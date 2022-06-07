Here’s how you can get £160 worth of beauty products for just £25 at M&S

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Summer Beauty Bag is finally here...

The time has finally come for Marks & Spencer’s beauty bag to be revealed. Each year, the brand creates a bag full of Summer’s best beauty buys, and this year, it’s just as exciting as ever.

The dreamy bag usually retails at £160, but each year M&S create a special offer that can save you lots of money. This year, they are offering the bag for a fraction of the price at £25, all you have to do is spend £30 on clothing, homeware or beauty.

So, if you had your eye on a new M&S bra, (they have just launched their affordable lingerie line), or want to get your home Summer ready, then now is the time.

The Summer Beauty Bag, £160 | Marks & Spencer

At a reduced price of £25 when you spend £30 on clothing, homeware or beauty. Featuring a selection of 11 must have products, including 6 full sized items. View Deal So, what’s in the M&S beauty bag? Clinique’s Moisture Surge 100-hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Emma Hardies’ Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist Origins’ Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream Nuxe’s Huile Prodiguese Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil PRAI Ageless Upper Arm Creme This Works’ Perfect Legs Body Butter Percy & Reed’s Time To Shine Mirror Mirror Shine Serum Aveda’s Botanical Repair Leave in Treatment Nails Inc’s Quick-Drying Nail Varnish in Raspberry Autograph Lip Balm Discover’s White Coconut Fragrance

What a line up. With the Origins’ Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream usually retailing for £24.50 itself, for £25 for the whole bag, you can’t go wrong.

Video you may like:

If you see any of your faves on here, now is the time to top up.

The bag usually sells out within a couple of days, as its arrival is anticipated each year. The five-star reviews are already in and people are obsessed.

One happy customer wrote: “First time I have bought the summer bag, it is excellent value and full of lovely things.”

We can’t argue with that.