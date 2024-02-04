With thick and fluffy being the brow style du jour, experiencing hair loss in this area can affect the way your face is framed, let alone your confidence. And it doesn't matter what tools you have at your disposal, from the best brow gels to the best eyebrow pencils - if the hair isn't there, there's only so much you can do. No matter the reason for the hair loss or thinning, waiting for your brows to grow back is a frustrating and often long-winded process. So how long does it take for eyebrows to grow back and is there anything we can do to speed up the process?

I spoke to brow experts, who had great advice and introduced me to brow serums.

What can cause hair loss in eyebrows?

As Claire Larsen, Global Master Educator at RevitaLash® Cosmetics notes, "unfortunately, it’s not the shortest list." There are seemingly countless reasons why you may be experiencing hair loss around your brows. These include "both internal and external factors, many of which are not in our control," says Claire.

"Medications, environmental aggressors like pollution and harmful UV rays, poor diet, hormonal imbalances and even sleeping on one side repeatedly can all wreak havoc on maintaining a youthful appearance of bold, healthy eyebrows."

Yana Gushchina, Founder of Browfique, reminds us that the way we treat our hair can also have a big impact. "Over-processing the brows through incorrect application of laminating or bleaching products can also cause hair loss," she begins. (If you feel you are in need of a break from brow lamination, these laminating products help you mimic the look easily at home.)

Yana continues: "Constantly touching the brows or skin issues like eczema can also lead to brow hair falling out. Overplucking can cause hair loss over time, as you can damage the hair follicle, which is why it’s always best to allow time for your hair to grow out between sessions."

In short, the reasons are broad, and you shouldn't blame yourself. Remember that medical diagnoses such as alopecia may also be a cause. If you are concerned, it's best to see a doctor to determine what may be happening.

How long does it take for eyebrows to grow back?

Eyebrows do grow back, but re-growth (the rate and appearance of) can be affected by the reason behind the hair loss in the first place. For example, just like with hair in your legs, if it is simply shaved, it will take less time to grow back than hair that has been removed from the follicle and therefore needs to completely start anew (e.g. plucking or waxing).

It really varies in terms of time periods, but in general, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic said it usually takes around three to four months for the hair growth cycle to go from beginning to end. Hair growth happens in three phases - anagen (the growth stage), catagen (transition phase) and telegen (resting phase) meaning you have to be patient for the process to be completed.

Remember too that every individual is different, and things like health, age and prior treatment of brows may play a factor in re-growth time.

Can brow serums speed up the process?

While you'd need to wait a matter of months to see brow hair grow back fully, many brands promise a noticeable difference in mere weeks with the help of brow formulas. While natural ingredients such as castor oil and aloe vera are said to help when rubbed in, there are more targeted products you can try if you desire. "Brow serums were developed to defend and protect against the factors that can make our brows lacklustre and brittle," says Claire.

The Ordinary's Multi-Peptide Lash & Brow is a serum that promises consistent results, and doesn't cost the earth. The brand describes it as "a light, non-greasy formula designed to support thicker, fuller, and healthier-looking lashes and brows."

The product is designed to be used twice a day (consistency is crucial) and is made from natural extracts, peptides, and amino acids that work to nourish the brows and make the existing brow hairs look more dense. The Ordinary's testing showed the density and overall appearance of brows could be improved in as little as four weeks.

Revitalash's Revitabrow is another brilliant option, and while it's a little pricier, it's known for its impressive results. In a test of 112 people (men and women), respondents found that over eight weeks, 96% experienced improved appearance of eyebrows overall, 94% experienced more defined-looking eyebrows, and 92% experienced bolder, fuller-looking brows. The serum is formulated with vitamins, antioxidants and peptides, along with a BioPeptin Complex® that targets weakened brows.