Mature skin should avoid self tan mousse at all costs - use these 7 formulas instead

Choosing a decent fake tan has to be up there with one of the biggest beauty challenges. I have tested many in my time (I’ve stepped out with the streaky skin to prove it) and have finally settled on a trusty rotation of tanning waters and gradual tanners that leave my skin glowy, radiant and subtly bronzed. However, when you throw other skin needs into the mix then things can get a little complicated again. Which is exactly what's happening now, as I search for the best fake tan for mature skin.

Tanning in my 20s required a minimal amount of prep for a streak-free application. A quick once-over with a body scrub in the shower beforehand and I’d be guaranteed sun-kissed skin as long as I was using a trusted tan formulation. However, now that I’m in my mid-30s I’ve already noticed a shift in how evenly my fake tan applies—and as my skin gets older I expect that I’ll have to rethink both my pre-tan skincare routine and the fake tan formulations that I’m using.

“Mature skin is often more prone to dryness and dehydration, so hydration is key to stop the tan from gathering in fine lines and to ensure that it lasts,” explains skin glow expert James Read , the mastermind behind Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Mariah Carey’s tans. The key, James explains, lies in really focusing on rehydrating the skin before you apply any colour products.

How to prep older skin for fake tan

Of course, exfoliating your skin should remain top priority ahead of applying fake tan—and this is even more important for older skin. “Mature skin tends to be dried, so exfoliation is key to ensure that you create primed, clean skin that has minimal dead skin cells left,” explains Nicky Matthews , founder of professional tanning brand Sienna X. Look for salt or sugar-based scrubs to manually slough off dry skin, and formulas infused with oils are a great choice for mature skin as they help to impart some extra moisture.

“When prepping the face, use a sheet or hydrating mask to add extra moisture to the skin,” advises James. That way your face will be quenched before you start to apply your fake tan which will prevent any of the pigment from settling into lines or dry patches. “After washing off the mask, apply a thin layer of moisturiser and then apply your chosen SPF over the top.” The same advice goes for your body, but James suggests paying close attention to your legs and fully moisturising areas like knees and ankles. “This will really help the tan to apply more effectively and evenly,” says James.

Choosing a fake tan formula for older skin

Fake tan formulations have come a long way in recent years and, thankfully, there are so many brilliant ones that are perfect for mature skin. “Look for formulas that are skincare-focused and are easy to mix with your current skincare routine,” says James. “Serums, mists and drops are perfect for the face, and hydrating moisturiser lotions formats or serums for the body.”

The number one formula that James suggests you should avoid? Mousses as they can be a more drying option on the skin.

Of course, the real key to achieving that subtle glow is to find the right shade for you. “Sometimes when a tan is too dark it can look ageing, but self-tan is really magical when it works for your skin tone,” says Nicky. Like James, she’s a big fan of tanning drops as you can really personalise the amount of product that you’re using and build up to your desired glow. Plus, they can be added into any targeted moisturisers or serums that you use already.

Remember, though, tan isn’t permanent and it’s fun to experiment to find your perfect formula. “Give it a go—self-tan is safe, super quick and easy and can do wonders for your confidence,” says Nicky.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 7 of the very best fake tans for older skin that all promise to deliver hydration and a sun-kissed glow without any dryness in sight.

The best fake tans for older skin

1. St. Tropez Self Tan Luxe Body Serum

(Image credit: Str. Tropez)

Lots of fake tan can feel messy and difficult to use, but this luxurious serum from St. Tropez is a real treat to apply. Infused with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 it feels like a deeply nourishing serum for your body and it blends effortlessly into skin, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated. The tan develops over 4-8 hours (there’s no need to rinse it off) and your limbs will be left looking like you’ve just spent a long weekend basking on the sands of the French Riviera.

2. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops

(Image credit: Isle of Paradise)

Both Nicky and James really rated tanning drops as a great fake tan option for older skin, and they don’t come much better than these ones from Isle of Paradise. Available in three shades—light, medium and dark—you simply mix a few drops into your existing face creams or body lotions to deliver a natural-looking golden glow. Use just a couple if you want more of a subtle radiance or up to ten for a deeper tan effect. I personally swear by them for rejuvenating a tired-looking complexion and I’ve never experienced any streaks or patchiness.

3. NIVEA Q10 Gradual Tan Body Moisturiser

(Image credit: Nivea)

NIVEA Q10 Gradual Tan Body Moisturiser Today's Best Deals £2.99 at Amazon £3.99 at Boots.com £6.69 at Medino UK Reasons to buy + Affordable + Gradual formula—great for beginners Reasons to avoid - More of a glow than a deep tan

Whether you’re totally new to tanning or you’re just looking for something that will give skin a healthy glow rather than a full-on bronze, this affordable body lotion from Nivea fits the bill. Firstly, it’s absolutely packed with ingredients that cater to the needs of mature skin, including Coenzyme Q10 which plumps and firms the skin to provide a smooth canvas for that summery radiance. It contains just a few drops of tanner which means you can use this daily to maintain a year-round glow. Plus, it smells incredible. There’s no biscuity aroma here, just fresh roses, jasmine and peach.

4. Bondi Sands Self Tanning Lotion - Dark

(Image credit: Bondi Sands)

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Lotion - Dark Today's Best Deals £15.99 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Deep, streak-free tan + Applies easily Reasons to avoid - Wash-off formula—can’t head straight out

This is one of the best fake tans on the market for older skin thanks to its ultra-moisturising lotion formulation and the way that it delivers a deep, true tan in just a few hours. The lotion itself is formulated with nourishing vitamin E, aloe vera and coconut to quench dry patches while minimising that classic fake tan smell. It’s really silky in texture and glides on like a dream. Leave it on for between one and six hours, depending on how deep you want the colour, then wash it off to reveal smooth, soft, bronzed limbs with no dry skin in sight.

5. Sienna X Gradual Rose Water Self Tan

(Image credit: Sienna X)

Sienna X Gradual Rose Water Self Tan Today's Best Deals £11.99 at Amazon (was £19.99) Reasons to buy + A radiant glow for face + Easy to apply Reasons to avoid - Contains essential oils, so might not work for sensitive skin

Soothing allantoin, skin-strengthening niacinamide, and calming rose extract are just three of the ingredients in this skin-friendly tanning mist. Nicky herself recommends mists thanks to the way that they effortlessly absorb into skin and can be used alongside your usual skincare routine. After your usual morning or evening skincare routine, just spray this generously over your skin from around 10 cm away then let it develop over the next few hours. While I wouldn’t say that this will give you a classic fake tan colour, it definitely delivers on radiance and a subtle sun-kissed glow which looks so fresh and natural.

6. Bare by Vogue Williams Self Tan Lotion

(Image credit: Bare by Vogue Williams)

Bare by Vogue Williams Self Tan Lotion Today's Best Deals £22.50 at Beauty Bay Reasons to buy + Plumping, peptide-infused formula + Lasts for up to a week Reasons to avoid - Takes up to 8 hours to develop—best used overnight

So many beauty editors rave about Bare by Vogue Williams self-tan thanks to its foolproof formulations and reliably streak-free results. This one in particular makes a great option for older skin thanks to its hard-working formulation, enriched with super peptides to smooth, plump and firm the skin while imparting that all-important healthy glow. It has a lightweight yet nourishing texture which melts into the skin, developing a golden colour over four to eight hours. Even better, it lasts for up to a week so there is very little maintenance required.

7. Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Self-Tan Face Cream

(Image credit: Dove)

Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Self-Tan Face Cream Today's Best Deals £2.09 at Boots.com £2.09 at Boots.com £5.49 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly moisturising + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Slow to build up colour

If you’re looking for a fake tan for your face that has all the hydration that mature skin needs but won’t break the bank, then you really can’t go wrong with this gradual face tanner from Dove. Its main focus is to preserve the moisture levels within your skin and protect your skin barrier for all-day hydration, and it really delivers in terms of a nourishing daily moisturiser. There’s also a gentle amount of tanner in there to provide a holiday level glow. However, it does take a few days of use to really build this up, but the final result is a beautiful, natural colour that can easily be maintained with regular use.