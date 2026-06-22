Fenty's New Bronzing Mousse Is Impossible To Mess Up—Even In A Heatwave

I don't mean to be dramatic, but Fenty Beauty's latest launch is, hands down, the easiest bronzer you will ever use. It is, quite literally, impossible to mess up. Even if you've never used a bronzer in your life, you could pick this up, apply with abandon and still somehow get it right. And if you're already a bronzer fanatic—well, you could apply this in your sleep and still look flawless.

The soft texture is a cross between a powder and a cream, literally like a mousse pressed into a compact. There are eight shades with neutral undertones, each designed to work for a wide range of skin tones. It gives an airbrushed finish and is designed to last all day and to be transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-resistant. So those summer white tops? Safe. Incoming heatwave? No sweat.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Souffle Pressed Mousse Cream Bronzer £32 at Boots

Spotlight on Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Souffle Pressed Mousse Cream Bronzer

The best thing about this bronzer is how easy it is to get a completely flawless finish. It effortlessly applies with just a swipe of a brush and doesn’t even require any blending to get a beautifully blurred, bronzed complexion. It’s not glowy, but a soft matte that looks completely natural and skin-like. It doesn't dry on the skin and feels lightweight and breathable. It’s also very buildable—do one swipe over for a light bronze, or multiple passes for a deeper colour. It doesn’t cling to dry areas or sink into pores and lines, but blurs the skin for a perfect look every time.

The formula is also so long-lasting. It will stay in place all day and resist daily sweat and rain without transferring to clothing. Ok, so don’t go swimming in the sea or rub your face with a white towel, but for day-to-day wear, this isn’t budging.

How to apply the Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Souffle Pressed Mousse Cream Bronzer?

When I say you could put this on in your sleep, I mean it. It requires you to do nothing at all but swipe a brush—just a gentle dusting. You’ll want to use the largest, fluffiest brush you can find to apply this, as anything else would pack on colour rather than diffuse it.

Stick to the areas of your face and décolletage where the sun would naturally hit—bridge of the nose, forehead, cheekbones—and lightly ‘dance’ the brush across the skin. Mere seconds to being flawlessly bronzed. I adore the ease of this bronzer, but why, oh why, Fenty, did you not put a mirror in the compact?!

The Verdict: a beauty editor’s honest review

It’s bronzing perfection, and apart from the lack of a mirror, I can’t think of a single thing wrong with it. I also can’t think of a skin type for which this wouldn’t be a suitable product. No matter how textured or oily your skin is, this will look great on you. It’s universally flattering.

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I know eight shades doesn’t sound like many, but each is so versatile and works across the entire span of complexions out there – which shade you choose solely depends on how dark you want the bronzing to look. You could choose a darker one for the summer months and a lighter one for the winter months.

This has overtaken my previous front-runner (the Adored by Buttery Bronze Stick cream bronzer in case you were wondering) to become my favourite bronzer of all time. Stay out of the sun, kids, and use this to get that bronzed glow instead.