I was sceptical about LED eye patches—consider me converted as they make me look *so* well-rested

There's something about beauty tech that always intrigues me. Some skincare tools and devices are disappointing, whilst others are completely brilliant. It can be tricky knowing which ones are worth the investment, which is where beauty editors, like myself, come in. I test as many as I can to find the ones that truly work. You can take my word for it: MZ Skin LightMAX Minipro LED work.

These have been in my life for about a year now and I absolutely love them. They're smart and easy to use, and I've found that they're great at brightening my under eyes, and interestingly they've been incredible for fighting skin inflammation. They are one of my favourite LED masks.

Here's everything I think you should know about these nifty eye patches and how I use them.

What are the MZ Skin LightMAX Minipro LED?

MZ Skin LightMAX Minipro LED £300 at Lookfantastic

As the name suggests, these are LED patches that stick on to your skin to help with a myriad of concerns. They use red 633nm and near-infrared 830nm wavelengths, which means they work to stimulate collagen and reduce inflammation. Their shape makes them perfect for use under the eyes, but they can also be popped on wherever the skin needs some TLC. They can be used on the nasolabial folds, the forehead, or even on the body. They're really comfortable on and not in the slightest bit painful. They are non-invasive and don't require a clinic to use.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Benefits of the MZ Skin LightMAX Minipro LED Eye Masks

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

The brand promises they will stimulate collagen, which reduces signs of fatigue and fine lines. I find that I generally look like a well-slept version of myself, which is exactly what I want my skincare to help with. Rather than fixating on specific concerns, I want to look well-rested and healthy.

What I love most about these masks, though is that they helped to clear my perioral dermatitis. I'm sure they were a key part of reducing inflammation without adding any unnecessary products to my routine.

It's important to note that, like all skincare, you actually have to use these consistently to see the benefits. So carve out 10 minutes a day in your self-care routine to pop these masks on and relax.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to use MZ Skin LightMAX Minipro LED Eye Masks?

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

These patches are far more expensive than your average under-eye patches and that's because they do far more—but you have to use them correctly.

To get the best results, first peel and stick the hydrocolloid patch (which annoyingly is sold separately) onto the LED device. Then, on clean, dry skin, peel off the other side of the hydrocolloid patch and place it on the area you want to treat. Press the on button and relax for 10 minutes, when they automatically turn off.

Due to the nature of the contours under the eyes, these masks don't always stay put (despite the patches being very sticky), so if treating the under eye aread I'd recommend lying down to make sure you're not getting frustrated by them unsticking.

One of my favourite parts is that these are completely cordless, so you can genuinely go about your day or relax without cords everywhere. They're super easy to charge through a USB.

I have been so impressed with these tiny, but mighty patches. Yes, they're expensive, but they are powerful. I love how well-rested I look after using them, but the way they've repaired my skin flare-ups has impressed me the most.