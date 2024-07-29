My dark circles mean I always look exhausted, but I can count on this brand's eye creams to make me look alive
They're cult for a reason
I'm putting this out there right now: I'm a bit of a cynic when it comes to find the best eye creams. You see, I have permanently visible dark circles that make me looks exhausted all the time, and because it's a genetic thing (although they do tend to look even worse when I'm actually tired), an eye cream can't do all that much. In fact, I've tried virtually every eye cream for dark circles in existence—and only a very small handful actually have the power to make me look enlivened.
On top of all of this, my under-eye area is also prone to milia (those stubborn white spots that some of us lucky few are blessed with experiencing)—a situation often exacerbated by thick eye creams. So, with all of this in mind, you won't be surprised to learn that I haven't always been a huge user of eye creams. While I've had some favourites over the years (I am a huge fan of Elemis eye creams, for example), I've never made an eye cream routine stick. But, recently, someone suggested I give Kiehl's eye creams ago, so I did. The results? Really quite impressive.
I have long had Kiehl's eye creams on my radar. Most beauty editors I know consider the cult Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado one of the best formulas ever, and I have had skin experts tell me to give the brand's vitamin C serum a go. But it wasn't until the start of this year that I really committed to giving them a whirl.
While I was looking into what Kiehl's eye creams to try, I realised that the brand, seemingly, has an eye cream for everything. Having said that, I do think the offering is tight and considered—some of my other favourite eye cream brands (Elemis being one of them) have, in my opinion, too many formulas that are similar to each other. Kiehl's however, has a clear enough edit—one that targets dark circles, an eye cream for puffiness, an eye cream for wrinkles and an everyday hydrating option. And, when I first embarked on this Kiehl's eye cream endeavour, there were actually two formulas that Kiehl's marketed towards fine lines, but at the time of writing this, I'm somewhat pleased to announce the brand has discontinued one of them (which, in my opinion, was the right choice). Kiehl's, clearly, focuses on quality rather than quantity, and I love to see it.
So, considering that Kiehl's actually only offers four eye creams (with the exception of an extra one, marketed for men), I figured I had nothing to lose by trying them all. And I'm pleased to report that after seven months of using Kiehl's eye creams, I'm somewhat converted. Will I ever be the sort of beauty editor who uses eye cream twice a day, every day? That's still inconclusive. However, I am very pleased to say that, of all the eye creams I've ever tried, Kiehl's formulas do have a very impressive ability to make me look less, well, exhausted.
So, if you too are intrigued by the hype around Kiehl's eye creams, here's my honest review of each one—you're welcome.
1. Kiehl's Powerful Strength Line-Reducing & Dark Circle-Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's Vitamin C Eye Serum
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'm going to get this out there right now: if you have sensitive skin around your eyes or know that your skin can react to vitamin C, do not use this. However, as somebody who doesn't battle with either of those things, I'm thrilled to announce that this is one of my favourite eye creams in existence. If, like me, you have dark circles and can't relate to eye-area sensitivity, you'll see what I mean. With potent vitamin C, a tri-peptide and a slight apricot sheen to the cream itself (not that it contains pigment, mind you), it noticeably reduces the appearance of my dark circles after just one use. With hyaluronic acid, it is also beautifully hydrating. And it does a stand-up job at depuffing, too. My advice? See if you can get your hands on a tester to try before you buy—if you find your skin is reacting to it, it's not for you. But if all seems to be good? Prepare to be amazed.
2. Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is widely regarded to be one of the very best hydrating eye creams in existence. I know loads of people (colleagues and friends alike) who sing the praises of this stuff to anybody who is willing to listen. With squalane and ceramides, it is deeply moisturising, soothing and does a really, really great job at making dry under eyes look bright, radiant and generally happier. I enjoyed every second of both using this eye cream and the results it delivered. However, it is not an active formula, so don't expect any drastic fine-line-reducing abilities or dark-circle brightening. If you are seeking a daily eye cream for general hydration, you can't go wrong with this. My issue? It's rich, so didn't do my attempts at milia prevention any favours.
3. Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Eye Cream
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Eye Cream
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Objectively, this is my favourite of all of the Kiehl's eye creams. It is lightweight, cooling and a general joy to use. It does a stand-up job of hydrating and general eye-area upkeep. It contains the iconic Kiehl's Midnight Recovery blend that includes evening primrose and lavender to aid overnight skin hydration. However, somewhat similarly to the above, it doesn't contain any potently active ingredients, so it's the best choice for those who are generally happy with the appearance of their under-eye area and just want to keep on top of hydration. It did absolutely nothing for my dark circles (like I mentioned, I've become somewhat accustomed to this anyway), but the additional moisture really did make me look more awake.
4. Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'm going to be brutally honest here—after just three days of using this eye cream, I stopped. And this is something that really broke my heart because I loved the lightweight texture, the moisture it delivered, the smoothing effect, and the fact it contains a collagen peptide to help further plump out fine lines. The reason I had to stop using it? It has a pretty high dimethicone (a form of silicone) content. As a beauty editor who tests products all day every day, I'm pretty good at identifying when a product contains dimethicone—I can feel the silky-smooth nature of it on first use. And, truth be told, for most people dimethicone is a welcome addition—it creates a smooth finish on the skin, holds in moisture and creates a good base for make-up. However, if like me, you are prone milia, it's an ingredient that should be really avoided if you want to keep breakouts at bay.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shannon Lawlor is the Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire. With nearly a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Who What Wear, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof make-up products and does-it-all skincare.
-
One iconic Emily in Paris character was originally supposed to be very different
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Whether it’s raining or shining, my hair struggles to stay smooth—these are the 7 best products to weather-proof your style
Humidity is rising...
By Mica Ricketts
-
Bored of your white tank top? Here are 5 ways to elevate fashion's favourite basic
By Sofia Piza