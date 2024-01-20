In the world of beauty, my absolute must-have product is a concealer. Don't underestimate the power this product holds, it's incredibly versatile - a concealer can target tired under-eye circles, redness and blemishes, and used the right way it can substitute as an all-over base. The market is awash with different options, but the MAC concealer offering always comes highly recommended by make-up artists.

Being so picky and wanting to try them out, I tasked myself with testing each one to bring you a full rounded review of each. So if you're in the market for a new concealer, allow me to help you make the right choice.

Whether you're in the market for a blemish-coverer or something to camouflage your dark circles, I've got you covered (all puns intended).

Each MAC concealer reviewed by a beauty editor

1. MAC Pro Longwear Concealer

The texture of this concealer is the most liquid-like, meaning it's best suited to the under-eyes rather than any hardcore cover-ups, IMO. I love the application; the tiny pump is not only cute but also far more hygienic than a pot or doe-foot sponge.

MAC promises this to offer 'crease-proof coverage with 24-hour sweat-resistant wear.' While I can't attest to the 24-hour wear (who's wearing concealer for that long?!), it didn't move around my face during the day when I first wore it. And as a sweaty, fairly oily gal, that's a solid plus.

Despite its texture, it does offer really good coverage to hide dark circles, but not so much so that it looks cakey or detectable. A little also goes a long way, meaning this small-but-mighty tube will last you a good while.

I really like this concealer but think for oily skin types it's better suited to use under the eyes, while those who are on the drier side might find it also works to cover spots without creasing or budging.

2. MAC Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealer

MAC Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealer Best MAC concealer for blemishes Specifications Shades: 23 Finish: Natural

When I have a spot, it's usually a real corker, meaning inflammation and redness galore. With that in mind, I need my concealer to work overtime. This pot is MAC's most heavy-duty concealer in my opinion, and the one that stays put longest.

MAC says this is "a highly concentrated, creamy concealer that provides opaque coverage, a natural finish and SPF 35." I definitely agree on the 'highly concentrated' description, as a little goes a long way and you only need a tiny dab (and some blending) to cover up even the nastiest of spots.

I like that this has an added SPF; I think we forget how important it is to offer extra protection to inflamed or unhappy areas of skin, as sun damage will only worsen things and can lead to hyperpigmentation issues. I also like reading that this is waterproof, meaning it really is living up to its hardworking status.

I personally wouldn't use this everyday as an under-eye concealer because for me it could feel a little heavy as the day wears on. I much prefer a lightweight, more 'liquid-y' concealer under the eyes, because I believe the aim is to brighten and enhance rather than just cover.

If you're concerned about hygiene, the pot mechanism is not the best (in comparison to the Pro Longwear), but it's still better than a sponge doe-foot.

3. MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer



MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer Best does-it-all MAC concealer Specifications Shades: 34 Finish: Demi-matte

Some concealers are best for under-eyes, others are elite when it comes to hiding spots or redness; find a formula that can do both, I say.

Out of the three I tried, I think this is the most versatile as it works for a bit of everything. In fact, I can imagine this would even be OK if you'd forgotten your foundation and only had a tube and some moisturiser to mix together to form a makeshift base.

It has a medium-full coverage, but is buildable, meaning you can use one layer on dark circles and build slightly on spots that need more. It also has a natural-matte finish, making it's the perfect hybrid of the brand's other two main concealers.

As you may have already established, I'm really not a fan of the doe-foot applicator; I just think these are a breeding ground for germs. That said, I'm as guilty as any for using concealers with this type of applicator, as many of my favourites come this way. Plus it's convenient and quick.

Studio Fix 24-Hour is oil-free making it a good choice for oily skin types, but it feels hydrating too, so I can imagine those with drier complexions would also get on with it.

All in all, this is a great all-rounder.