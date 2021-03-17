Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2021: Colour Winners

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We have all missed the salons this year. Yes, some of us have been desperate for a trim, but it’s our colour that’s arguably taken on the biggest struggle.

Thankfully, there are some incredible products out there that have helped us through and they’ve won awards…

Best Root Retoucher

Isn’t blonde hair just the best? But aren’t tell-tales dark roots the worst? To keep you going in between appointments, you need something that’s quick and effective. Nothing is going to perfectly replicate freshly coloured strands, but this Batiste Dry Shampoo does the job. So many women have been using dry shampoo to disguise their regrowth for years, but these added hints of colour is exactly what’s needed.

Best DIY Colour Product

It is of no surprise to us that Josh Wood Colour is the winner of this category. There is no one that we trust more with hair colour. This isn’t a transformation set, this is an at-home colour kit that perfectly covers your greys, nourishes your lengths and adds tone that is so rarely seen outside of the salon. Bravo.

Best Creative Colour Dye

You can always rely on Schwarzkopf to offer up the biggest and boldest colours. They are the ones you turn to when you wake up one morning and think, ‘Today, I want to have firecracker red hair.’ Their semi-permanent colour range is vast and playful, and it allows you to experiment with your hair without any permanent regrets.