Here's Why You Should Prioritise Non-Comedogenic Makeup (As Well As Skincare) If You Have Acne

When we speak about 'non-comedogenic' products in beauty, it's mostly assumed we're talking about skincare. Finding serums, moisturisers and SPFs which don't block pores or exacerbate acne is essential if you suffer from breakouts or have oily skin, but what about what you put on your face after your skincare? Shouldn't that be just as important? Here's what you should know about non-comedogenic makeup.

What are non-comedogenic makeup products?

First, let's begin with a little refresher on what the term 'non-comedogenic' means in the first place. Dr Christine Hall, Aesthetics Doctor at Taktouk Clinic and Skin Expert, explains that the phrase "refers to products that are specifically formulated not to block pores."

Understanding this, means de-coding comedones and how they form, she adds. "Comedones appear on the skin as raised flesh-coloured bumps. The term describes a clogged up sebaceous duct or hair follicle, typically caused by the build-up and over production of sebum, but dead skin cells and debris are also present. Open comedones will present as blackheads, whilst closed comedones are seen as whiteheads in those who suffer with acne."

Therefore, makeup that is non-comedogenic is formulated to avoid certain ingredients with high comedogenic ratings, which contribute to the development of comedones. This term can apply to any makeup products, but mostly those used across the face (rather than the eyes or lips), as these are of the most concern. Think foundation, powders, blushers and bronzers.

Why should you use them?

If you have acne-prone skin or even just experience breakouts occasionally, the makeup you're using on your face may be worsening the condition, or even triggering it in the first place. While we often focus on using non-comedogenic skincare to keep spots at bay, this is sort of pointless if we then apply makeup that reverses the benefits.

While Dr Hall points out that non-comedogenic makeup is perhaps most beneficial for oily or acne-prone skin ("as it helps to minimise breakouts by reducing the likelihood of clogged pores"), other skin types can reap the rewards, namely those with combination skin (who often experience oiliness and breakouts too), and sensitive skin.

"For those with sensitive or reactive skin, non-comedogenic formulations are often less irritating, as they tend to avoid heavy or occlusive ingredients that can trigger inflammation," she says.

Non-comedogenic makeup options

Be it from personal experience, skincare ingredient list checker apps or reviews from those I know, the following are largely considered 'acne-safe' as they don't tend to feature comedogenic ingredients. Be aware that the term 'non-comedogenic' is largely unregulated, so it's important to do your own research whenever trying a new product, and to patch test, particularly if you have acne or very reactive skin.

Non-comedogenic base

Merit The Uniform Tinted SPF £34 at Merit Merit's new skin tint offers a multitude of benefits, from light dewy coverage to an SPF 50, but it's also non-comedogenic, as much of the brand's offerings are. The Uniform is oil-free and doesn't clog pores, and it's also gentle, meaning those who are acne-prone and/or sensitive can reach for it with zero hesitation.

Non-comedogenic primer

e.l.f Power Grip Primer £10 at Boots This is a great all-rounder that's suitable for all skin types and really grips onto makeup, ensuring it lasts all day. But it also won't exacerbate breakouts thanks to the fact it's been formulated to be non-comedogenic. You'll also get a nice natural-dewy finish with this one, which is ideal to achieve that coveted glow.

Non-comedogenic concealer

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer £28 at NARS Designed to be non-comedogenic and approved by dermatologists, NARS' beloved concealer will hide unwanted areas without making them worse or triggering further breakouts. It has a beautifully creamy texture and great level of coverage, and you can use it under your eyes, too.

Non-comedogenic powder

Rare True to Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder £31 at Sephora Rare Beauty is proudly non-comedogenic within many of its products, and this counts for its pressed powder. As well as being non-acnegenic, the formula is also paraben and sulfate-free and made without talc. It's great at setting makeup, removing shine and blending beautifully.

Non-comedogenic blush

Rhode Pocket Blush £25 at Rhode Not only is Rhode's iconic Pocket Blush acne-safe, it actually contains skin-loving ingredients such as peptides and tamanu oil for peak hydration. One of the bestsellers from Hailey Bieber's now-famous beauty line, this product is available in a range of gorgeous shades from Piggy (pictured) to the gorgeous muted pinky brown 'Sleepy Girl' and of course, everyone's favourite: 'Toasted Teddy'.

Non-comedogenic bronzer

Chanel LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW BRONZING CREAM £50 at Chanel Chanel's cream bronzer is one of the most popular products around, lauded for its ability to add glow to the face and contour under the cheekbones. It's in the makeup bags of nearly every beauty editor I know, and it's even safe for acne thanks to its non-comedogenic formula. A game-changing bronzer!

Non-comedogenic highlighter

Saie Saie Glowy Super Gel £19.20 at Cult Beauty When it comes to highlighters, it can be difficult to find a super dewy, hi-shine liquid product that's not greasy or oily, and which won't block pores. Saie has achieved this, however. The ingredients list is not risky for acne-prone skin types, and also features the likes of vitamin C, papaya seed oil and squalane to refresh and hydrate.

Non-comedogenic setting spray