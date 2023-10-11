The Maybelline mascara that Sofia Richie Grainge used over her wedding weekend is 48% off right now - so obviously we’re stocking up

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I’m utterly obsessed with mascara. If I could only use one make-up product for the rest of my life, that’d probably be it. So when I found out that my go-to Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara was discounted by 48% in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, you can imagine my excitement.

It usually costs £9.99 but is currently reduced to only £5.17 in the Prime Day sale, making it even more of a bargain than usual.

If you’re thinking that an affordable mascara won’t live up to the drama of high-end options then you should probably know that Lash Sensational was Sofia Richie Grainge’s mascara of choice for her wedding weekend.

We all know how influential her fresh, clean, and glowing wedding make-up look has been on beauty trends ever since, so if you’re keen to recreate her look yourself then I’d suggest snapping up the Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara while it’s discounted.

I’ve used and loved it for years myself - so what’s so great about the Lash Sensational mascara that I tend to choose it above other (much pricier) options in my make-up bag? Well, how much time do you have? Not only does it lengthen my lashes, but it also manages to give me unreal levels of volume without any clumping whatsoever.

I’m also a big fan of curling my lashes, but some mascaras refuse to hold the curl throughout the day. That definitely isn’t the case with this formula, as it keeps my lashes lifted from morning to night. Keep scrolling to shop it for yourself.

48% off Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara (Was £9.99) Now £5.17 at Amazon

Shop more Amazon Prime Day deals below:

40% off Maybelline Concealer Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer (was £9.99) Now £5.98 at Amazon Save 40% on the concealer that people are still raving about years on (I've used it since I was a teen and still love it for its crease-resistant, brightening effect!).

43% off OLAPLEX Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment (Was £28) Now £16.05 at Amazon OLAPLEX's No.3 Hair Perfector is a cult-status product, so I'm always incredibly excited when I see it's been discounted. This 43% reduction has me clicking 'add to basket' more times than I care to admit.