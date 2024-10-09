I have rosacea and I never thought this type of moisturiser would work for my skin but it has become one of my favourite night creams

A night cream (or moisturiser of some kind) is a staple in many of skincare routines—mine included. But I never really cared for night creams all that much because I'm a La Roche-Posay Cicaplast devotee. However, there's one luxury night cream that has made me switch my beloved Cicaplast out sometimes. RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream Supreme is the formula that changed the night cream game for me.

RéVive is a luxury skincare brand founded in 1997 by Dr. Gregory Brown, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon whose research looked into healing processes of the skin. From this RéVive was born. The brand has been creating beautiful, innovative formulas since.

Here's exactly why the RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream Supreme was such a pleasant surprise for me.

The formula

Before I tried this moisturiser, I didn't even bother to check the ingredients and I'm glad I didn't. That's because it contains glycolic acid, which for someone with rosacea is a big no-no. It was only upon writing this story I found out that it contained the alpha hydroxy acid. This helps to exfoliate the skin while you sleep so you wake up with glowing, radiant skin.

The reason I think my skin tolerated it is because it's combined with a bunch of super hydrating and moisturising ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, sodium hyaluronate, safflower seed and soybean oils. So it gives my skin all of that hydrating goodness while gently sloughing off dead skin cells to reveal brighter, glowy skin in the morning. An absolute dream for a night cream.

The results

If you're looking for a night cream that'll deeply hydrate and give you a glow the next morning, this is the ticket. It's not a cheap moisturiser by any means, so is definitely a treat.

To really up the ante of moisture, pair it with the brand's Révive Moisturizing Renewal Oil Triple Defense Hydrator, which is one of my favourite luxury skincare products. It's the most beautiful oil-serum hybrid that makes a visible difference in my skin's hydration levels. It also feels stunning on the skin, comforting without ever being suffocating, which I find some oils can be.

Despite using this with rosacea, would I recommend it to those with rosacea? Not necessarily. Particularly not if you're flaring. But if you want to try a glycolic acid product and haven't previously got on with the ingredient, then you might have success with this formula.