I’m always sceptical about viral beauty trends, but I have to admit that blonzing makes my skin look *so* glowy

I’ve spent the last decade working in the beauty industry, so when it comes to trending techniques and hyped ingredients, I tend to approach everything with a healthy dose of cynicism. After all, in my experience, most beauty trends that go viral tend to be no more than a flash in the pan, and I prefer to focus my writing on timeless products, expert-led routines, and techniques that beauty pros swear by. However, if you spent any time at all on social media towards the end of last year, then it’s likely that you will have spotted beauty obsessives raving about something called “blonzing”.

You might be able to infer from the name, but this make-up technique involves blending bronzer and blusher together to help you achieve fresh, sun-kissed skin (without any risk of UV damage). And with video after video of people swearing by just how glowy their skin looks using this technique, I have to admit that my interest was piqued. I’m all about anything that will make my skin look brighter and healthier, and the fact that it can be achieved in just one step (perfect for those who love a low-maintenance routine like me) made it all the more alluring.

But what exactly is blonzing, and just how easy is it to recreate at home? Ahead, I caught up with make-up artists to break down the technique and to get the lowdown on the best products to blonze with at home. This way for a no-fuss glow…

What is blonzing?

First up, despite blonzing going viral on social media over the last few months, it’s a technique that make-up artists have used for years. “I blonzed before blonzing had a name,” says Pro Make-up Artist Brooke Simons . “It’s the combined use of bronzer and blusher, rather than applying them individually or separately,” she explains. By combining both products, you’re able to get that really natural-looking, fresh and radiant finish. “I mix my cream bronzer with my favourite cream blush, and the result is really striking,” says Brooke. “It gives instant warmth and a healthy glow, but it simplifies the application.”

So, how exactly do you blonze?

The most important thing about blonzing is that both the blush and bronzer that you use need to be the same type of formulation. “Both need to be either liquids, creams or powders, so as not to disturb the application,” says Brooke. Or, if mixing products isn’t your bag, then you can actually blonze with one product instead. “There are so many amazing blonze shades available,” explains Brooke. “Just look for a blush or a bronzer that is deeper or warm-toned, like brick, wine, terracotta or dusty rose—to achieve the look easily.”

In fact, beauty brand BareMinerals was so ahead of the curve with the blonzing trend that it created a specific line of blonzing products—its trademarked Blonzer is perfect for achieving that effortless glow. “The BareMinerals Blonzers are perfect for creating the blonzed look as they’re a hybrid of a blush and bronzer in one product,” explains Maria Xavier-Jackson, bareMinerals education and events manager. Maria suggests applying your bronzer in the shape of a W for the best results. “Start on the outer bridge of the nose, sweep downwards towards the apple of the cheeks, then upwards, towards the temple. Repeat this on both sides of the face, then connect the 'W' by sweeping from one cheek to the other, over the bridge of the nose.”

How do you choose the best blonzing products for your skin tone?

For me, the best thing about blonzing is that it is so easy to do. The technique works best when applied almost haphazardly so you’re creating an effortless and natural-looking glow, rather than anything too contour-like. The same goes for the shade of blonzing product, too. “In terms of which blonze colour will work with which skin tone, you really can use and combine the bronzer and blush that you’re already using,” suggests Brooke. However, if you’re in the market for one specific blonzing product, then she recommends looking for something in a slightly “deeper, earthier tone” than what you already like and use to add that warmth to the skin.

Ahead, the best products for blonzing:

1. BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer

(Image credit: BareMinerals)

BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer Best overall blonzing product Specifications Formula: Powder Today's Best Deals £27 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Beautiful sheen + Five versatile shades available + So easy to apply and blend Reasons to avoid - It contains fine shimmer, which not everyone will love

As the only official blonzer on the market, I had incredibly high hopes for this product from BareMinerals—and, thankfully, it delivered. If you want to dip your toe into the blonzing trend but aren’t sure where to start, then this is a one-stop shop for achieving ultra-glowy, sunkissed skin. All you need is a big, fluffy brush, and you’re all set. Despite being a powder, it’s so finely milled that it glides onto skin like it’s a cream, imparting a dewy sheen with a beautiful colour. There are five shades available, from warm pinks to golden bronzes, so you’re sure to find a hue that suits your skin tone and taste. And while I wasn’t sure that I’d love the shimmer that runs throughout this, it’s so fine that it actually adds a multi-dimensional element to the finished look and is beautifully light-reflective.

2. Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze in Sunkissed

(Image credit: Nudestix)

Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze in Sunkissed Best matte blonzing product Specifications Formula: Cream stick Today's Best Deals £33 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Versatile cream formula + Dual-ended design with brush + Adds natural-looking warmth Reasons to avoid - It’s quite pigmented so apply lightly and build up

I think that Nudestix is one of the best brands for cheek products, hands down, but its particularly good at blonzing with an array of cheek pencils and powder blushes available in perfect blonze hues. However, it’s its cult Nudies all-over cream colours that I think are best if you’re looking for a matte and natural approach to blonzing. The shade Sunkissed is a beautiful peach-toned bronze that leaves skin bright and healthy. Plus, the handy stick formula means you can dab it on wherever you like (cheeks, lips, or eyes), then blend it out with your fingertips or the included brush.

3. Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy

(Image credit: Rhode)

Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy Best cream blonzing product Specifications Formula: Cream stick Today's Best Deals £24 at Rhode Reasons to buy + Blendable, lightweight texture + Packed with skincare ingredients + Dewy finish Reasons to avoid - Not the longest-wearing

Packed with peptides and tamanu oil, if you’re looking for a make-up product that’s going to hydrate rather than dry out skin, then this is for you. It has a deliciously creamy texture that genuinely glosses over skin to deliver a sheer and dewy wash of colour. The shade Toasted Teddy looks like quite a deep terracotta in the stick, but the sheer nature of this product means that it does work well on all skin types. Fairer skin tones can apply just one light layer and blend it out, while deeper complexions can layer up for more of a brick-toned bronze effect. Either way, it’s beautiful and looks incredibly natural. The only downside is that you will probably have to re-apply it throughout the day, but the packaging is so cute that it won’t feel like a chore.

4. Haus Labs by Lady Gaga in Fire Moon

(Image credit: Haus Labs)

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga in Fire Moon Best matte blonzing product Specifications Formula: Powder Today's Best Deals £28 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Soft, blendable powder + Infused with skincare ingredients like squalane and arnica + Super pigmented Reasons to avoid - Works best with a fluffy brush

You might recognise this product for going viral on TikTok last year for its blonzing capabilities. Unlike traditional powders, this one is talc-free and infused with amazing skincare ingredients like squalane, arnica, shea butter and vitamins, which soften and moisturise the skin. Plus, all of the shades—but this versatile beige-peach in particular—have been specially created to be universally flattering. I find it best applied using an enormous fluffy brush to dispense the product and blend out the edges. The result on the skin is a striking wash of sheeny colour that will have people questioning when you got back from holiday.

5. Ilia Multi-Stick in Dreamer

(Image credit: Ilia Beauty)

Ilia Multi-Stick in Dreamer Best blonzing product for dry skin Specifications Formula: Cream stick Today's Best Deals £36 at Space NK Reasons to buy + So creamy and hydrating + Rich in oils and butters + Multipurpose formula Reasons to avoid - It’s sheer, so needs layering up

The fastest and most fuss-free formula of the bunch, this beautiful cream stick is brilliant for dry skin as it’s jam-packed with different seed oils, shea and cocoa butters to add moisture and hydration. While it isn’t as pigmented as some of the other blonzing products on the list, I’d say that this is also a great option for those who are a bit nervous about experimenting with new make-up as you can dab it on from the stick and then blend it out with your fingers. Thanks to the sheer finish, it would be hard to overdo this one, so it’s great for achieving a natural, luminous complexion.