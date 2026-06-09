The Common Vitamin Deficiency Dermatologists Notice in People With Acne

Dealing with spots recurring in the same place, time and time again? Well, it may have something to do with a common vitamin deficiency, alongside the usual suspects.

"Deep cystic and and nodular spots sit further beneath the skin than most people realise," says Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Ellie Rashid, giving the context that oftentimes, the breakout was never "gone" in the first place. "The pore is a complex structure that extends deep into the skin. When a spot is squeezed, you might empty the surface, but the inflammation, oil and debris remain. The same pore then becomes inflamed a few weeks later."

But interestingly, studies have also linked this phenomenon to a very prevalent vitamin D deficiency—which around 49.5 per cent of UK adults have.

While scientists haven't established that this deficiency directly causes acne, research has found that people with acne are more likely to have low vitamin D levels, and that the severity of their symptoms may correlate with with this deficiency. One particular study suggested that if these patients supplemented with vitamin D they may see improvement in inflammation and thus their breakouts.

Fellow Consultant Derm, Dr Aiza Jamil notes that deficiencies in vitamin D may contribute to a more inflammatory skin environment: "Certain vitamin deficiencies may cause spots through a lowered immune system that may contribute to a more inflammatory skin environment, like Vitamin D," she explains. "They can also cause poor sleep, stress or can cause overall worse health, which can lead to more spots and inflammation."

However, Dr Rashid again stresses that vitamin D deficiencies do not cause acne. "Correcting a low vitamin D level is rarely the thing that clears up someone’s skin. If you’re getting recurring spots in the same area, it’s much more likely to be related to local pore activity, hormones and inflammation than a vitamin deficiency."

As ever, both experts suggest a holistic attitude to skin health, which, yes, involves ensuring that you're eating a well-rounded diet and ensuring that you're supplementing with vitamins when needed.

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What else can cause recurring spots?

Dr Jamil explains that the pore behind the recurring spot may just be more liable to blockage and inflammation. "Some are known as “sticky” pores where follicles are anatomically more likely to trap dead skin cells and oil. And other pores are also particularly responsive to androgens, which are hormones that stimulate oil production. This can cause excess oil and blockages. A deep acne cyst may never completely resolve and can repeatedly flare."

In addition, certain lifestyle choices can cause irritation and inflammation in the same areas, such as glasses, phones, masks, touching your face and skin picking—this is referred to as acne mechanica.

"There's also pomade acne, which is caused by hair oils, waxes, pomades and styling products transferring onto the skin. I often see this around the temples, forehead and hairline," adds Dr Rashid.

How do you stop spots from recurring

The first step is stopping the squeezing, advise both dermatologists. "Squeezing increases inflammation, spreads baceria, leaves behind residual blockage and significantly increases the risk of scarring," elaborates Dr Rashid.

"Easy changes include avoiding touching the skin with your hands or with anything that could hold bacteria, such as your phone," adds Dr Jamil. "Certain hair products or cosmetics can cause irritation and flares, so make a note of any time you use a product that may cause irritation, and ensure your products you are using on your face, such as makeup brushes, are cleaned often."

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