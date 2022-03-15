Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’ve all got a favourite Nars foundation. Maybe you like the shine-banishing Soft Matte Foundation (£28 | Feelunique), the full coverage of the Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation (RRP £35 | Lookfantastic) or the skin brightening Sheer Glow Foundation (£33.50 | Lookfantastic). Whicheveryour you consider to be your best foundation, we’re about to shake all of that up.

Because the brand’s new Light Reflecting Foundation is sure to be everyone’s new go-to.

Nars Light Reflecting Foundation, £37. 50 | Boots

A breathable, all-day wear foundation that comes in 36 shades. ‘Makeup that looks like skin. Acts like skincare. Feels light as air.’ View Deal All we all want is healthy-looking, glowy skin that makes our skin sing. This foundation is exactly that bottled. It’s a medium, buildable coverage that gives skin a natural luminosity. So much so that we don’t think you’ll need to highlight. The other brilliant thing about the formula is that it contains this rather clever thing called ‘Photochromic Technology’ which actually helps your skin look better in photographs. We’re not talking filters, we’re saying that it really smartly adjusts the way your skin tone looks depending on the lighting. It’s a delicious new foundation that looks after skin, as much as it perfects. There are a whole host of skin-loving ingredients inside because as we all know good skin starts with skincare.

We had exclusive access to Nars founder and creative director, François Nars, and asked him all about this exciting new launch.

Nars already has such iconic foundations, what place does the Light Reflecting Foundation hold in the collection?

‘Each foundation in NARS complexion portfolio is distinctively formulated. When we started working on Light Reflecting Foundation, I wanted to create a formula that looks like makeup but acts like skincare. Ultimately, beautiful makeup begins with beautiful skin. Light Reflecting Foundation is a unique and innovative blend of makeup and skincare. In fact, 70% of the formula are skincare ingredients. It makes your skin look lit from within.’

What do you love most about it?

‘I love that Light Reflecting Foundation has a very gentle formula – most of the ingredients are naturally derived, which makes it suitable for daily use on most skin types, including sensitive skin. It protects and soothes the skin, helping it to stay moisturized. It’s light and breathable – it keeps your skin looking refreshed. Yet, it provides enough coverage to make the skin tone look even, by blurring the appearance of blemishes and imperfections. I also love the extensive and inclusive shade range of Light Reflective Foundation. There is a shade for everyone! I am blown away by the transformative Photochromic Technology which allowed us to create a foundation that makes your skin look perfect in any light and setting – indoor and outdoor, on camera and in person.’

‘My mother always used fingers when applying foundation, which I took after her. The warmth of fingers helps to blend it effortlessly and evenly and to create a more transparent complexion. My philosophy is the same as when I began my career. It was influenced by my mother who wore very little foundation, and as I started creating beauty looks, I carried this vision of her with me. It was this approach of allowing the skin to shine through and reflect light, as my mother always did, that really set me apart from other makeup artists at that time. ‘