13 hairstyles for square faces that’ll flatter your angles

A square face shape can be enhanced or disguised by the right hairstyle; here's how to find the right one for you

If you’re looking for hairstyles for square face shapes that flatter, rather than emphasise your angles, you’re in luck. The good news is that you’re in great celebrity company with a square face; the likes of Margot Robbie, Jennifer Hudson and Olivia Wilde all have that in common.

The term ‘square face’ doesn’t exactly sound appealing (and that’s coming from someone who falls into the square category), but the good news is that with a carefully chosen style your razor sharp jawline will look on point. The key is to go for the opposite of your face shape; while rounder faces work well with blunt cuts, sharp fringes and all-one-length cuts are a no-go zone for a square faced lady. You want rounded layers, soft fringing and, ideally, lots of texture to soften that jaw line.

‘Feathered layers are great for mimicking a more oval face shape and will be more flattering on the face,’ Sam Burnett, Creative Director and founder of Hare and Bone and KMS Style Council member, tells us. ‘Parting the hair on the side also takes away from square shapes.’

How do you know if you have a square face shape?

First thing’s first, let’s make sure this guide is definitely for you. Square face shapes are characterised by a stronger, more angular jaw line and your forehead, cheekbones and jaw will all span the same width. If you look at your face head-on, the sides of your forehead and curve of your jawline should form an imaginary square. Tah dah.

Hairstyles for square faces with long hair

‘The biggest thing to remember with long hair is that it needs to look healthy,’ says Sam. ‘There’s no point in having long unhealthy hair as the condition will always determine the length.’

Poker straight styles can be very unforgiving on a straight face shape, but that’s not to say straight locks are a write-off altogether – Jennifer Lopez and Heidi work this style on the reg. See the best hairstyles for long hair in our round up for more inspo.

Celebrity inspiration: Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Heidi Klum

Hairstyles for square faces with medium length hair

‘Medium length hair looks great when it’s maintained well,’ Sam advises. ‘If an individuals’ hair is prone to frizz then it’s best to keep the hair on the longer side of medium. The longer and heavier the hair, the more controlled it will be.’ Once you’ve sussed out that you have a square face, browse our best celebrity hairstyles for medium-length hair straight to the salon.

Celebrity inspiration: Margot Robbie and Natalie Portman

Hairstyles for square faces with short hair

‘Face shape isn’t key for hairstyles for short hair, but by creating layering, you ultimately affect the shape,’ says Sam. ‘For example round faces should opt for square layers and vice versa for square face shapes.’

You might presume that a pixie crop would make your face look too angular because there’s nothing to hide behind, but a short style on a square face can in fact be really flattering – see celebs like Zoe Kravitz and in our gallery of celebrities with square faces as proof. Meanwhile Olivia Wilde is queen of the square-faced lob, often opting for a waved style or half-up ‘do to flatter her angles.

Celebrity inspiration: Jennifer Hudson, Zoe Kravitz and Olivia Wilde

Hairstyles for square faces with bangs

When it comes to bangs on a square face, the key is to go for softer, feathered layering to soften your jawline. Adding slightly shorter layers around the forehead will contour your face, rounding it off a little more. Short-haired celebs like Jennifer Hudson opt for a feathered fringe to flatter their faces, while Heidi Klum’s side bangs soften her forehead.

Celebrity inspiration: Heidi Klum and Jennifer Hudson

Hairstyles for square faces with thin hair

The key to making finer hair appear fuller and more bouncy is to add texture – it’s a no-brainer that curls look fuller than straight hair but if you are really craving a straight-haired look, use a volumising spray like KMS AddVolume, £17 at lookfantastic. ‘If you have fine hair, keep layers longer as over-layering will only make the hair appear thinner and sparser,’ Sam advises. Browse hairstyles for fine hair in our compilation of the best.

Celebrity inspriation: Natalie Portman

Hairstyles for square faces with thick hair

Thicker hair lends itself well to longer, rounded layers, as they draw the attention away from – you guessed it – the jaw. Curled or waved styles are best for adding volume and texture around the face.

Celebrity inspiration: Heidi Klum, Jennifer Hudson and Salma Hayek

Hairstyles for square faces with curly hair

If you have naturally curly hair and a square face shape, great news – a curly texture is one of the best ways to take attention away from a naturally angular jawline and soften your overall face shape. Salma Hayek is known for choosing curly hairstyles that make the most of her hair type and face shape, while Natalie Portman uses curls to volumise her fine hair.

Celebrity inspiration: Salma Hayek and Natalie Portman

Hairstyles for square faces and big foreheads

The answer to taking attention away from a larger forehead is the obvious one – a fringe. Whether you go for a soft, feathered side fringe or a layered full fringe, some form of bangs is really flattering on a forehead that’s on the larger side.

Still undecided on which face shape is right for you? Scroll through our round up below to see the best celebrity hairstyles for square faces from the A-listers who are getting it right.