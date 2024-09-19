I am desperate to nail the slicked back hair look, so I asked the pros about the best hair gels - here's the definitive list

There was a time when hair gel was mostly found on men's bathroom shelves, but since slicked back hair became one of the biggest hair trends of the past 12 months it's become an essential haircare product. Not all hair gels work for for all hair types or needs, so I've rounded up the best hair gels for every hair type.

I enlisted the help of some incredible experts to explain everything you need to know about what hair gel is used for, choosing one for your hair type and a bonus on how best to remove it at the end of the day.

What to use hair gel for

We mentioned that the slicked-back bun has grown in popularity over the past couple of years, which is arguably why hair gels have become such an essential part of kit. However, they do far more than that. Not only can they be used to keep hair securely in place, but they can also control frizz and flyaways, tame baby hairs and aid in styling edges. They can be used to define curls and coils, and they can add volume where needed.

How to choose a hair gel?

Edward James, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, has a simple way of explaining how to choose a hair gel and it depends on three main factors: hold, flaking and moisture retention

Hold: This is all about how much hold your style requires. "For example, do you want a wet look, or do you want to create definition and hold that looks like a natural finish?"

Flaking: If you'd like to be able to brush your style out without it flaking then "a light/medium hold gel is preferable as you don’t want to damage the hair when brushing but want the hold that the gel provides."

Retain moisture: Does your hair need to retain moisture so that it "doesn't look stiff or dry, which is particularly relevant for coiled and curly hair textures, in which case you need a gel that retains water and keeps your hair looking hydrated."

Best hair gels for each hair type, recommended by the pros

Fine hair

1. Redken Matte Clay

Redken Matte Clay £23.80 at Sephora For fine hair, many people want to give the appearance of fullness and gels can really help with that. For shorter haircuts, the Redken Matte Clay can help give the appearance of a thicker look. "It's a matte texture that gives fine hair more structure without making it look greasy or weighed down," says Luke Benson, celebrity hairdresser and global ambassador for Keune Haircosmetics.

2. Hair by Sam McKnight Self Control Styling Gel

Hair by Sam McKnight Self Control Styling Gel £22 at Cult Beauty With fine hair, you also want something that's not a total nightmare to remove at the end of the day. In that case, try a water-based gel, like Sam McKnight's Self Control Styling Gel, because these "generally have soft/flexi hold and are easily removed with a gentle cleanse," says Miffy Goknil, senior stylist at HARI’s.

Curly hair

3. Only Curls Mega Hold Curl Gel

Only Curls Mega Hold Curl Gel £18 at Only Curls Only Curls, as you might have guessed from the name, is a brand designed purely with curls and coils in mind. This oil-infused gel nourishes the hair as it holds it, as well as adding shine. James's top tip is to "apply the gel to freshly washed hair and scrunch." If you want to dry it quicker in the winter months, he suggests using a diffuser on your hairdryer on low heat with a hairnet to maintain curl shape and reduce any flyaways. You can also "tip your head upside down to add lift to the roots whilst diffuse drying."

4. Aveda Nutriplenish Curl Gelée

Aveda Nutriplenish Curl Gelée £30 at Sephora For defining natural curls, there are lots of great products out there. James likes Aveda Nutriplenish Styling Gel, noting it's ideal for curly hair as it "provides a gentle hold while nourishing the curls without making them crunchy and adds shine."

Afro hair

5. Adwoa Beauty Baomint Moisturizing Curl Defining Gel

Adwoa Beauty Baomint Moisturizing Curl Defining Gel £27 at Sephora To define curls, try something like Adwoa Beauty Baomint Moisturizing Curl Defining Gel, which is a cream-gel hybrid that provides a medium hold without drying the hair out. "This gel works best when applied to soaking wet hair, helping to 'freeze' the curl pattern as the hair dries, leaving a soft, defined finish without flaking. It not only feels refreshing but it’s also great for overall curl definition or a long-lasting twist-out," explains Julian Addo, hairstylist and founder of Adwoa Beauty.

6. Eco Style Olive Oil Styling Gel

Eco Style Olive Oil Styling Gel £3.99 at Lookfantastic James recommends Eco Styler Olive Oil Gel as "it's great for its strong hold and moisture retention, it's perfect for defining edges without flaking, and best used with an edging brush, my favourite is Fenty Beauty’s Side Stick 3-in-1 Edge Styling Tool which allows for precision when styling." His tip is to use a silk scarf to wrap the edges after applying the gel and set with a hair dryer on a cool shot for a smooth finish.

7. Kérastase Curl Manifesto Gelée Curl Contour

Kérastase Curl Manifesto Gelée Curl Contour £34.05 at Sephora Another cream-gel recommendation is Kérastase Curl Manifesto Gelée Curl Contour. "This combo of a cream and gel is really hydrating and perfect for very curly and coily hair to define and style," says Nathan Walker, education and brand director at Trever Sorbie.

Thick hair

8. Oribe Rock Hard Gel

Oribe Rock Hard Gel £40 at Selfridges "Want hair that doesn't move? Hurricane-resistant flyaways? Strong hold gel Oribe Rock Hard Gel is perfect for super slick, ponytails," says Goknil. "Apply the gel at the roots and slick back with a fine tooth comb, and finish the hairline with an edge brush if necessary". For added slickness, "allow hair to set [and apply a] smooth serum over the hair to give a highly polished result."

9. Shu Uemura Uzu Cotton

Shu Uemura Uzu Cotton £27 at Paul Edmonds For something with a creamier formula, Benson recommends the classic Shu Uemura Uzu Cotton. "Whether you're controlling flyaways along the hairline or adding texture to the ends of shorter styles, this cream gives a smooth, polished finish. It's perfect as a final touch to eliminate frizz while maintaining natural texture," he adds.

10. Cantu Shea Butter Flexible Hold Strengthening Styling Gel

Cantu Shea Butter Flexible Hold Strengthening Styling Gel £8 at LookFantastic James likes Cantu's Shea Butter Flexible Hold Strengthening Styling Gel as it "provides maximum hold and is great for textured hair that needs moisture retention as well as providing strong hold and defined curls without minimising frizz."

Wigs

11. Got2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Gel

got2b Glued Ultra Styling Hair Gel £5.50 at Boots For resetting wigs and providing body and hold, James recommends Got2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Gel. "It offers an extra-strong hold, ideal for keeping wigs looking sleek and natural," he says. "It also doesn’t flake, so it is great for setting wigs and if you want to soften the look by brushing out the waves or curls, it will not leave the hair looking dull and flaky." His top tip for styling is to use hair slides to create finger waves and set them by covering the wig with a hairnet or a pair of tights, then diffuse with a hairdryer on low heat. "If you're washing your wig and resetting, I suggest allowing 48 hours before wearing it to allow the wig base to completely dry to prevent your style from dropping or becoming frizzy."

How to best remove hair gel?

Although most hair gels are easy to remove with your everyday shampoo, some can be a little stubborn and there are a few pro tips that James recommends, which are worth bearing in mind.

Rinse your hair with warm water: "Start by rinsing your hair with warm water to soften the gel, making it easier to remove," says James. He notes that you can use your fingers to gently break the product down and says to avoid using brushes at this stage as "they can be too harsh on the hair, potentially causing breakage or damage."

Use a clarifying shampoo: "A clarifying shampoo helps break down product buildup, especially if you've used strong-hold gels." He recommends a product like Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo, which "not only removes build-up but also strengthens the hair by repairing and protecting broken bonds, making it great for maintaining hair health while cleansing thoroughly."

Apply a hair mask: A hair mask is a super important step, especially if you're going for it on the gel front. After shampooing, be sure to apply a nourishing hair mask, which James says adds moisture back into your hair and further loosens any remaining gel. "This step is crucial because most gels contain alcohol, which can dehydrate hair, so it's the perfect time to replenish and add moisture back," he says.

Comb through gently: Next, "use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to gently comb through your hair while the conditioner or mask is still in. This will help remove any last traces of gel without causing unnecessary tension or breakage," James explains.

Avoid excessive heat: "Avoid using hot water or direct heat on hair with gel, as it can cause the gel to harden further, making removal more difficult," he notes. Instead, cool or lukewarm water is best as it's gentler on your scalp and strands.