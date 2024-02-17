Concealer is up there with one of the most difficult products to buy, in my opinion. Simply because we expect a lot when it comes to our concealers. First off, we need them to conceal (obvs), whether that be toning down redness, dark circles or blue tones, it has to do a fantastic job at camouflaging. To avoid one of the most common concealer mistakes, we need them to sit nicely, never looking cake-y or settling into fine lines. As a nice bonus, many of us want them to brighten, too. Oh, and the shade has to be spot on; typically a shade lighter than our foundation shade. All of that makes it a big game of trial and error when seeking out a new formula.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

That's why as beauty editor, when we find a formula that ticks all of those boxes, naturally, we want to rave about it. But it's not just us that love it, beauty gal Hailey Bieber (queen of the beauty tips) is a big fan, too. Hourglass Vanish Concealer is the woman of the hour, giving a brighter under eye with just a quick dab.

Let's talk packaging before diving into the formula. I adore the Hourglass packaging, I think it's one of the few brands that delivers on premium packaging, feeling weighty and expensive. The matte tube with squared lid not only is a beauty to look at but also makes it really easy to use. When it comes to everyday make-up, I find that ergonomics really matters; I want to be able to use the tube quickly and easily without it slipping out of my hands and being a general nuisance to use. The oval doefoot applicator makes it easy to dab small amounts in precise areas.

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

The formula blends like a dream. It's creamy, lightweight and takes a minute to completely dry-down into a soft-matte finish—giving time to blend it in nicely. The inclusion of microspherical powders and soft finish is what gives it the airbrush name, helping to blur whilst concealing. And it does a pretty good job at what it promises on that front.

I use shade Créme, which is ideal for concealing blue tones in fairer skin. Less is definitely more with this one. It's designed to be used with a maximum of three dots; I use two on the inner corners and one on the outer corner, which I find gives both coverage and lift at the edge of my eyes.

Applying Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Hourglass promises waterproof and 16-hour wear and I'd say it does well to live up to that. On busy event days—which see me doing make-up at 6am and not removing it until midnight—the Vanish Airbrush Concealer stays put so much better than other formulas I regularly use. This one is excellent for the days where I want a pretty full beat without looking overly 'done'. Basically, I know a concealer has done well when I don't look in the mirror at the end of the day and look like I've got two bruised, red eyes. And when I wear this, I look in the mirror and marvel at how well my make-up has held up. (Of which I also contribute to using the incredible Vanish Airbrush Primer).

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

One downside to this concealer is that it might be a little drying if you tend to get dryness (especially around the eye area) and don't prime well. I'd recommend using a rich, creamy eye cream before dabbing a small amount on. If you use too much, it'll feel dry and settle into creases. For those with dry eyes, you'll probably prefer something a little creamier without the waterproof element.

At £35 a pop, the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer is definitely on the higher end of the price point scale, so that is something to consider before purchasing. The one thing I will say is that I use far less of this day to day than I would any other concealer in my rotation, so a tube definitely lasts longer. Plus, I find that I don't need to top-up throughout the day.

Hourglass Vanish Stick

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick £49 at Hourglass

Now, the Vanish Stick is also worth a mention here, because if you have more intense dark circles, or a blue-tinge like I do, then sometimes you need a little more coverage. Traditionally used as a foundation, this formula is incredibly full coverage and, in small doses under the eyes (especially right in the inner corner of the lid), works brilliantly at concealing. Using the warmth of my finger, I gently pat a small bit of concealer right in the corner of my eye. The trick here is definitely using a teeny amount, otherwise, it can be a little drying and settle into fine lines.

If I feel I need some concealer to brighten, I follow this with the Vanish Airbrush Concealer.