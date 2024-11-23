I’ve tried *a lot* of expensive night creams—this affordable formula is my best kept secret for radiance

It wasn’t until recently that I truly understood the benefits of using a great night cream . Over the years, I’ve tried many formulas that promised to recharge and reset my skin while I slept, including a few whose price tag would make your eyes water, however, I never really saw the need to fully embrace them in my skincare routine. My thought process was as such: Sure, my skin often looked hydrated and radiant in the morning, but surely my regular day cream slathered on at night does the same job?

But all of that changed when I really looked into the benefits of using a dedicated night cream and the effect it can have on not only your skin's appearance but also its ability to protect and repair itself. You see, at night is when our skin switches into repair mode, combatting any damage that may have occurred throughout the day. It’s for this reason that many night creams boast an extra-rich formula that is packed with nourishing ingredients and hardworking antioxidants which sync with the skins circadian rhythm (or sleep cycle) to help protect, hydrate and repair the skin barrier while you sleep.

Of course, this knowledge made me rethink my whole nighttime skincare routine, and so I quickly set about discovering the best night creams in attempt to reverse my previous naivety. It was on this journey I came across a few favourites, including Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery range . And while I love the Kiehl’s formula for a skincare treat, day-to-day it’s a more affordable night cream that really has my heart. Let me introduce M&S Formula Ultimate Sleep Cream, a moisturiser that, at £22.50, may just be the most affordable, hardest working night cream I’ve ever come across.

What’s so good about Formula’s Ultimate Sleep Cream?

M&S Formula Sleep & Replenish Ultimate Sleep Cream £22.50 at M&S

Well, M&S boast that the cream offers 10 amazing benefits for skin, including improved firmness, radiance and plumpness to name a few, so it’s packed with lots of powerful ingredients to get the job done. Alongside plant-based oils and peptides, to improve skin texture and tone, you’ll also find niacinamide , to protect and firm, as well as hydrating marula oil. Plus, each of these ingredients are designed to not only work in harmony with each other but also alongside the body’s natural circadian rhythm so your skin can reap the maximum benefit while you sleep. When you take into account the cream does all this for under £25, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to hear that I’m obsessed with it.

My honest review

I must admit, when I first set about trying this night cream I was a little sceptical. After all, as I mentioned earlier, I’d previously tried some more expensive moisturisers and found they’d come up wanting. What I love so much about Formula's night cream, however, is that it’s pretty unassuming in both look and feel. Yes, it’s packed with the hardworking ingredients I mentioned above, however it doesn’t feel overly complicated or a chore to use. As someone who has always skipped night cream in the past, this is a big pull for me.

This ease of use also stretches to the cream’s formula. It’s rich but doesn’t feel overly heavy like other night creams I’ve tried (something I appreciate being part of the oily skin squad). The consistency sits between a traditional moisturiser and more of a gel formula meaning it feels almost cushion-like as you rub it in turning the whole experience into a luxe moment. It then sinks in quickly leaving the skin feeling nourished and hydrated without any unwanted residue or greasiness.

What I love most about this cream, however, is how my skin looks in the morning after using it. Those 10 benefits M&S claim on the box? I can actually see most of them including added radiance, plumpness and that my complexion just looks healthier overall. It’s for this reason I’ve fully converted to a night-cream fan girl and have found myself happily slathering this on night after night.

Whether you’re in the market for an affordable night cream or want an entry point to test out if you really need one, I wholeheartedly recommend you give M&S Formula Ultimate Sleep Cream a go. And for those hardened night cream fans? Give it a try as well. You may just be surprised at how well it gives your more expensive alternatives a run for their money.