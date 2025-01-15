Headed to the slopes? Don't skip these 8 skin-saving tips, approved by a dermatologist

"When skiing you will be exposed to extremes: cold air, wind, and high altitude," says Dr Emmaline Ashley, Cosmetic Doctor & Skin Expert. All three can have an immense impact on your skin, and in particular that all-important barrier that ensures your face is kept adequately moisturised and hydrated, and protected from harsh environments. While a hot beachy holiday has its own challenges (from harsh sea water, drying chlorine and strong sun rays), skiing can – I'd argue – take its toll even more.

For this reason, you should pack appropriately and come prepared. Your regular skincare routine may not cut it in extreme temperatures and at higher altitudes where sun exposure is peak, but there are a few tweaks you can make that can make all the difference.

I spoke with Dr Ashley about the ski essentials you need to pack to ensure your skin is adequately taken care of so that it thrives, even while surrounded by snow day in, day out. Pack the following, and you'll be safe.

Your essential ski skincare kit

1. A comforting, gentle cleanser

No7 Derm Solutions™ Comforting Cream Cleanser £10 at Boots

Dr Ashley says that starting your routine with something gentle is essential. Cleansing your face is always the first step of any routine, but given the harsh outside air and change in environment, you should shift to a different formulation for your ski trip. "A gentle or creamy cleanser with barrier-supporting ingredients like ceramides or hyaluronic acid will help prevent stripping the skin in dry, cold air," she explains.

No7's Derm Solutions™ Comforting Cream Cleanser is made specifically with dry and sensitive skin in mind, meaning it's perfect for cold conditions where skin needs extra nourishment. It features ceramides, niacinamide and adaptogens to protect that all-important moisture barrier. Skin is left clean, yet comforted and never stripped.

2. A milky toner essence

Going on holiday to a cold destination means adding more to hydrate and maintain the skin's condition. "For a ski trip, layering hydration is key," explains Dr Ashley. Add in some extra steps to achieve this; I love essences and milky toners like Rhode's, which can be patted into skin before further serums or oils. This one has a ceramide trio and beta-glucan to protect the skin barrier. It also offers the most incredibly dewy finish.

3. A hydrating serum

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 30ml Serum £8.80 at Lookfantastic

To stick to that layered approach, "you can consider adding a hydrating serum with humectants like glycerin or hyaluronic acid to your routine," suggests Dr Ashley. This really is the time to lean on your HA serum, and The Ordinary's formula comes with ceramides and vitamin B5 for added impact in cold weather.

As well as supplementing certain ingredients into your ski beauty routine, you may want to leave others at home. "This is also a time to consider scaling back on active ingredients if you have sensitive or dehydrated skin, such as retinoids or exfoliating acids," says Dr Ashley.

4. A barrier-building moisturiser

Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturising Cream £37.07 at Sephora

Perhaps one of the most essential steps to consider, you should ensure you have a solid moisturiser to lock in all that hydration layering. A rich, buttery texture will help skin to feel soft and comforted, while ingredients like shea butter, ceramides and squalane can strengthen that moisture barrier and "protect against the elements," says Dr Ashley.

One of my personal favourites for winter is this one by Dr Jart. Not only is it packed with ceramides to keep skin nourished and topped up in hydration, it feels so silky and luxurious on skin; just what you need after a day on the slopes.

5. A high SPF

Ultra Violette Fave Fluid SPF 50+ Lightweight Skinscreen £37 at Cult Beauty

"SPF is absolutely non-negotiable on a ski trip," explains Dr Ashley. "The snow reflects up to 80% of UV rays, amplifying their effects on your skin, and UV exposure is stronger at higher altitudes." To tackle this, she recommends "applying a generous layer of broad-spectrum SPF 50+ to all exposed areas and reapplying every two hours, especially after sweating or wiping your face."

One brand I can always rely on for protection (come sun or snow) is Ultra Violette. Created in Australia (where UV exposure is some of the highest in the world), you know you can trust this to stay safe. I love the Hydrating formula, but this Fluid version is ideal to keep things lightweight and undetectable come ski season.

6. A hydrating eye balm

Never forget those delicate areas, such as around the eyes. From wearing ski goggles to squinting in sunlight, your eyes take a real hit during a trip to the slopes. To counter this, I'd recommend trying an eye balm that feels cooling and refreshing on the skin here, while still injecting a hit of hydration.

7. A rich lip balm

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask in Cotton Candy Swirl £22 at Cult Beauty

Lips can also feel the weight of extreme temperatures. To target dry, chapped lips, I'd recommend picking up a rich sleeping lip mask such as this one by Laneige (I love the fun new flavour) to wear as you sleep. For daytime, ensure you wear one with added sun protection.

8. A mist for top-ups

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Soothing Repair Spray for Damaged Skin £16 at Sephora

Lastly, you should be prepared in your daypack and go mist-crazy. While an SPF mist will help to keep sun protection a priority, you may also want to invest in a hydrating, soothing mist for skin that feels dry and sensitive after exposure to extreme cold. La Roche-Posay's offering is part of its iconic Cicaplast range, which focuses on repairing the skin's barrier when it's down and (nearly) out.