Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2022: Sustainability Winners

These days, it’s not enough for products to help us take care of our hair. They need to help us protect the environment, too.

Whether it’s through using natural ingredients, biodegradable packaging, or running initiatives to help clear the oceans, the best beauty brands are going above and beyond for the future of our planet.

Keep reading to discover the brands that won top marks from the judges this year for their sustainability efforts.

Best Environmentally-friendly Packaging

Winner: ishga

Everything from the product inside to the ink used to inscribe the box is carefully thought through with this brand. The Shampoo & Body Bar is packed in recyclable card that’s also biodegradable. The printing uses vegetable ink instead of petroleum and is made from linseed, castor, canola, safflower, soybeans and corn oil.

Highly Commended: KinKind

Best Ethical Hair Initiative

Winner: Noughty CleanHub Partnership

If you’re concerned about the way that plastic is polluting our water, allow Noughty’s partnership with Cleanhub to pique your interest. Cleanhub is dedicated to keeping oceans plastic-free and by partnering up, Noughty has committed that for every product they produce, they’ll remove the plastic equivalent from the ocean.

Highly Commended: hur.

Best Natural Formula

Winner: NATUCAIN Hair Activator, £93 | Amazon

A 100% natural formula that’s hormone-free but activates and effectively stimulates hair at the root. If you’re looking for improved length this activator extends the hair growth phase and helps significantly lessen hair loss.

Highly Commended: Dr Hauschka Hair Oil

Best Organic Range

Winner: HairLust

This Danish brand is focussed on preserving and enhancing natural beauty, using only the best, organic ingredients to create its formulas. They even feature a comprehensive directory on their website to demystify ingredients.

Best Sustainable Brand

Winner: Davines | Cult Beauty

Sustainability has been a core part of Davines ethos long before it became a buzzword for beauty brands. Not only do its products take care of your hair, but they also don’t take away from the environment. Along with their other sizable sustainability pledges, the brand has a commitment to renewable energy and the offsetting of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (CO2e).

Highly Commended: The Body Shop

Best Vegan Brand

Winner: Tropic Skincare

Tropic relies on plant-powered proteins and natural oils, fruits and veg to create super-effective products by taking the best vegan ingredients for their formulas. As Judge Jasmine Hemsley says of their Hair Feast Deep Conditioning Treatment, the brand only uses, “great, natural and nourishing ingredients.”

Highly Commended: Function of Beauty