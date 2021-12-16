Six perfumes that deserve a place under your tree this Christmas

Looking for smellies? Here's a round-up of scents that are bound to please

In partnership with our partners

Fragrance is one of the most personal facets of beauty. It sends our senses whirling, conjuring up memories and fantasies. That’s why, when it comes to gifting scents, things can get a little tricky. To make your perusing a little easier, we have curated a list of lusted-after products that even the pickiest perfume wearers won’t turn their nose up at.

This article is created in partnership with Issey Miyake and Narciso Rodriguez.

You’ll be stretched to find someone who won’t appreciate a new smelly. So, get scrolling and purchase a perfume that you can’t go wrong with…