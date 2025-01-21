My goal is soft, dewy and plump skin—this is the product that helps me achieve it
Puts the beauty into beauty sleep
While we sleep, our skin rejuvenates and repairs itself, so using the right nighttime products can make all the difference. Because of this, I’m very fussy about my pre-bedtime routine and I like to use potent formulas that really will boost my complexion while I doze.
I’ve used dozens of overnight serums and creams and I've been impressed with a lot of them, but I used L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Emulsion for the first time a few weeks ago and it wowed me. The lightweight lotion is designed to target the early signs of ageing, firm skin and boost hydration levels. After just a couple of uses, I genuinely found that it made a noticeable difference to the softness and bounce of my skin. It is most definitely up there as one of my favourite sleeptime skin saviours.
Immortelle Precious Emulsion
The L'Occitane collection is huge and covers a wide range of skincare, fragrance and hair products, and I have long been a fan of the French brand. The hand creams are up there with the best, and I adore the Almond Shower Oil to soothe the wintery skin on my arms and legs while I get squeaky clean. The L’Occitane Immortelle Precious Emulsion launched back in 2022, and while it's often overshadowed by the bestselling Overnight Reset Serum, this luxe product has quietly been earning itself loyal fans around the globe. I’m a little late to the party, but I absolutely love it and it's fast become my favourite part of my nighttime routine.
What makes it so special? Firstly the formula is vegan-friendly and contains 97% natural ingredients which makes it gentle for sensitive skin types. Even when my skin has felt very dry and irritated, I’ve been able to apply this silky lotion without any harsh sting or irritation. It’s filled with micro hyaluronic acid to hydrate parched complexions, as well as essential oils to fight fine lines, and powerful plant extracts to protect from environmental damage and pollution. It’s a cracking combination and it works well to brighten and smooth. Contrary to most night creams, this has a lightweight texture, so never feels heavy on the skin. It can be used in the morning or evening, but I prefer to apply it before bed when I can slather it over clean skin and leave it to do its thing.
Next up, I love the feel and the scent of this milky lotion. It has a very light and runny texture that swipes over the skin easily and absorbs within a minute or two without leaving any stickiness. The smell is unusual—like a botanical take on Parma Violet sweets —I’ve never smelt any other product like it. The aroma is really relaxing for the end of the day without being overpowering.
Lastly, while the packaging isn’t hugely important, I thought it was worth a mention as the chic navy glass bottle looks gorgeous and stands out from the crowd on my bathroom shelf. My son compared it to a magical potion and he couldn’t be more right. It really does feel like it's working magic while I sleep.
If like me, you want nighttime products that you can trust to actually fix and improve your skin while you doze, this luxurious and featherlight lotion is the one for you. It is like a mini pamper session each night, and my face is happier for it.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor with over fifteen years of experience in the industry, covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and will happily report on everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys.
-
I tried Pilates toe taps every day for a week after my instructor recommended it - and I'm blown away
One of the OG Pilates moves.
By Katie Sims
-
Eager to mix up your Pilates sessions this year? A coach shares the 7 best Pilates exercises for arms she does herself
Level up arm day from home.
By Anna Bartter
-
Here’s every product I use as a beauty editor in my winter body care routine to keep dry skin at bay
6 steps to restore radiance
By Mica Ricketts
-
Here’s every product I use as a beauty editor in my winter body care routine to keep dry skin at bay
6 steps to restore radiance
By Mica Ricketts
-
Feeling the January blues? These 9 feel-good fragrances will provide a serious mood boost with every spritz
Introducing the best uplifting scents
By Jazzria Harris
-
As a brown lip liner addict with olive skin, this is my holy grail pencil for the 90s supermodel look
This one is just *chef’s kiss*
By Nessa Humayun
-
Not going out this month? Elevate your night in with the best bath salts that smell like luxury perfumes
Time for a soak
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
I'm calling it—this is the best serum on the planet for dewy, bouncy and smooth skin
I've been using it every single day for years
By Matilda Stanley
-
Thriving with Ateh: Finding myself at 46
From navigating divorce and co-parenting to finding refuge in beauty
By Ateh Jewel
-
Psst—these beauty experts just predicted the 7 things that will be huge for beauty in 2025
This just in: your beauty forecast
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Eye bags and muted tones—Lily-Rose Depp makes a case for "Victorian Gothic" beauty
Think: the complete opposite of 'clean girl'
By Nessa Humayun