Almost everyone I know aspires to own this one beauty product—and it has suddenly got more affordable

I only recently discovered that internet forums are full of content debating the sustained allure of the humble Aesop hand wash. So revered is this humble hand wash that some say you can judge one's whole personality based purely on whether they have a bottle of the stuff sat atop the sink. But just why is it so iconic, and is it all talk or should you listen to the hype?

Why is the Aesop hand wash so popular?

The hand washes by Aesop undoubtedly make up a large portion of the brand's origin story as a whole. First launched in 2006 (Resurrection Aromatique) and followed up with a second launch in 2012 (Reverence Aromatique), the two products still contribute toward a sizeable proportion of the brand's sales—and in many spaces, is still very much what the brand is best known for. It has long attempted to move away from its hand wash icon status, re-focusing marketing campaigns on skincare lines and unique fragrance launches, which are now beloved by perfume insiders. But, truthfully, the brand will likely never really escape the folklore of the hand wash, and is that really a bad thing when they're just so good?

So popular are these washes, you can judge the status of a bar or restaurant on whether they stock the stuff in their toilets, and when you visit a mate's house, they may gain instant points from beauty enthusiasts just for having a bottle around. I've even known people to keep the empty bottles once the product is finished, only to replace it with a slightly less spenny hand wash. This, if nothing else, must prove much of Aesop's Resurrection/Reverence Hand Wash appeal is down to image and status, right?

It's hard to deny that the packaging and 'cool' factor the Aussie brand still has don't play a part in their success. That sleek bottles with their convenient pumps and understated colour scheme are just chic to look at, meaning washing your hands becomes not only an essential part of your day, but a stylish one.

But then there's the quality and fragrance of the product itself; users won't hesitate to tell you how luxe the soap feels, with a sudsy formula that lathers well and leaves hands smelling spa-like. This is all true, and an opinion given weight by the ingredients list of the hand washes. There's hydrating lavender, as well as antibacterial mandarin and rosemary in 'Resurrection,' and a botanical blend of vetiver root, bergamot and petitgrain within 'Reverence.'

What's the difference between Reverence and Resurrection hand washes?

Discussion of ingredients leads us into the obvious question: what's actually the difference between the original (Resurrection) and its younger sister (Reverence)? Well, both deliver effective antibacterial cleansing and leave hands feeling hydrated, but there's a difference in texture and botanical oils featured, meaning the scent is somewhat varied between the two—and they both smell exceptionally great and luxurious.

Reverence has more of a 'herbal' scent, making it an earthy and green option, while Resurrection is a typical 'spa-like' option that is perhaps better-known for fans of the product. It is a little more citrusy and fruity, while the former has a touch of smoke and some woodsy notes.

Beyond that, most importantly it is worth noting that Reverence contains exfoliating pumice to give hands a really good cleanse, whereas Resurrection has a smooth, gel-like consistency with a subtle lather that makes it the better option for those with sensitive skin.

Both come in the same packaging with a black pump and neutral label, so visually they look very similar.

A beauty editor's review of Aesop hand wash

I've been using Aesop's hand wash for as long as I can remember, and I do always love having one in my bathroom, firstly for the aesthetic, but also what it 'says' about me as a beauty editor who just loves products. It's one of those things that you're proud to have on show when visitors come, as silly as that may sound to some.

Aesthetics aside, I always enjoy using the product for its smell; as a big scent person, it's important to me to have a hand wash that makes me want to smell my hands constantly after walking away from the sink. I prefer the original Resurrection version as it is a little lighter, with more of a citrus hit.

I like how the product lathers and hands feel effectively cleansed – yet never dried out – after use. As someone who's a big fan of Australian beauty and spends a lot of time in the country (specifically Melbourne, where Aesop hails from), I can't not be a fan, really.

The question remains whether this is really worth £33 though. It is a luxury and I'll be honest, many more affordable options I've tried are just as lovely. But, in saying that, they're just... not Aesop. But for 30% off right now, I'd highly recommend adding one to basket if an Aesop hand wash has been on your wish list for some time.