I Avoided Injectables Until I Was 42—These Are the 2 Treatments That Changed My Mind

At 42, I’ve done pretty well to avoid injectable aesthetic treatments. However, one month ago, two treatments finally convinced me to take the plunge: HArmonyCa™ and SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM®.
This year, I felt like my skin needed something, but in a crowded marketplace, I was unsure what. For some reason, I’m still quite resistant to Botox and filler; believing that you should only really get them when you seriously need them. I’m not at that stage yet, but my skin definitely required some kind of intervention.
I’d noticed a dip in elasticity and less definition, as well as a visible decrease in the youthful glow I used to have. When I got three personal recommendations for HArmonyCa™ and SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® (always layered together), I decided this was going to be where I lost my injectable virginity.
Both are what are commonly known as ‘skin boosters’, designed to improve skin quality rather than freeze movement like Botox or add volume in the way we traditionally associate with filler. I had both treatments during the same appointment with aesthetic doctor Dr Apul Parikh in London.
What Is HArmonyCa™?
The treatment combines Hyaluronic Acid (the skin’s natural hydrator) to immediately plump the skin and restore lost volume, with Calcium Hydroxyapatite to stimulate long-term collagen production (which will naturally firm and lift the skin over time). So, you’ll see instant results when you leave the clinic, plus gradually improved skin over time as your body produces more collagen.
Dr Parikh performed HArmonyCa™ first—and if you're squeamish, this probably isn’t the treatment for you. Rather than simply injecting the product into multiple points, A fine needle creates a single entry point, through which a flexible, blunt-ended cannula is threaded under the skin. The cannula distributes the product under the skin to reduce bruising. It’s not so much painful, but it is uncomfortable.
Who Is HArmonyCa™ Suitable For?
According to Dr Parikh, HArmonyCa™ is particularly suited to more mature patients who have noticed a decrease in skin quality or the early signs of jowling. “Apart from helping to gently lift the cheeks and contour the jawline, it works to stimulate your own collagen levels in the skin,” he says. “Patients notice their skin quality improving, their accordion lines reduce, and the amazing thing is that this process goes on for approximately 15–18 months.”
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However, it is contraindicated in pregnant and breastfeeding patients, as well as patients with severe autoimmune conditions.
What Is SKINVIVE™?
While HArmonyCa™ focuses on plumpness, definition, and collagen stimulation, SKINVIVE™ focuses on healthy-looking skin, addressing surface texture and glow through skin hydration with hyaluronic acid. It delivers a patented, hydrating, thinner form of hyaluronic acid that spreads easily within the skin to boost hydration, bring a healthy glow, plump out fine lines, and refine texture. It’s designed to complement your existing skincare routine.
Dr Parikh administered SKINVIVE™ with a much shorter needle. The needle is injected multiple times on each side of the face and, while each injection was quick, it did sting.
Who Is SKINVIVE™ Suitable For?
According toDr Apul Parikh, SKINVIVE™ is suitable for everyone, unless they’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or have severe autoimmune conditions. He says that it’s “a wonderful treatment for men as well as women of all ages, and perhaps for those who are potentially starting their aesthetic skincare journey."
Is There Any Downtime?
As for the pain, I obviously felt each injection, but HArmonyCa™ contains the local anaesthetic lidocaine, which helped limit the severity of the stinging that followed with SKINVIVE™. Once the injections were over, I felt very little discomfort for the next few hours. When the anaesthetic wore off, I experienced a dull ache and some tenderness for around 24 hours.
The visible downtime lasted slightly longer. I had three small wounds on each side of my face where the HArmonyCa™ cannulas had been inserted, which remained red and textured for a few days. I also experienced a small amount of bruising and some minimal swelling. After a few days, however, there were no visible signs I’d had anything done.
The Verdict
It’s now been one month since my treatments. In the before-and-after photographs above, I have bare skin and am wearing the same skincare products.
I noticed an immediate plumping effect after treatment, and after around 10 days I started to see that healthy glow. A month later, the difference is more noticeable. My face looks more structured and contoured and the shape has changed in a way that makes it appear slimmer. The ‘slackness’ I had started to notice has gone; my jawline and cheekbones look sharper, while my skin appears firmer and smoother.
Altogether, I feel like the treatments have wound the clock back somewhat, and I’m impressed by how quickly I saw results. There’s no doubt I would have them again. I’ve had much more unpleasant treatments for less noticeable results in the past; in comparison, these felt like a breeze.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice - always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before treatment decisions.
Laura is a Freelance Beauty Editor and has been writing about beauty for over 20 years. She has written for many of the UK's top publications and has really honed her knowledge when it comes to the best products and treatments.