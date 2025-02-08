This clever skincare mist—that can banish breakouts and promote skin recovery—helped clear my dermatitis

Over the past year, I've really amped up my workout routine. I go to the gym four days a week, run (albeit very slowly) once a week and walk my dog 2-3 times a day. What does this have to do with skincare? Well, my skin initially suffered. I'm sure all that working out is great for my skin in the long run (though I'm not sure about the science of that one) but I started to suffer from minor but more frequent breakouts. Small pimples on my face and my chest. Despite living close to the gym and showering as soon as I got home, it just wasn't cutting it. All that sweat was turning my once-clear complexion into a breakout-prone one. Add to that, I was struggling with a flare of perioral dermatitis around my nose area meaning all of my usual go-to breakout skincare wasn't a no-go.

That was until I discovered hypochlorous acid, specifically Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier. This unassuming mist helped keep breakouts at bay and didn't aggravate my rosacea.

What makes Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier so good?

The magic behind the Clinisoothe+ skin mist is hypochlorous acid, a clever ingredient that I now can't be without.

“Hypochlorous is a naturally occurring molecule in the body’s immune response, known for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties,” explains Pam Marshall, a clinical aesthetician. “It helps to neutralise harmful bacteria, reduce redness and irritation and support the skin’s natural healing process.”

When used after working out (where you’re sweating a lot) or on a plane where bacteria is increased, Clinisoothe+ essentially helps to kill any acne-causing bacteria before it becomes a breakout. Pretty nifty.

Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier Benefits

The wonderful thing about this formula is that it works for so many skin types. The brand notes that it works for eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, rosacea, acne and spots and I can personally vouch that it’s helped with my rosacea and dermatitis.

"Its gentle, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties make it suitable for all skin types, including compromised or reactive skin," says Pam. "I recommend it to all my clients as it's the one product I know that will help protect our skin from the day's environmental load."

With a dermatitis flare-up, I used this twice daily alongside La Roche Posay Cicaplast and it did a brilliant job at clearing it up. When I'm not in a flare-up and my rosacea is under control, I use the spritz when I've got the odd breakout and also after the gym if I know I can't jump into the shower straight away. I use it on my face and my chest and it's helped immensely with keeping any breakouts at bay and my skin free from inflammation.

I’ve seen some skin experts speak of proceeding with caution when using hypochlorous acid as it could disrupt the skin's microbiome. But, like with any new product or ingredient, you should patch test. However, I have only read and heard great things about its excellent results. I don’t particularly agree with the brand's ‘free from’ section, but I understand why this has to be pointed out with people's preferences today.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

It comes in a 100ml spray and 250ml liquid solution which can be used like a toner (swiped onto the skin using a reusable cotton pad). I personally prefer the mist because it’s so easy to use and back in my gym bag.