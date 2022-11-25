Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Liquid Exfoliant is currently 25% off

Paula's Choice is the beauty editor-approved skincare (opens in new tab) brand that people always seem to rave about and luckily this year it just so happens to be available in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab)

The brand's Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is a particular favourite amongst industry insiders, beloved for its formula that promises to unclog and shrink pores while reducing breakouts and blackheads. Made from a formula that includes BHA (beta hydroxy acid) salicylic acid, the product is gentle on the skin and absorbs quickly. It's ideal for blemish-prone (opens in new tab), oily or combination types. 

Currently, both Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)and Space NK (opens in new tab) are offering discounts on Paula's Choice products with the retailers taking 25% off full price. That means you're able to get the Liquid Exfoliant for just over £25. 

Interested? Keep scrolling to shop the in-demand beauty product now, and then scroll further for more highly-recommended products by Paula's Choice. 

Shop Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant: 

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (118ml), was £34.00 (opens in new tab)

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (118ml), was £34.00, now £25.50 | Space NK (opens in new tab) 

This is the #1 selling peel on Space NK and it's easy to see why. With over 600 five-star reviews, it's clear this product is a favourite for many. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Shop more Paula's Choice Black Friday sales: 

Paula's Choice Defense Hydrating Gel-To-Cream Cleanser, was £24.00 (opens in new tab)

Paula's Choice Defense Hydrating Gel-To-Cream Cleanser, was £24.00, now £17.99 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)

Infused with a triple superfood complex of green tea, liquorice and soy, this hydrating cleanser will help to restore your skin's natural moisture barrier. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Paula's Choice Body Treatment 2% BHA, was £33.00, now £24.75 | Space NK (opens in new tab)

Paula's Choice body treatment is a skincare serum for the entire body. It will leave your skin feeling radiant. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Paula's Choice Resist Barrier Repair Moisturiser with Retinol (50ml), was £37.00 (opens in new tab)

Paula's Choice Resist Barrier Repair Moisturiser with Retinol (50ml), was £37.00, now £27.76 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)

This moisturiser is perfect if you want softer, smoother, more radiant skin. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Paula's Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment - Trial Size (5ml), was £13.00 (opens in new tab)

Paula's Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment - Trial Size (5ml), was £13.00, now £9.75 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)

This product will help to even skin tone and diminish the appearance of fine lines.  

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Paula's Choice Good to Glow Gift Box (Worth £80.00), was £60.00, now £45.02 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)

A perfect Christmas gift for Paula's choice fan in your life. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster, was £52.00 (opens in new tab)

Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster, was £52.00, now £39.00 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)

For brighter, firmer-feeling skin, this Vitamin C serum will do just the trick. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
