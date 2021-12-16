Six perfumes that deserve a place under your tree this Christmas

Looking for smellies? Here's a round-up of scents that are bound to please
In partnership with our partners
Fragrance is one of the most personal facets of beauty. It sends our senses whirling, conjuring up memories and fantasies. That’s why, when it comes to gifting scents, things can get a little tricky. To make your perusing a little easier, we have curated a list of lusted-after products that even the pickiest perfume wearers won’t turn their nose up at.
This article is created in partnership with Issey Miyake and Narciso Rodriguez.
You’ll be stretched to find someone who won’t appreciate a new smelly. So, get scrolling and purchase a perfume that you can’t go wrong with…
Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir, £97.50 for 100ml | John Lewis
In it’s conspicuous baby pink bottle, you’ve probably caught sight of this fragrance’s older sister on numerous dressing tables. Musc Noir celebrates and explores the darker and more intense notes of Narciso Rodriguez’s ubiquitous plum-obsessed scent. The reinterpretation evokes the same mystical recollections but mirrors the growth of the modern women. This scent is designed to let the wearer’s inner femininity breathe.
Sponsored.
Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme, £71 for 100ml | Boots
This famed fragrance was first formulated in 1994 by legendary perfumer Jacques Cavallier. Nearly 30 years on, the scent is as modern and memorable. The masculine woody and aquatic concoction is made up of a myriad of notes including yuzu, blue water lily, nutmeg and tobacco. The fusion of freshness and warm energies carry the fragrance from easy day time wearing to musky twilight parties with a spritz.
Sponsored.
Valentino Beauty Voce Viva Eau De Parfum, £107 for 100ml | The Perfume Shop
This fragrance is for someone on the hunt for opulent freshness. Apply this Valentino Beauty fragrance to pulse points and breathe in countless floral notes and an underlying cool note of crystal moss and vanilla. Suitable for all year round, this intimate scent will become recognisably yours within days.
Acqua di Parma x Emilio Pucci Notte Di Stelle Diffuser, £74 | Feel Unique
Buying for someone who you know won't stray from their signature scent? This Christmas, luxury perfume house Acqua di Parma joins forces with the iconic Italian fashion brand Emilio Pucci to bring you decadence and delightful prints. Paying homage to their mutual heritage, the Colonia collection combines lemon, lavender and vetiver to produce a scent that brings Italy into the home. This collection is supporting the ‘Rewrite the Future’ campaign by Save the Children which helps to protect children in situations of armed conflict.
Elie Saab Le Parfum Eau de Parfum, £45 for 30ml | Boots
When it first launched 10 years ago, Le Parfum created a buzz in the fragrance world because of its unique blend of feminine, woody and honey notes. Described by the designer as an ‘ode to light’, the scent is reminiscent of bright sun-kissed skin. A decade after it’s launch, the Maison have launched an initiative with UNICEF which will see a portion of the sales proceeds go towards educating and protecting vulnerable young women in Lebanon - Saab’s home.
YSL Libre Eau de Parfum, £56 for 30ml | YSL Beauty
This fragrance epitomises one of YSL’s principle values - freedom. Twisting together notes of orange blossom and lavender, the adrogynous aroma balances modern femininity and evolving identities. The brand is going one step further when it comes to empowering women with its Abuse is Not Love campaign. For the last year and into the future, YSL Beauty is working with non-profit organisations across 17 countries to prevent violence against women.