I just tested all of Lancôme's foundations—these are the 3 I now need in my life permanently

You know the drill by now: the best foundation you can buy won't form a mask on your skin, but rather cover most of what you need covering, and add a unifying veil so that your skin does that 'you, but better' thing. And I've always had a hunch Lancôme foundation offers those things.

Now, I am not foundation's regular customer; as a beauty editor, make-up artist, and sufferer of acne, my needs change regularly. Sometimes when my skin is behaving well, I am all about the best tinted moisturisers. Other times, I am hitting up the best foundation for oily skin for my t-zone and the best foundation for dry skin on my cheeks.

One thing that remains constant: I want my skin to look smooth, healthy, and blemish-free.

Enter Lancôme, which has been on my radar for years as a brand which delivers solidly researched and tested make-up. I've used loads of their products on my face and on clients' for years, and found them very reliable.

I therefore embarked on this trial of all their foundations with clear criteria: I wanted to find the ultimate options for different coverage, needs, and finishes—but while keeping the rule that they need to create the healthy, uniform skin I know Lancôme does so well.

After testing them all meticulously, these are the three Lancôme foundations I fell in love with.

1. Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear SPF15 Foundation

Best all-rounder

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear SPF15 Foundation £35 at John Lewis The thing I loved most about this foundation is that it did so many things at once: it added glow, but also finished velvety; concealed redness, but didn't look like a mask when on. And my favourite of all: I usually wear powder to contain my greasy t-zone, but didn't need any with this. For Lasts for ages without creasing

Offers a velvety finish

It isn't greasy but doesn't remove all glow

Makes skin look beautifully even Against Might not be moisturising enough on drier skin

The glass bottle doesn't make it the easiest foundation to travel with

2. Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Care and Glow

Best for backlit glow

Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Care and Glow £35 at Look Fantastic I started testing this after I'd had a cold, which was perfect timing - my usually-oily skin was quite dry, and this added the dose of glow I so desperately needed. The clever thing about this one if your skin gets greasy over time: while it's designed to create luminous skin, it also contains silica to absorb excess oil. I wore it without any powder on in the above picture and felt really happy with the result. For Adds luminosity

Doesn't get greasy over the course of the day Against The glass packaging isn't overly travel-friendly

It you have an oily t-zone, it might not be the one - or you'll have to powder

3. Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer

Best for customisable coverage

