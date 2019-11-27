24 skincare secrets that Scandinavian bloggers swear by

The Nordic way to winter-proof your beauty regime, according to the coolest women on Instagram…
Their stylish clothes are enough to make any woman want a wardrobe revamp, but it seems we should be taking our beauty cues from their Scandinavian skincare regimes, too.
These beauty-savvy bloggers are well worth following:
1. Emili Sindlev @emilisindlev
Followers: 334K
Scandinavian skincare regime: ‘The air is always dry during a cold Scandinavian winter so my skin gets flaky really easily.
I tend to amp up anything that will combat moisture loss and dullness in my skin, especially if I’m also flying a lot at that time of year.
I wash my face each morning with lukewarm water and moisturise with Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentré, which I apply after showering and before I do my make-up.
I’ll also mix the Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet foundation into my day cream if I want a hydrating base with a bit of coverage.
I’ve always been a fan of body oils and am currently using L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil.
If I’m going on a long haul flight in winter I use a moisturising sheet mask and always pack the Amazing Space Healing Mint Balm for my lips.’
2. Sophia Roe
Followers: 275.5k
Scandinavian skincare regime: ‘I like to think that I take good care of my skin all year around, no matter the season.
I’m a big believer that being consistent with your routine is key to a healthy, balanced complexion.
But I have to step things up a gear when the seasons change as my skin starts to look dull and dry.
In the summer I rarely wear foundation or bronzer so right now I pay extra attention to my cleansing regime to make sure I remove my make-up every night. Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O is still a favourite of mine.
For extra glow, I love mixing a couple drops of Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops into my skincare. I normally use The Cream from Augustinus Bader, but during winter I switch to The Rich Cream, a thicker, more nourishing version.
As a stylist and blogger I travel a lot – sometimes to different climates, which can be hard on my skin.
On mornings before I leave for the airport, I make sure I use the Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum as it makes my skin feel extra plump.
In my hand luggage you can always find a mini version of Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Face Mist, which contains soothing thermal water.
Last but not at least, I make sure to pack a Tromborg Lip Balm as it contains shea utter and aloe vera.’
3. Maya Soul Paustian @mayasoulpaustian
Followers: 9,586K
Scandinavian skincare regime: ‘I’m mixed race, so when my hands begin to turn a greyish colour it’s a sign that my skin is drying out too much.
I also battle with chapped lips during a freezing Scandinavian winter as they’re constantly exposed to the elements.
I try to make a point of caring for these two areas several times a day. I’ll apply the Karmameju Calm Balm to keep my lips soft and hand cream. I’ve never really found one that works as long as I would like it to but Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm comes pretty close.
I’ve also been using Bioderma Sensibio H20 for years to remove make-up from my face. I even have a travel-size bottle stashed in my hand luggage as it cleanses the skin without the need for water, but is milder than facial wipes.
I’ll use Amazing Space Formula E – Healing Face Balm to moisturise. It contains sweet almond butter and rosemary, which work wonders and feels light on the skin – proof that you don’t need greasy creams to protect against the harsh weather.
The aloe, cucumber and green tea in Mario Badescu Facial Spray is also a lifesaver for refreshing my skin.
Another problem area is my legs. They tend to look ashy in the winter months, which means I have to use an extra rich body lotion to ensure they get the right amount of moisture.
From an early age, my mother taught me that I should always remember to use body lotion even if I’m in a rush as winter weather is harder on black skin.
I first use an almond body oil, letting it sink into the skin for at least 10 minutes, before applying Kiehl’s Crème de Corps.’
4. Jeanette Madsen @_jeanettemadsen_
Followers: 196K
Scandinavian skincare regime: ‘My skin is really sensitive so when the season changes I get a combination of breakouts and dry skin.
Last year I started using Biologique Recherche. They tested my skin to find the products that were right for me – I’m truly addicted!
One top tip I’ve been given in the past is that it’s really important to use only one brand at a time for your daily routine. That way you won’t miss anything out or overtreat it.
So at night I use the Biologique Recherche Lait VIP02, a creamy cleanser, followed by my favourite Lotion P50, which I dab on to gently exfoliate.
I suffer from rosacea so I use Serum Erythros, which calms down any redness, followed by the Emulsion Gel Biosensible SR, as it’s soothing and combats excess sebum.
These days I also need an eye cream – I love Sisley Sisleya L’integral Anti-Ageing Eye and Lip Contour Cream.
Then for the final touch: Aesop Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, which I mist all over my face.
I stick to the same routine in the morning, just without the P50 and Serum.
I love using face masks, too, as life is busy now with my clothing brand Rotate Birger Christensen and it’s the excuse for a little me time. I recommend Magicstripes Hyaluronic Intensive Treatment Mask and Tromborg Detox Facial Mask.
I believe it’s just as important to feed your skin through your diet so I try to eat fish everyday, lunch or dinner, or I take VitaViva Organic Flaxseed Oil to get my daily dose of omega fatty acids.’
The best Scandinavian skincare buys…
Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentré, £20, Look Fantastic
A French pharmacy must-have, its fatty acids and vitamins sooth and plump skin whether you use it as a cleanser, mask or moisturiser.
Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet, £37, John Lewis
The velvety matte finish first caught our attention but then we were won over by how it made our pores look porcelain smooth, too.
L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil, £36
Packed with over 50% pure almond oil, it's a rich source of omegas to bolster fragile skin.
Amazing Space Healing Mint Balm, EUR 18
A super softening lip balm with primrose butter, honey and the fresh scent of mint.
Aesop Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, £17, Look Fantastic
This rose petal infusion revives your skin as well as your senses. One word: glorious.
Vitaviva Flaxseed Oil, EUR 31
An easy way to get your daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids, which strengthen skin from the inside out.
Magicstripes Hyaluronic Intensive Treatment Mask, £11, Look Fantastic
Dermatologists wax lyrical about the hydrating power of hyaluronic acid. This sheet mask is a quick and convenient way to re-plump raisin-like skin.
Tromborg Detox Facial Mask, £109
15 minutes with this beauty unclogs pores and gives 'blah' skin an injection of radiance.
Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum, £85, Net-A-Porter
Hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water - meaning it deeply hydrates skin. This serum is the gold standard.
Dr Barbara Strum Glow Drops, £40, Net-A-Porter
Part skincare, part radiance booster, this gives skin a lit-from-within glow but also soothes with wild rose and probiotics.
Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist, £20, Cult Beauty
Use as a purifying post-cleanse toner or reviving mist throughout the day to soften and replenish skin.
Bioderma Sensibio H20 Make-Up Removing Solution Sensitive Skin, £15.80, Look Fantastic
The waterless and gentle way to remove make-up and daily grime.
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm, £21
When skin-softening emollients come packaged in a woody, smoky aroma, you know your hands and mood are in for a boost.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, £205, Net-A-Porter
Professor Bader's world-famous ‘stem cell food’ - a blend of natural amino acids, medicine-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules – fire up your skin’s own repair process while argan, avocado and evening primrose oils replenish parched skin.
Biologique Recherche Emulsion Gel Biosensible SR, £142, Embassy of Beauty
Packed full of hyaluronic acid and amino acids, this lotion helps to hydrate, mattify and tighten pores.
Biologique Recherche Serum Erythros, £93, Embassy of Beauty
Consider this rosacea's nemesis as it calms the redness associated with bad-tempered skin.
Biologique Recherche Lotion P50, £63, Embassy of Beauty
Hydroxy acids resurface without causing redness. Expect skin that looks like it's bathed in the soft focus glow of candlelight.
Biologique Recherche Lait VIP 02, £54, Embassy of Beauty
Hard-working enough to lift away pollution but gentle enough not to upset your skin barrier.
Amazing Space Formula E Healing Face Balm, EUR 60
Sweet almond butter and rosemary act as a protective barrier in extreme climates.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, £12, Harvey Nichols
A pick-me-up for dehydrated, tight and uncomfortable skin.
Karmameju Calm Balm, EUR 37
Plant and aromatherapy oils combine in this multi-tasking lip, face and body balm. The grounding scent is pretty addictive, too.
Sisley Sisleya L’integral Anti-Ageing Eye and Lip Contour Cream, £145.50, John Lewis
Plump up crow's feet and cushion chapped lips with this two-in-one luxe cream laced with chamomile, rose and the collagen-boosting seaweed padina pavonica.
Tromborg Lip Balm, £25
Shea butter, aloe vera and orange oil soften wind- ravaged lips.
Kiehl’s Creme de Corps, £18.50, John Lewis
A cult body lotion with beta-carotene to nourish flaky skin. The non-greasy formula sets it apart from the rest.