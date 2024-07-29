My dark circles mean I always look exhausted, but I can count on this brand's eye creams to make me look alive

I'm putting this out there right now: I'm a bit of a cynic when it comes to find the best eye creams. You see, I have permanently visible dark circles that make me looks exhausted all the time, and because it's a genetic thing (although they do tend to look even worse when I'm actually tired), an eye cream can't do all that much. In fact, I've tried virtually every eye cream for dark circles in existence—and only a very small handful actually have the power to make me look enlivened.

On top of all of this, my under-eye area is also prone to milia (those stubborn white spots that some of us lucky few are blessed with experiencing)—a situation often exacerbated by thick eye creams. So, with all of this in mind, you won't be surprised to learn that I haven't always been a huge user of eye creams. While I've had some favourites over the years (I am a huge fan of Elemis eye creams, for example), I've never made an eye cream routine stick. But, recently, someone suggested I give Kiehl's eye creams ago, so I did. The results? Really quite impressive.

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

I have long had Kiehl's eye creams on my radar. Most beauty editors I know consider the cult Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado one of the best formulas ever, and I have had skin experts tell me to give the brand's vitamin C serum a go. But it wasn't until the start of this year that I really committed to giving them a whirl.

While I was looking into what Kiehl's eye creams to try, I realised that the brand, seemingly, has an eye cream for everything. Having said that, I do think the offering is tight and considered—some of my other favourite eye cream brands (Elemis being one of them) have, in my opinion, too many formulas that are similar to each other. Kiehl's however, has a clear enough edit—one that targets dark circles, an eye cream for puffiness, an eye cream for wrinkles and an everyday hydrating option. And, when I first embarked on this Kiehl's eye cream endeavour, there were actually two formulas that Kiehl's marketed towards fine lines, but at the time of writing this, I'm somewhat pleased to announce the brand has discontinued one of them (which, in my opinion, was the right choice). Kiehl's, clearly, focuses on quality rather than quantity, and I love to see it.

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

So, considering that Kiehl's actually only offers four eye creams (with the exception of an extra one, marketed for men), I figured I had nothing to lose by trying them all. And I'm pleased to report that after seven months of using Kiehl's eye creams, I'm somewhat converted. Will I ever be the sort of beauty editor who uses eye cream twice a day, every day? That's still inconclusive. However, I am very pleased to say that, of all the eye creams I've ever tried, Kiehl's formulas do have a very impressive ability to make me look less, well, exhausted.

So, if you too are intrigued by the hype around Kiehl's eye creams, here's my honest review of each one—you're welcome.

1. Kiehl's Powerful Strength Line-Reducing & Dark Circle-Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum

(Image credit: Kiehl's)

Kiehl's Vitamin C Eye Serum Best Kiehl's eye cream for dark circles Today's Best Deals £47 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Impressively brightening + A lovely, hydrating texture Reasons to avoid - Not for those with sensitive skin

I'm going to get this out there right now: if you have sensitive skin around your eyes or know that your skin can react to vitamin C, do not use this. However, as somebody who doesn't battle with either of those things, I'm thrilled to announce that this is one of my favourite eye creams in existence. If, like me, you have dark circles and can't relate to eye-area sensitivity, you'll see what I mean. With potent vitamin C, a tri-peptide and a slight apricot sheen to the cream itself (not that it contains pigment, mind you), it noticeably reduces the appearance of my dark circles after just one use. With hyaluronic acid, it is also beautifully hydrating. And it does a stand-up job at depuffing, too. My advice? See if you can get your hands on a tester to try before you buy—if you find your skin is reacting to it, it's not for you. But if all seems to be good? Prepare to be amazed.

2. Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

(Image credit: Kiehl's)

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Best Kiehl's eye cream for dry skin Today's Best Deals £47 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Thick, unctuous texture + Beautifully hydrating Reasons to avoid - Probably too rich for those who, like me, struggle with milia

This is widely regarded to be one of the very best hydrating eye creams in existence. I know loads of people (colleagues and friends alike) who sing the praises of this stuff to anybody who is willing to listen. With squalane and ceramides, it is deeply moisturising, soothing and does a really, really great job at making dry under eyes look bright, radiant and generally happier. I enjoyed every second of both using this eye cream and the results it delivered. However, it is not an active formula, so don't expect any drastic fine-line-reducing abilities or dark-circle brightening. If you are seeking a daily eye cream for general hydration, you can't go wrong with this. My issue? It's rich, so didn't do my attempts at milia prevention any favours.

3. Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Eye Cream

(Image credit: Kiehl's)

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Eye Cream Best Kiehl's eye cream for depuffing Today's Best Deals £33 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Beautifully lightweight + Hydrating and depuffing Reasons to avoid - Don't expect game-changing results

Objectively, this is my favourite of all of the Kiehl's eye creams. It is lightweight, cooling and a general joy to use. It does a stand-up job of hydrating and general eye-area upkeep. It contains the iconic Kiehl's Midnight Recovery blend that includes evening primrose and lavender to aid overnight skin hydration. However, somewhat similarly to the above, it doesn't contain any potently active ingredients, so it's the best choice for those who are generally happy with the appearance of their under-eye area and just want to keep on top of hydration. It did absolutely nothing for my dark circles (like I mentioned, I've become somewhat accustomed to this anyway), but the additional moisture really did make me look more awake.

4. Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment

(Image credit: Kiehl's)

Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone Treatment Best Kiehl's eye cream for fine lines Today's Best Deals £68 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Beautifully smoothing finish + Lightweight texture Reasons to avoid - Contains silicones, so definitely avoid if prone to milia

I'm going to be brutally honest here—after just three days of using this eye cream, I stopped. And this is something that really broke my heart because I loved the lightweight texture, the moisture it delivered, the smoothing effect, and the fact it contains a collagen peptide to help further plump out fine lines. The reason I had to stop using it? It has a pretty high dimethicone (a form of silicone) content. As a beauty editor who tests products all day every day, I'm pretty good at identifying when a product contains dimethicone—I can feel the silky-smooth nature of it on first use. And, truth be told, for most people dimethicone is a welcome addition—it creates a smooth finish on the skin, holds in moisture and creates a good base for make-up. However, if like me, you are prone milia, it's an ingredient that should be really avoided if you want to keep breakouts at bay.