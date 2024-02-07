The best beauty experts out there will tell you that you don't need to spend lots of money to have an effective, simple skincare routine and this extends to the best affordable cleansers too.

In fact, some of the very best beauty products happen to be the cheapest. But I don't want you to just take my word for it, so I've asked some of the best beauty pros in the business to share their favourite cleansers that'll cleanse your skin effectively, never dry it out and be a joy to use—all without breaking the bank. Here is your comprehensive list of the best affordable cleansers, whether you're after a cleanser for oily skin or a cleanser for dry skin.

1. CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

(Image credit: CeraVe)

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Cult Beauty Global Reasons to buy + Gentle cleanse + Lovely texture Reasons to avoid - Not great at removing stubborn make-up without a muslin cloth

It's not surprising that CeraVe came out on top among all of the experts I spoke to. It's a fail-safe, gentle cleanser that works fantastically well for all skin types. "It's super gentle and one I go back to if and when I feel the need to strip my routine back to the basics," says freelance beauty editor, Lucy Abbersteen.

Plastic surgeon and founder of The Soni Clinic, Dr Ash Soni and Victoria Smart, wellness and beauty editor at The Beauty Triangle both recommend this as a favourite affordable cleanser, too.

"I’ve been surprisingly loyal to this fragrance-free formula for many years now, following recommendation from a dermatologist," says Victoria. "The lightweight solution is soothing and kind to my moderately-reactive skin but tough enough to cleanse away the day—in combination with lukewarm water and a little face massage, if I’m feeling fancy," she adds.

2. Dermatica Caring Squalane Cream Cleanser

(Image credit: Dermatica )

Dermatica Caring Squalane Cream Cleanser Today's Best Deals £12.95 at Dermatica Reasons to buy + Dissolves make-up right off + Lovely cream texture Reasons to avoid - Packaging isn't luxe (but I'm guessing that's not what you're going for)

Although Dermatica's main beat is creating bespoke skincare treatments, the brand has also nailed the pared-back, hardworking basics. The Squalane Cream Cleanser is a firm favourite among many beauty experts, including freelance beauty editor, make-up artist and podcast host, Madeleine Spencer. "I use it to remove everything from mascara to base, and it dissolves the whole lot without leaving my skin red," she says. She also notes that the packaging has her approval—by being lightweight and easy to pump (something that many products are let down by), it gets it an extra thumbs up.

3. The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

(Image credit: The Ordinary)

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser Today's Best Deals View at ASOS (UK) View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Under £10 + Lovely texture Reasons to avoid - Some people with incredibly sensitive skin don't get on with this

The Ordinary is known for efficacious formulas at a very affordable price—and they do it really bloody well. "It's a lovely light texture that leaves the skin soft and moisturised," says Dr Sonia Khorana, GP with a special interest in dermatology. "It melts into the skin beautifully and is super affordable," she adds. This one is best massaged into dry skin to break down the make-up and removed with warm (not hot) water and a muslin cloth.

4. Simple Kind to Skin Moisturising Facial Wash

(Image credit: Boots)

Simple Kind to Skin Moisturising Facial Wash Today's Best Deals £3.80 at Boots Reasons to buy + Very affordable + No-nonsense, effective formulas Reasons to avoid - Contains sodium laureth sulfate, which can irritate very sensitive skin (though is typically absolutely fine for most people)

I think Simple Skincare really nails truly affordable formulas that stand up to much higher priced competitors. If you're expecting a luxurious experience, sadly you're not going to get it with this cleanser. But if you just want a pared-back, effective formula then you're in for a treat. It works well to cleanse the skin in the morning and as a second cleanse, but I'd recommend getting an oil or balm-based cleanser in the evenings to use before this if you're wearing make-up. It works well on most skin types, but I suggest patch testing if you find you're particularly sensitive to SLS.

5. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Cleansing Gel

(Image credit: Boots)

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Cleansing Gel Today's Best Deals View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Amazon View at Cult Beauty Global Reasons to buy + Great for many skin types + Gentle but hard-working Reasons to avoid - Not the most affordable on the list

La Roche-Posay is a staple brand in many beauty experts' own skincare routines thanks to the many effective and affordable formulas. This one is definitely more pricey than others on the list but comes highly recommended. Dr Soni notes this cleanser as being particularly great for oily skin, working hard to get into the pores and removing grime from the day really well.

If you're particularly oily and blemish-prone, you can also try the brand's Foaming Gel formula, recommended by facialist Kate Kerr. This formula contains salicylic acid, which is great for exfoliating the surface of the skin and breaking down oils. "It's also anti-inflammatory and antibacterial so fights three of the four contributing factors of acne," Kate adds.

6. Q+A Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Cleanser

(Image credit: Q+A)

Q+A Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Cleanser Today's Best Deals £7.50 at Q+A Reasons to buy + Cooling jelly texture + Alcohol- and fragrance-free, making it great for super sensitive skin Reasons to avoid - Might not remove really stubborn make-up as well as an oil formula

Q+A can do no wrong in my eyes. The brand creates highly effective formulas at a fraction of the cost of other products on the market. I like the brand's Oat Cleanser as well as this hyaluronic acid cleanser. This is a lovely jelly texture which is such a joy to use at the end of a long day. It's ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin thanks to being alcohol- and fragrance-free.

7. M&S Clarify Skin-Perfecting Jelly Cleanser

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Clarify Skin-Perfecting Jelly Cleanser Today's Best Deals £9.50 at M&S Reasons to buy + Gentle exfoliation + Gives you an excuse to stock up on M&S food favourites Reasons to avoid - Patch test on very sensitive skin first

"When I work with my clients on improving their skincare routines, cleanser is always something people don’t want to spend tonnes of money on. After all, it’s on our faces for a matter of minutes before we rinse it away," says freelance beauty editor and aesthetician Grace Day.

She notes this as being her most-recommended cleanser fo the year so far saying it's definitely an underrated formula. "It has a thick gel-balm texture which feels super luxurious and incredibly soothing on skin. Post cleansing, skin is left feeling refreshed but also soft and nourished—not tight and stripped," she adds. It works brilliantly for all skin types, thanks to the inclusion of mandelic acid, which "is a much gentler alternative to glycolic and lactic acids, but will still help to smooth and brighten skin", Grace explains.

8. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

(Image credit: Elf)

Elf Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm Today's Best Deals £11 at Boots Reasons to buy + Removes make-up very well + Works well on the eyes, too Reasons to avoid - Not for a morning cleanse

I can't get enough of Elf's hydrating skincare range, I truly think the brand has done such a fantastic job. I rate pretty much everything from the Holy Hydration range but find myself going through tubs of the Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm and keep wanting to get a new one—the sign of a great product. It's gentle yet hardworking; removing all traces of make-up and grime from the day without stripping the skin. It also works really well on eye make-up, which I find not all balm cleansers do.

