Here's 9 ways I've adapted my make-up routine for summer

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Just when we think we have our make-up routine down, summer rolls around and it seems to all go rather pear-shaped. I love summer as much as the next person, sunny days, late nights and as many Aperol spritzes as I can possibly consume. But my make-up? Well, it doesn't always play ball in the warmer weather. All of a sudden even my best mascara is smudging, best foundation sliding, and favourite bronzer looking a little patchy. As a beauty editor, I’m lucky to have some of the best experts in the business on speed dial to chat all things beauty with, so I took my chance in asking them for their top summer make-up tips.

The great news? They didn’t tell me to overhaul my entire routine, far from it actually. I thought it was only fair to share their nuggets of wisdom with you. So, these are the top 9 summer make-up tips and tricks that taught me how to tweak my routine and keep it feeling and looking fresh throughout this glorious season.

1. Prep your skin

Any good make-up artist will tell you that the best looks start with excellent skin prep before make-up , and this is especially true in the summer months. “Using too much or too rich a moisturiser during hot weather can cause make-up to slide; the same applies to some primers,” explains pro make-up artist Andrew Denton. “I always suggest reaching for light and oil-free moisturisers; 111SKIN Y Theorem Day Cream Light is my go-to during hot weather,” he adds. "This is because it’s lightweight, fast-absorbing and leaves a sheen on the skin removing the need for primer."

2. Choose your SPF well

Don’t be tempted to skip sunscreen just because your make-up is sitting right (these are the best sun creams if you need a little hand holding), you might just need to create a bit of an SPF wardrobe. It might be a game of trial and error until you get it right, but it’s well worth doing to keep your skin protected. Andrew really likes the Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup Super UV Protection Mist as it doesn’t disrupt make-up at all and is super easy to use on-the-go.

3. Repeat after me: less is more

It might sound simple but one of the most effective ways to keep make-up look fresh in the summer is using a less is more approach. “The more product you put on the more potential there is for it to slide off especially in the heat of the summer,” says renowned make-up artist, Ruby Hammer MBE. “Opt for a less is more approach, strategically concealing only where needed rather than applying a full face of base,” she adds. Andrew echoes this: “The fewer layers you apply, the longer the make-up will last."

4. Opt for water-based products

During hot and humid weather, Andrew tends to avoid oil and silicone-based complexion products, instead opting for water-based formulas “as they dry down and set without the use of setting powder or spray.” He likes Chanel’s Vitalumiere Aqua for light to medium skin tones as its beautifully luminous without looking shiny. And the Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer for darker skin tones, which he says is really versatile and buildable.. “I use this as an alternative to foundation by mixing it with the 111SKIN Repair Day Cream to sheer out the formula,” he says, creating a second skin finish.

If you want something with more coverage, the MAC Studio Face and Body Foundation is great as “it contains film formers that dry down to a water-resistant finish that enable the foundation to stay in place for longer.”

5. Befriend blotting powders

Both Andrew and Ruby swear by blotting powders for hotter temperatures. “I love to keep a blotting paper, or a single ply of tissue handy for a quick oil fix before having a photo taken," says Ruby. "I love blotting papers as they reduce the temptation to add excess powder to the complexion, which never looks good. I dislike powder in general for touch-ups throughout the day, so I’d suggest the Shiseido Oil-Control Blotting Paper,” Andrew adds.

6. Goodbye powder, hello cream bronzers

What’s summer without a little bronzer? Ruby recommends opting for creams over powders here though. “Stick to applying to the high points of the face, which will add a little warmth to the skin,” without the need of a real tan. “It is easy for people to think of bronzer and contour as the same thing but they are not,” she adds. We love the e.l.f. Putty Bronzer and Nars Laguna Bronzing Cream for a natural-looking bronzed finish.

7. Try dry textured concealers for breakouts

Although cream-based products are great for the most part during summer, the area Andrew doesn’t recommend them is to conceal breakouts. “For concealing blemishes, creamy textures tend to disappear faster, especially during hot weather,” he says. “Dryer textured concealers are a must, Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage is iconic and has a place in my kit forever.”

8. Eye primer is a must

Although make-up artists say that primer isn’t a must in routines in the hotter weather (mainly because it adds another layer and we’re following less is more, remember?) Ruby notes that eye make-up has a place for primers, particularly those with oily lids. “If you find your eye colours slip and slide, you want to use a primer, topped with a powder,” Ruby recommends. “The same applies to eyeliner—if you find it runs or smudges—apply your regular pencil, then using a small angled brush, press a shadow over the liner to give it a long-lasting finish,” she adds. Swapping to waterproof mascara is also a good idea in the hotter weather if you have oily lids or often find regular mascara smudges.

9. Sheer lips are where it's at

I know I’m not alone in always having every intention of wearing those punchy, vibrant lipsticks in the summer and then never actually being bothered to keep up with the effort of wearing one. In these instances, Ruby recommends balms, glosses and stains. “Swap out cream or matte lipsticks for softer more sheer coverage, with a summer glow a pop of pink, red or a hint of shimmer looks amazing. Lighter formulations will feel great too." The Ruby Hammer Lip Summer Balms are perfect for low maintenance lips and can be reapplied on-the-go with little effort required.