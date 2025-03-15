If there’s a brand who knows a thing or two about great mascara, it’s Benefit. The number one prestige mascara brand in the UK, the brand is an expert when it comes to all things lashes, and so, when it teases the launch of a brand new formula, you better believe I get excited.

Such was the case with its latest launch, BadGal Bounce, which it took to Instagram to shout about earlier this year. A mascara that promises a whopping +242% more volume, as well as being smudge-proof, flake-proof and transfer-proof, it seemed almost too good to be true. Of course I had to get my hands on it ASAP, and now, after putting it to the test for a full month, I’m ready to share my thoughts.

What’s so good about Benefit’s BadGal Bounce Mascara?

Following the success of the original Benefit’s BadGal Bang Mascara, BadGal Bounce takes things up a notch, promising full, fluffy, lifted lashes that still deliver the volume we’ve come to expect from Benefit’s best mascaras. It does this through a combination of linden bud extract, which helps lashes appear thicker, and rice wax, to separate and define. You’ll also find provitamin B5, to condition your natural lashes as well as castor seed oil to nourish. Top it all off with a rich black pigment and a brush which is designed to coat all your lashes smoothly and easily and you’ve got a mascara that seriously hard.

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

A beauty editors honest review

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

I’ve always been a huge fan of Benefit’s mascaras so I had high hopes for BadGal Bounce when I got my hands on it a few weeks ago. What first caught my attention, after the super fun packaging, was the wand. With a very slight curve, longer clusters on one side and shorter more separated bristles on the other, it was one of the most unique brushes I’d come across (rivalled only by REFY's Lash Sculpt Mascara). Rather than serving style over substance however, I was so impressed with how well the different sides of the wand work. The longer bristles coated and separated my top lashes with ease while the shorter side hugged my bottom lashes without overloading them. As someone who usually haphazardly applies her mascara and has to tidy it up with a cotton bud and make-up remover after, the duo style wand was a big help in cutting back on cleanup.

Then, onto the mascara itself. Prior to this, I’d been using a tubing mascara—known for having a lengthening and volumising effect—and so I’ll be honest, BadGal Bounce had a lot to live up to. The formula is quite dry with minimal slip and more of a fibrous texture than I’m used to so it took a little getting used to. That being said, it worked wonders on my naturally short lashes, separating, lengthening and evenly coating them with a dark black pigment with ease. The finish was lifted with a slight curl, a look that rivaled my favourite Eyelure underlashes for a natural yet volumised look. Add to it that it stayed flake free, even after a full day in the office, and I’m seriously impressed with how well this mascara performed. For day to day wear, count me converted.