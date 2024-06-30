Yes, toners can be used for dry skin but here are a few things you might want to consider
These are the 6 best
As a dry skin girlie, using one of the best toner isn't something I particularly prioritise in my routine and I don't think I'm alone in that. Toner gets a bit of a reputation for being stripping and drying but formulations have come a long way since those days. Now, they're designed to cleanse the skin without stripping it of natural oils and disrupting the skin barrier.
Toner isn't a necessity in your skincare routine by any means, but it can be an excellent addition, particularly if you prefer using a cotton pad to remove excess debris from the skin than another cleanser. It's all about choosing wisely and in a saturated skincare market, that can get confusing.
As a beauty editor, it's my job to test products and these are the 6 toners that I deem the best for dry skin.
Best toners for dry skin
1. Simple Kind to Skin Alcohol Free Soothing Facial Toner
Simple Kind to Skin Alcohol Free Soothing Facial Toner
Simple skincare is one of the best affordable brands out there with some of my favourite no-fuss products from the brand, and I rate their alcohol-free facial toner, too. I find that it helps to cleanse the skin well without leaving it feeling tight and it doesn't exacerbate my rosacea.
2. Indeed Labs Gluconolactone 10% Exfoliating Toner
Indeed Labs Gluconolactone 10% Exfoliating Toner
Dry, sensitive skin types need exfoliation, too. However, you've got to do it with care; no strong exfoliants that'll compromise your skin barrier. Instead, choosing ingredients like poly hydroxy acids (PHAs), which gently exfoliate and slough off dead skin without over doing it. This smart pump bottle makes it easy to dispense the right amount on to a reusable cotton pad and swipe across the skin before using a serum and moisturiser.
3. Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Toner
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Toner
I'm a big fan of Fresh skincare products and this is no different. It leaves my dry skin feeling instantly soothed, hydrated and incredibly smooth. It's a stunning rose burst containing rosewater, rose oil and rose powder. Importantly, the formula is alcohol-free, which means it's ideal for sensitive skin types who aren't able to tolerate alcohol in skincare. I love to add this to my routine for added hydration and it also feels ultra special (not to mention looks beautiful in my line-up).
4. Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Serum Toner
Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Serum Toner
Dr.Jart+ know how to create a lovely dry and sensitive skin-friendly product and this toner is no different. It has a milky consistency that feels immediately calming on the skin thanks to the inclusion of ceramides, panthenol and sodium hyaluronate. Marie Claire's Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, loves this serum toner. "I pat it into my skin before using my retinol serum at night to add a nourishing step for my skin ahead of the punchy vitamin A."
5. Cosrx Propolis Synergy Toner
Cosrx Propolis Synergy Toner
The Cosrx Propolis Synergy Toner is more of an essence-toner hybrid. You can either use it on a reusable toner pad or directly into your palms and pat it on the skin. The formula contains 72.6% black bee propolis extract and 10% honey, which is fantastic for its healing properties and glycerin, panthenol and sodium hyaluronate for hydration. It has a slightly tacky consistency, which I really like when I'm applying skincare and make-up over the top.
6. Muihood Tao Rice Water Essence
Muihood Tao Rice Water Essence
Breaking the rules here and throwing an essence out there because this one also helps to remove skin residue. This Muihood Tao Rice Water Essence is such a dream. The consistency is thicker than other essences I've tried, which I like as it's easier to use and feels gorgeous on the skin. The formula contains fermented rice water, snow mushroom and prickly pear to help refine, hydrate and brighten.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
