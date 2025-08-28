Here's Why You Should Prioritise Non-Comedogenic Makeup (As Well As Skincare) If You Have Acne

Beauty without the breakout risk

Non-Comedogenic Makeup
When we speak about 'non-comedogenic' products in beauty, it's mostly assumed we're talking about skincare. Finding serums, moisturisers and SPFs which don't block pores or exacerbate acne is essential if you suffer from breakouts or have oily skin, but what about what you put on your face after your skincare? Shouldn't that be just as important? Here's what you should know about non-comedogenic makeup.

What are non-comedogenic makeup products?

First, let's begin with a little refresher on what the term 'non-comedogenic' means in the first place. Dr Christine Hall, Aesthetics Doctor at Taktouk Clinic and Skin Expert, explains that the phrase "refers to products that are specifically formulated not to block pores."

Understanding this, means de-coding comedones and how they form, she adds. "Comedones appear on the skin as raised flesh-coloured bumps. The term describes a clogged up sebaceous duct or hair follicle, typically caused by the build-up and over production of sebum, but dead skin cells and debris are also present. Open comedones will present as blackheads, whilst closed comedones are seen as whiteheads in those who suffer with acne."

Therefore, makeup that is non-comedogenic is formulated to avoid certain ingredients with high comedogenic ratings, which contribute to the development of comedones. This term can apply to any makeup products, but mostly those used across the face (rather than the eyes or lips), as these are of the most concern. Think foundation, powders, blushers and bronzers.

Why should you use them?

If you have acne-prone skin or even just experience breakouts occasionally, the makeup you're using on your face may be worsening the condition, or even triggering it in the first place. While we often focus on using non-comedogenic skincare to keep spots at bay, this is sort of pointless if we then apply makeup that reverses the benefits.

While Dr Hall points out that non-comedogenic makeup is perhaps most beneficial for oily or acne-prone skin ("as it helps to minimise breakouts by reducing the likelihood of clogged pores"), other skin types can reap the rewards, namely those with combination skin (who often experience oiliness and breakouts too), and sensitive skin.

"For those with sensitive or reactive skin, non-comedogenic formulations are often less irritating, as they tend to avoid heavy or occlusive ingredients that can trigger inflammation," she says.

Non-comedogenic makeup options

Be it from personal experience, skincare ingredient list checker apps or reviews from those I know, the following are largely considered 'acne-safe' as they don't tend to feature comedogenic ingredients. Be aware that the term 'non-comedogenic' is largely unregulated, so it's important to do your own research whenever trying a new product, and to patch test, particularly if you have acne or very reactive skin.

