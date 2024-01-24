I'm going to put this out there now: even as a beauty editor of nearly a decade, I struggle to find the best eye creams for me. I have very persistent dark circles, am prone to eye-area dryness and struggle with milia from time to time. Having said that, I have found that Elemis eye cream hardly ever lets me down. While I know that even the very best eye creams for dark circles won't eradicate my rings completely, I do find that certain eye creams out there do a great job at brightening the area and offering lightweight hydration that just makes me look more awake. And Elemis formulas do that and then some.

I have always known that Elemis eye creams are impressive. I like that they're lightweight but hydrating, contain genuinely efficacious ingredients, take down eye puffiness expertly and that the brand offers an arrange of formulas for different needs and budgets. Having said that, over the course of the past few months, I have committed to exclusive use of Elemis eye creams—and, truthfully, I've just fallen in love with each one even more.

I committed to using each Elemis eye cream morning and night for a month before moving onto the next one. The below five are easily the most notable eye products in Elemis' product offering, and they did a stand-up job at making my eyes look more alive and awake—all without a single under-eye milia outbreak.

Whether you're looking for the best eye cream for wrinkles (remember, they can only help reduce their appearance, not eradicate them), best eye cream for puffiness or, as I've mentioned, the best for dark circles, these products are the reason I consider Elemis to be one of the best skincare brands for eye cream out there. Below, you'll find my honest review of each Elemis eye cream that I think deserves to be on your radar.

1. Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal

Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal Best all-round Elemis eye cream Today's Best Deals £72 at Elemis Reasons to buy + A beautiful, lightweight texture + Instant hydration and notable difference Reasons to avoid - It's very expensive

I absolutely adore this eye cream, and it is easily my favourite of everything Elemis offers. This stuff harnesses all of the plumping, quenching and skin-supporting qualities of Elemis' Pro-Collagen range but in eye-cream form. It really does deliver instant hydration with absolutely no fuss, just melting into the skin and leaving a natural-looking brightness behind. Most notably, it contains Chlorella Vulgaris—an algae extract that works to support collagen production and boost elasticity and firmness in the long term. Plus, the cooling, gel-lotion consistency really helps to take down puffiness. I really can't fault this eye cream, except for its steep price tag.

2. Elemis Pro-Collagen Vitality Eye Cream

Elemis Pro-Collagen Vitality Eye Cream Best Elemis eye cream for tired-looking eyes Today's Best Deals £72 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Thicker consistency for those with dry eyes + Visibly brightening Reasons to avoid - Again, very expensive - The pot container is a little fiddly

I know, I know, as someone with truly prominent dark circles you'd think this eye cream would be my favourite. And while it's still great (and really does help brighten my under eyes), I might admit I find the texture a little too thick. Don't get me wrong, this isn't actually a thick eye cream, it's just slightly thicker than others on this list. While it contains all of that same collagen-supporting goodness as the aforementioned Eye Renewal, this one also contains hawthorn and Arabian jasmine flower essence to deliver general rejuvenation. It visibly brightens dark circles, creates an illusion of a more lifted eye area and seems to increase firmness over the time. I've used the whole pot.

3. Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask

Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask Best Elemis eye cream for instant results Today's Best Deals £59 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Beautifully cooling and depuffing + Hardworking treatment Reasons to avoid - It isn't great if you want long-term results

I absolutely adore this eye mask. It can (and should, in my opinion) be used every morning. Its gel consistency is one of the most cooling, depuffing and generally hydrating formulas I have come across in many moons. If you're after a rich cream that has loads of brightening and firming properties, it's not going to be for you. However, if you're looking for a hit of hydration that depuffs and gives the area a new lease of life, don't skip it.

4. Elemis Peptide4 Eye Recovery Cream

Elemis Peptide4 Eye Recovery Cream Best Elemis eye cream for dark circles Today's Best Deals £39 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Slightly more affordable + Super lightweight Reasons to avoid - Contains oil, so if you're not into that it won't be for you

While I do love all Elemis eye creams, even I have to admit this is the single best one for brightening my under eyes and reducing the appearance of my dark circles. Does it eradicate them completely? Obviously not. However it does a pretty good job at making them look more alive, particularly when they're worse from lack of sleep. The formula is very light but contains a nourishing flower oil (that also smells great), so it's not ideal if you don't like using oils on your face.

5. Elemis Superfood Matcha Eye Dew

Elemis Superfood Matcha Eye Dew Best Elemis eye cream for simple hydration Today's Best Deals £33 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Instant hydration and cooling + Great for travelling Reasons to avoid - Doesn't do anything extraordinary, beyond hydration

Is this eye cream revolutionary? Absolutely not. However, it is one of my favourite for when my eyes just need a little pick me up. The gel consistency is beautifully lightweight and cooling, while providing tired eyes with a hit of quenching hydration. If you don't have any particular concerns when it comes to your eye area but just like to keep things looking bright and alive, this one's for you.