Emily Rata just debuted a fringe at the Met Gala and now we want one too

Emily Ratajkowski debuted a new look at the Met Gala tonight—and it's the micro-fringe we didn't know we needed in our lives.

The actress stepped out on the red carpet for the Met Gala 2023 with a noticeably asymmetric fringe, bringing a whole new level to the blunt fringe look.

While the front is kept short and choppy, the sides are kept long, giving a refreshingly unkept final look. It's a far departure from her usual long and whispy style, but we're here for the statement look.

Emily's hairstylist on the night was Jennifer Yepez, who was reportedly sponsored by Great Lengths hair extensions for the occasion—so we're thinking that the new style might well be a clip-in piece...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the red carpet, a reporter asked the star about her new 'do, to which Emily simply replied, "I had a fringe already, but just went a bit shorter".

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which The Met described simply as a night held "in honour of Karl."

The rest of Emily's look was in keeping with this elegant style, with her hair swept back into a little black bow, complemented by her statement monochrome gown.

Emily hit headlines lately for dating former One Direction star Harry Styles, when a video of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles kissing was circulated on social media.

Emily recently commented on the Harry Styles kissing video saying that "I didn't expect this to happen".

