My body regimen is just as important to me as my skincare routine and these are my two essential products
Say hello to beautifully soft skin
The temperature drop signals to me that an updated body care routine is in order. Now we are fighting against the elements my skin is suffering. I'm talking dry patches, tightness and uncomfortable itchiness. My usual body lotions just haven’t been cutting it. So with that being said I’ve been on a mission to find a new nourishing body care routine, for the ultimate softness and hydration.
Moisturising your body has been a ritual that black women have been doing since the dawn of time. It is one of the most precious moments we take for ourselves as self-care, each day. It has been passed down to me, and it's something I will pass down to my children. I vividly remember the scent of cocoa butter when I was little, a sign that you were well moisturised. Thankfully, as a beauty editor I have access to some of the most nourishing products on the planet. And whilst there will always be a place in my heart for cocoa butter, I have a new favourite: Naturium's Glow Getter Duo.
What is it?
With this duo, the name was more than enough to make me invest because I am always seeking a glowy look. The Glow Getter Body Oil is the first step in the duo and for those who aren’t used to body oils, this is the perfect starter. It's a rich body oil, formulated with antioxidants and olive, jojoba, rosehip and sea buckthorn oils, as well as squalene. This combination is a force to be reckoned with and reinforces the skin's natural lipid barrier and gives skin the most glorious glowing appearance. Plus, continued use leads to firmer-looking skin.
Part two of the duo is The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter. The whipped formula means it’s not too thick, but still rich enough, so don’t be put off by the name. This is created with botanical oils, shea butter, glycerin, squalene and plant peptides which leavs the skin feeling luxuriously moisturised and nourished.
Although I say I want a glowy look, I’ll be clear this does not mean shiny, there is a difference. In my cocoa butter days, although I was well moisturised, the oil left me slippery and so shiny I was practically reflective. But the Glow Getter duo strikes the perfect balance—I look radiant, I am nourished, but there is no oil slick.
How to use
To get the best out of these products I would use the oil immediately after the shower to ensure maximum absorption. If you really want to treat yourself, I urge you try the body oil after a full session of body exfoliating. You won't believe how smooth your skin feels. Take a few minutes to really let the oil sink in and then apply the body butter. This locks in all the beautiful oils and helps to penetrate the skin's layer even deeper.
With oils texture is everything. A gloopy, rich texture that doesn't penetrate your skin is a definite no-no, because it sits on top of your skin causing discomfort. Nina Prisk, founder of Update Aesthetics tells me, "When choosing oils to use specifically on the body it’s typically recommended that you should opt for plant-based oils." She recommends avocado, coconut and jojoba, because these natural-based oils mimic the natural lipids in the skin. "In doing so," she adds. "They will help your skin to achieve optimal moisture levels whilst also not feeling too oily in texture."
The verdict
As a beauty writer, it would be fair to say that several body butters and oils land on my desk every week, but few quite like this. This combination is rich and nourishing, with a featherlike texture. It's beautifully scented, but not overpowering. It's a winning combo in the fight against winter-induced dryness—flakes and all.
Lollie King is Senior Beauty Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over 5 years experience in both online and print journalism and presenting, Lollie has worked for a host of leading magazines and newspapers including, Evening Standard, Bustle UK and Independent. She specialises in beauty, culture and travel. In her spare time she loves going to music events, cooking and working out.
