The best hair oil for shiny, happy and healthy hair

Your perfect match will make your hair look glossier than ever

Nothing gives hair a quick-fix moisture boost quite like the best hair oil. The secret to finding the right one is knowing the ingredients that’ll make all the difference.

For example, argan oil is one to watch out for when it comes to finding the best hair oils. It is rich in fatty acids and Vitamin E which makes it a hair hero for improving condition and texture. Argan oil is very expensive though, so the most argan oil-rich products have quite a high price point.

Ready to learn all about hair oil? Keep reading for your crash course in the best oil for your hair.

How does hair oil work?

‘Firstly, make sure that it really is oil that you’re using, and not silicone with only a small percentage of oil,’ explains top hairdresser Paul Windle, founder of Windle London. ‘Many oils that come from warmer climates that are used on afro hair can be too heavy for finer, Caucasian hair – for example olive oil, argan oil, coconut oil.

‘At Windle London we tend to use a blend of lighter oils; a pre-cleanse elixir blend of apricot, coconut, camellia and oat natural oils for nourishing and perfecting glossy hair.’

Generally speaking, if you have very fine hair and are worried about weighing it with a heavy oil-based product, you might be better applying the oil before you wash your hair, rather than as a post-wash leave-in treatment. ‘Massage into the hair and gently shampoo out,’ Paul advises, This takes away the residue the oil can leave. If hair happens to be particularly thick or prone to frizzy, you can leave a little oil in to smooth the cuticle to finish.’

If your hair gets greasy easily, avoid using oil-based products too close to the roots – just a tiny blob of oil applied evenly through the ends of hair should be enough to improve texture without weighing your locks down.

What are the benefits of hair oil?

‘Oils tend to make the hair less brittle and more supple, essentially great for moisturising the hair and to bring dull hair back to life. It will give shine without the use of styling products. Most good conditioners get their moisturising properties from small extracts of oil.

‘Windle London’s Invisible Day & Night Cream contains Tahitian monoi oil extract that the hair instantly absorbs and gives off a healthy shine. It also contains sugar beet extract to inject moisture, and aloe vera to sooth. Contains a UV filter. Use this like a leave in conditioner, dry or damp hair, day and night.’

Best hair oil for growth

While there’s not one magic oil that’ll grow your hair overnight (we wish), certain oils may encourage growth and repair by strengthening your hair to minimise breakage.

Castor oil for hair is rich in fatty omega 6, which is thought encourage blood circulation near the scalp and promote hair growth. Coconut oil for hair is also rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids, making it a great choice if you’re trying to grow out a hated haircut.

Tip: As well as castor and coconut oil, stock up on the best shampoo for hair loss and speak to your doctor if this is a major concern.

Best hair oil for dry hair

If you’ve got dry or damaged hair, you should apply a light layer of hair oil over your locks after washing it with the best shampoo for your hair type, go easy on the heat treatments, and you should see an improvement in the condition of your tresses in no time.

Generally speaking, if you have coarse, damaged hair you may benefit from using your oil as an overnight treatment mask to deeply nourish your locks.

So without further ado, keep scrolling to see Marie Claire HQ’s favourite hair oil picks.