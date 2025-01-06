The cold weather was taking its toll on my skin—that is until I switched to this Nordic face cream

Recently, my skin has been feeling uncomfortably dry—something I’m not used to dealing with as an oily-skinned girl. Most likely the result of the painfully cold temperatures outside and having the radiators on full blast as soon as I step through the door, I’ve been plagued with tightness, dry patches and dehydration like never before.

In a quest to combat this, I went rummaging through my beauty stores in hunt of a moisturiser that would set about restoring my skin to its former glory (or at least, it’s former levels of hydration so I wouldn’t have to reach for my trusty hydrating mist quite so often), and that’s when I came across Lumene and, in particular, the Intense Hydration Moisturiser.

If you haven’t heard of Lumene, allow me to introduce you to it. Rooted in Nordic heritage, the brand creates skincare that uses ingredients that grow widely in the Nordic landscape and supercharge them with scientific innovation. With some Nordic landscapes seeing temperatures reach as low as -25 degrees in winter, it should come as no surprise as to why I chose this moisturiser to hopefully save my weather worn skin.

What’s so good about Lumene’s Intense Hydration Moisturiser?

If you’ve quested for healthy-looking, hydrated skin, you most likely already know all about hyaluronic acid and its ability to lock in moisture. Lumene’s moisturiser takes this one step further, containing three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid for intense hydration that penetrates the skin barrier. As well as this, you’ll also find Nordic birch sap, known for its soothing and calming properties, and arctic spring water for an extra moisture hit. These work together to provide up to 72 hours of hydration as well as leaving skin looking plump, smooth and supple to boot.

A beauty editor's honest review

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

I’ve been reaching for Lumene’s Intense Hydration Moisturiser for weeks now and I can honestly say I can definitely tell the days I use it versus the days I don’t. Lightweight yet incredibly nourishing it leaves my skin feeling hydrated and soft with a plump, bouncy appearance.

What I love most about it however, is that although it’s called intense hydration and it definitely delivers on this point, it doesn’t feel heavy or overly thick. Instead, the texture is incredibly light and it slips easily across the skin making it ideal for day-to-day use. It also sinks in quickly so there’s no need to wait around before following with your favourite primer and foundation if you’re wearing it underneath make-up—something I’m especially grateful for on dark mornings when all I want is an extra few minutes in bed.

My favourite way to use it, is to slather it on following Mantle’s Hydrating Shroom Essence and the combo together have now become essential parts of my winter skincare routine. Honestly, no matter your skin type, if you’ve been suffering from dryness or just feel like you’re complexion’s in need of a boost, I’d seriously recommend giving this moisturiser a go. I’m definitely going to be putting some other products from the brand to the test myself.