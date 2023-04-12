I just tried the new Milk Makeup Sculpt Stick, and my contour has never looked so good

When it comes to the best contouring products (opens in new tab), I've always been someone who prefers a contouring stick. Why? Well, personally I find them a lot easier to use, and I like that they give more of a natural finish. So, when I heard that Milk Makeup (opens in new tab) had released a new contour stick designed to create the look of natural shadows on the face, I knew I had to give it a go.

Milk Makeup has been a brand that I've had my eye on for some time. I've seen their products all over social media, and I love the fact that all of the make-up is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

However, I'm a total creature of habit, and always tend to stick to the products that I know and love, so I was yet to give the brand a go.

When the new Sculpt Sticks (opens in new tab) landed on my desk, I was instantly taken aback by how small they were. However, after attending the launch, I learnt that the brand had listened to customer feedback after hearing that the original bronzing sticks were too big, hard to travel with and that people were struggling to use all of the product up.

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

I really like when a brand take customer feedback onboard, and I have to admit, the products were a LOT easier to fit into my make-up bag. However, I was worried that the size would make then trickier to apply, but I couldn't have been more wrong.

The size of the stick meant that the product was actually easier to use on those more awkward areas such as the sides of my nose, and it allowed me to be a lot more precise.

That being said, I was a little disappointed to see that the product was priced over £20 considering the smaller size, as it felt like you got more for your money with the previous design. It's worth noting the the packaging is also not the most sustainable, and I would love to see the brand come out with refill sticks in the future.

In terms of shades, there are four to choose from, and I went for the shade 'Toasted'. For me, it was the perfect colour to create that natural shadow and give me the cheekbones that I have always longed for.

One thing that really stood out to me was how creamy the formulation was. These kind of make-up products can look a bit scary when you first apply them to your face, but this contour stick blended out seamlessly and left my skin feeling super hydrated.

All in all, I think that this will be my most-used product in my make-up bag this spring and summer. I love how quick and easy it is, and can't wait to try out some more bestsellers from the brand.