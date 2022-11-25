Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting Liquid Exfoliant is currently 25% off
Yes, really!
Paula's Choice is the beauty editor-approved skincare (opens in new tab) brand that people always seem to rave about and luckily this year it just so happens to be available in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab).
The brand's Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is a particular favourite amongst industry insiders, beloved for its formula that promises to unclog and shrink pores while reducing breakouts and blackheads. Made from a formula that includes BHA (beta hydroxy acid) salicylic acid, the product is gentle on the skin and absorbs quickly. It's ideal for blemish-prone (opens in new tab), oily or combination types.
Currently, both Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)and Space NK (opens in new tab) are offering discounts on Paula's Choice products with the retailers taking 25% off full price. That means you're able to get the Liquid Exfoliant for just over £25.
Interested? Keep scrolling to shop the in-demand beauty product now, and then scroll further for more highly-recommended products by Paula's Choice.
Shop Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant:
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (118ml),
was £34.00, now £25.50 | Space NK (opens in new tab)
This is the #1 selling peel on Space NK and it's easy to see why. With over 600 five-star reviews, it's clear this product is a favourite for many.
Shop more Paula's Choice Black Friday sales:
Paula's Choice Defense Hydrating Gel-To-Cream Cleanser,
was £24.00, now £17.99 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)
Infused with a triple superfood complex of green tea, liquorice and soy, this hydrating cleanser will help to restore your skin's natural moisture barrier.
Paula's Choice Body Treatment 2% BHA, was £33.00, now £24.75 | Space NK (opens in new tab)
Paula's Choice body treatment is a skincare serum for the entire body. It will leave your skin feeling radiant.
Paula's Choice Resist Barrier Repair Moisturiser with Retinol (50ml),
was £37.00, now £27.76 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)
This moisturiser is perfect if you want softer, smoother, more radiant skin.
Paula's Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment - Trial Size (5ml),
was £13.00, now £9.75 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)
This product will help to even skin tone and diminish the appearance of fine lines.
Paula's Choice Good to Glow Gift Box (Worth £80.00), was £60.00, now £45.02 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)
A perfect Christmas gift for Paula's choice fan in your life.
Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster,
was £52.00, now £39.00 | Cult Beauty (opens in new tab)
For brighter, firmer-feeling skin, this Vitamin C serum will do just the trick.
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
