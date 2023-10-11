The Maybelline mascara that Sofia Richie Grainge used over her wedding weekend is 48% off right now - so obviously we’re stocking up
Celeb-approved mascara for under £10? Sign me up
If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I’m utterly obsessed with mascara. If I could only use one make-up product for the rest of my life, that’d probably be it. So when I found out that my go-to Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara was discounted by 48% in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, you can imagine my excitement.
It usually costs £9.99 but is currently reduced to only £5.17 in the Prime Day sale, making it even more of a bargain than usual.
If you’re thinking that an affordable mascara won’t live up to the drama of high-end options then you should probably know that Lash Sensational was Sofia Richie Grainge’s mascara of choice for her wedding weekend.
We all know how influential her fresh, clean, and glowing wedding make-up look has been on beauty trends ever since, so if you’re keen to recreate her look yourself then I’d suggest snapping up the Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara while it’s discounted.
I’ve used and loved it for years myself - so what’s so great about the Lash Sensational mascara that I tend to choose it above other (much pricier) options in my make-up bag? Well, how much time do you have? Not only does it lengthen my lashes, but it also manages to give me unreal levels of volume without any clumping whatsoever.
I’m also a big fan of curling my lashes, but some mascaras refuse to hold the curl throughout the day. That definitely isn’t the case with this formula, as it keeps my lashes lifted from morning to night. Keep scrolling to shop it for yourself.
Save 40% on the concealer that people are still raving about years on (I've used it since I was a teen and still love it for its crease-resistant, brightening effect!).
OLAPLEX's No.3 Hair Perfector is a cult-status product, so I'm always incredibly excited when I see it's been discounted. This 43% reduction has me clicking 'add to basket' more times than I care to admit.
