overall, I'm a huge fan, and after just three months of use, I feel like the pigmentation on my face has softened a little and that my minor dark spots have noticeably lessened.