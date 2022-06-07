Here’s how you can get £160 worth of beauty products for just £25 at M&S

The Summer Beauty Bag is finally here...
The time has finally come for Marks & Spencer’s beauty bag to be revealed. Each year, the brand creates a bag full of Summer’s best beauty buys, and this year, it’s just as exciting as ever.
The dreamy bag usually retails at £160, but each year M&S create a special offer that can save you lots of money. This year, they are offering the bag for a fraction of the price at £25, all you have to do is spend £30 on clothing, homeware or beauty.
So, if you had your eye on a new M&S bra, (they have just launched their affordable lingerie line), or want to get your home Summer ready, then now is the time.
The Summer Beauty Bag, £160 | Marks & Spencer
At a reduced price of £25 when you spend £30 on clothing, homeware or beauty. Featuring a selection of 11 must have products, including 6 full sized items.
So, what’s in the M&S beauty bag?
- Clinique’s Moisture Surge 100-hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
- Emma Hardies’ Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist
- Origins’ Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream
- Nuxe’s Huile Prodiguese Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil
- PRAI Ageless Upper Arm Creme
- This Works’ Perfect Legs Body Butter
- Percy & Reed’s Time To Shine Mirror Mirror Shine Serum
- Aveda’s Botanical Repair Leave in Treatment
- Nails Inc’s Quick-Drying Nail Varnish in Raspberry
- Autograph Lip Balm
- Discover’s White Coconut Fragrance
What a line up. With the Origins’ Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream usually retailing for £24.50 itself, for £25 for the whole bag, you can’t go wrong.
If you see any of your faves on here, now is the time to top up.
The bag usually sells out within a couple of days, as its arrival is anticipated each year. The five-star reviews are already in and people are obsessed.
One happy customer wrote: “First time I have bought the summer bag, it is excellent value and full of lovely things.”
We can’t argue with that.