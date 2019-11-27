24 skincare secrets that Scandinavian bloggers swear by

The Nordic way to winter-proof your beauty regime, according to the coolest women on Instagram…

Their stylish clothes are enough to make any woman want a wardrobe revamp, but it seems we should be taking our beauty cues from their Scandinavian skincare regimes, too.

These beauty-savvy bloggers are well worth following:

1. Emili Sindlev @emilisindlev

Followers: 334K

Scandinavian skincare regime: ‘The air is always dry during a cold Scandinavian winter so my skin gets flaky really easily.

I tend to amp up anything that will combat moisture loss and dullness in my skin, especially if I’m also flying a lot at that time of year.

I wash my face each morning with lukewarm water and moisturise with Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentré, which I apply after showering and before I do my make-up.

I’ll also mix the Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet foundation into my day cream if I want a hydrating base with a bit of coverage.

I’ve always been a fan of body oils and am currently using L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil.

If I’m going on a long haul flight in winter I use a moisturising sheet mask and always pack the Amazing Space Healing Mint Balm for my lips.’

2. Sophia Roe

Followers: 275.5k

Scandinavian skincare regime: ‘I like to think that I take good care of my skin all year around, no matter the season.

I’m a big believer that being consistent with your routine is key to a healthy, balanced complexion.

But I have to step things up a gear when the seasons change as my skin starts to look dull and dry.

In the summer I rarely wear foundation or bronzer so right now I pay extra attention to my cleansing regime to make sure I remove my make-up every night. Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O is still a favourite of mine.

For extra glow, I love mixing a couple drops of Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops into my skincare. I normally use The Cream from Augustinus Bader, but during winter I switch to The Rich Cream, a thicker, more nourishing version.

As a stylist and blogger I travel a lot – sometimes to different climates, which can be hard on my skin.

On mornings before I leave for the airport, I make sure I use the Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum as it makes my skin feel extra plump.

In my hand luggage you can always find a mini version of Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Face Mist, which contains soothing thermal water.

Last but not at least, I make sure to pack a Tromborg Lip Balm as it contains shea utter and aloe vera.’

3. Maya Soul Paustian @mayasoulpaustian

Followers: 9,586K

Scandinavian skincare regime: ‘I’m mixed race, so when my hands begin to turn a greyish colour it’s a sign that my skin is drying out too much.

I also battle with chapped lips during a freezing Scandinavian winter as they’re constantly exposed to the elements.

I try to make a point of caring for these two areas several times a day. I’ll apply the Karmameju Calm Balm to keep my lips soft and hand cream. I’ve never really found one that works as long as I would like it to but Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm comes pretty close.

I’ve also been using Bioderma Sensibio H20 for years to remove make-up from my face. I even have a travel-size bottle stashed in my hand luggage as it cleanses the skin without the need for water, but is milder than facial wipes.

I’ll use Amazing Space Formula E – Healing Face Balm to moisturise. It contains sweet almond butter and rosemary, which work wonders and feels light on the skin – proof that you don’t need greasy creams to protect against the harsh weather.

The aloe, cucumber and green tea in Mario Badescu Facial Spray is also a lifesaver for refreshing my skin.

Another problem area is my legs. They tend to look ashy in the winter months, which means I have to use an extra rich body lotion to ensure they get the right amount of moisture.

From an early age, my mother taught me that I should always remember to use body lotion even if I’m in a rush as winter weather is harder on black skin.

I first use an almond body oil, letting it sink into the skin for at least 10 minutes, before applying Kiehl’s Crème de Corps.’

4. Jeanette Madsen @_jeanettemadsen_

Followers: 196K

Scandinavian skincare regime: ‘My skin is really sensitive so when the season changes I get a combination of breakouts and dry skin.

Last year I started using Biologique Recherche. They tested my skin to find the products that were right for me – I’m truly addicted!

One top tip I’ve been given in the past is that it’s really important to use only one brand at a time for your daily routine. That way you won’t miss anything out or overtreat it.

So at night I use the Biologique Recherche Lait VIP02, a creamy cleanser, followed by my favourite Lotion P50, which I dab on to gently exfoliate.

I suffer from rosacea so I use Serum Erythros, which calms down any redness, followed by the Emulsion Gel Biosensible SR, as it’s soothing and combats excess sebum.

These days I also need an eye cream – I love Sisley Sisleya L’integral Anti-Ageing Eye and Lip Contour Cream.

Then for the final touch: Aesop Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, which I mist all over my face.

I stick to the same routine in the morning, just without the P50 and Serum.

I love using face masks, too, as life is busy now with my clothing brand Rotate Birger Christensen and it’s the excuse for a little me time. I recommend Magicstripes Hyaluronic Intensive Treatment Mask and Tromborg Detox Facial Mask.

I believe it’s just as important to feed your skin through your diet so I try to eat fish everyday, lunch or dinner, or I take VitaViva Organic Flaxseed Oil to get my daily dose of omega fatty acids.’

The best Scandinavian skincare buys…