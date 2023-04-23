I’ve found a full coverage foundation that covers my acne scars with one pump

The new Gucci Beauty Éternité de Beauté (opens in new tab) foundation has changed my life. I know, it sounds dramatic. But I'm serious when I say this is hands down the best foundation (opens in new tab) I have ever used.

I'm a full-coverage foundation girlie—always have been and always will be. I think it has something to do with having my first bout of teenage acne aged 16, and I haven't been able to leave my house without foundation ever since.

Even now, on days where my skin looks great, I'll have to put at least a smidge of foundation on. Bright red acne scars are often the bane of my life, and I've tried pretty much all the best full coverage foundations and the best foundations for oily skin and nothing compares to this formula and finish.

I fell in love with this foundation the second I put it on. It covers my acne scars in only one pump—and that's not even the best part. The Gucci Beauty Éternité de Beauté foundation has been on my face every single day since February, and every day someone new asks me what I've used on my skin—of course, it's always the same answer.

Why did I wait until April to tell you about this? Because I wanted to give it a proper test, because I know that Shannon, Marie Claire UK's Beauty Editor, takes testing processes very seriously, and I would never want to recommended something that wouldn't work.

But after waxing lyrical about this foundation, (I would bathe in it if I could), it's time I share what is pretty much a love letter to the foundation that's changed the game for me forever.

(Image credit: Dionne Brighton)

Gucci Beauty Éternité de Beauté review: "It's everything I've been searching for"

What first drew me to the Gucci Beauty Éternité de Beauté 24-hour Luminous Matte Foundation was its promise of 24-hour wear and its transfer-proof formula.

I've tested it out for a full 24 hours (yes, the dark eyes arrived in the morning) and it did not move. As soon as I put it on (first with my fingers, then with a brush), I noticed just how lightweight it is.

The formula is infused with coated pigments and polymer technology which is what helps it to last a full 24-hour day. When they said no transfer, they meant it. Something I quickly found out after experiencing the joy of not leaving a foundation-coloured patch on one of my favourite white shirts.

Combined with black rose oil and hyaluronic acid, the super-light texture allows your skin to feel like your skin. It felt as though I had nothing on while simultaneously achieving the full coverage I'd only dreamt of.

My skin is super oily, meaning I touch up my make-up five times a day on a good day. And this is the part that changed my life. Apparently it's the bamboo powder in the formula, but I call it magic. Each time I use this foundation, I'm shocked to see an oil-free face looking back at me. (See below my sheer joy at seeing my still matte face five hours into the working day —I'm usually an oily mess.)

(Image credit: Dionne Brighton)

It's matte but it's by no means dull. A matte-luminous finish sounds a little confusing, but to me the finish is simply magical. It's the level of matte I dream of but without looking cakey or too heavy.

Having said all of this, I have fallen victim to the cake when forgetting that you really do only need one pump of this. It's so full coverage I can actually use it as a concealer, and it rivals my best concealer for acne scar coverage.

So why has this foundation changed my life? One pump means I can cover my whole face (eyes included) in seconds saving me so much time in the morning. Usually a good half an hour is spent acing the base. Not only that, my endless trips to the bathroom to blot my face are now replaced with tea time instead. Yep, this stuff is lazy-girl approved.