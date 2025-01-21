My goal is soft, dewy and plump skin—this is the product that helps me achieve it

While we sleep, our skin rejuvenates and repairs itself, so using the right nighttime products can make all the difference. Because of this, I’m very fussy about my pre-bedtime routine and I like to use potent formulas that really will boost my complexion while I doze.

I’ve used dozens of overnight serums and creams and I've been impressed with a lot of them, but I used L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Emulsion for the first time a few weeks ago and it wowed me. The lightweight lotion is designed to target the early signs of ageing, firm skin and boost hydration levels. After just a couple of uses, I genuinely found that it made a noticeable difference to the softness and bounce of my skin. It is most definitely up there as one of my favourite sleeptime skin saviours.

(Image credit: L'Occitane)

Immortelle Precious Emulsion Today's Best Deals £59 at Cult Beauty

The L'Occitane collection is huge and covers a wide range of skincare, fragrance and hair products, and I have long been a fan of the French brand. The hand creams are up there with the best, and I adore the Almond Shower Oil to soothe the wintery skin on my arms and legs while I get squeaky clean. The L’Occitane Immortelle Precious Emulsion launched back in 2022, and while it's often overshadowed by the bestselling Overnight Reset Serum, this luxe product has quietly been earning itself loyal fans around the globe. I’m a little late to the party, but I absolutely love it and it's fast become my favourite part of my nighttime routine.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

What makes it so special? Firstly the formula is vegan-friendly and contains 97% natural ingredients which makes it gentle for sensitive skin types. Even when my skin has felt very dry and irritated, I’ve been able to apply this silky lotion without any harsh sting or irritation. It’s filled with micro hyaluronic acid to hydrate parched complexions, as well as essential oils to fight fine lines, and powerful plant extracts to protect from environmental damage and pollution. It’s a cracking combination and it works well to brighten and smooth. Contrary to most night creams, this has a lightweight texture, so never feels heavy on the skin. It can be used in the morning or evening, but I prefer to apply it before bed when I can slather it over clean skin and leave it to do its thing.

Next up, I love the feel and the scent of this milky lotion. It has a very light and runny texture that swipes over the skin easily and absorbs within a minute or two without leaving any stickiness. The smell is unusual—like a botanical take on Parma Violet sweets —I’ve never smelt any other product like it. The aroma is really relaxing for the end of the day without being overpowering.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Lastly, while the packaging isn’t hugely important, I thought it was worth a mention as the chic navy glass bottle looks gorgeous and stands out from the crowd on my bathroom shelf. My son compared it to a magical potion and he couldn’t be more right. It really does feel like it's working magic while I sleep.

If like me, you want nighttime products that you can trust to actually fix and improve your skin while you doze, this luxurious and featherlight lotion is the one for you. It is like a mini pamper session each night, and my face is happier for it.