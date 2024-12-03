I've really committed to the research—trust me, these 9 candles smell *exactly* like a real-life Christmas tree

The thrill of Christmas is only amplified by a festive candle—it's a small joy that helps to make any space feel ready for December 25th. And when it comes to my taste, there's only one type of candle that's going to pass the sniff test: a pine candle. Yes, I want my whole home to smell like a fresh Christmas tree for the entire month of December.

Every year, Diptyque releases three Christmas candles: a blue one, a red one and a green one. The latter – its pine offering – was my first Christmas candle ever, and it's still one I buy every year. You just can't beat that fresh Christmas-tree smell, and I find pine candles always fill a space more effectively than any other fragrance (making them some of the strongest candles around). Lighting one of these just boosts that cosy, warm feeling you want to feel this time of year.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

With all this said, I like to think of myself as a pine candle connoisseur—I have spent days upon days testing out the best pine candles and Christmas-tree scented candles out there, and not all of them passed my scrupulous testing criteria (great throw, natural scent, not too sweet—just right). So, I've created an edit of the very best Christmas-tree scented pine candles for 2024. You're welcome.

1. Acqua di Parma Bosco Scented Candle

(Image credit: Acqua Di Parma)

Acqua di Parma Bosco Scented Candle Specifications Key notes : Eucalyptus, pine needles , clove Today's Best Deals £60 (was £75) at Space NK

If green is not really in your colour scheme, refer to Acqua Di Parma's piney entry into the edit, which sits in a sensationally decadent-looking gold jar. But it's not just the aesthetic that makes this candle appealing; it smells absolutely magical. Featuring eucalyptus, pine needles and cloves to add a little contrast, this is supposed to smell just like the 'crisp, clean winter air of the mountains.' In short, it's a joy, and worth the extra spend.

2. The White Company Fir Tree Signature Candle

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company Fir Tree Signature Candle Specifications Key notes: Eucalyptus, pine, cedar Today's Best Deals £22 at The White Company

If there's one word that describes The White Company's 2024 iteration of its Christmas candle, it's 'crisp'. It has been created to inspire images of a lush forest covered in snow, and has that refreshing, super-green hit to it. This is always one of my favourite high-street offerings which, at £22, is pretty reasonable and still looks super chic.

3. Neom Perfect Peace Scented Candle

(Image credit: Neom)

Neom Perfect Peace Scented Candle Specifications Key notes: Myrrh, pine, lime Today's Best Deals £38 at Neom

Neom has undergone a recent rebrand and I am obsessed with this limited-edition festive packaging. Beyond the fact it looks divine, the Perfect Peace offering also smells delightful. It features notes of pine, myrrh and lime peel for a zesty, fresh Nordic vibe.

4. Diptyque Sapin Limited Edition Scented Candle

(Image credit: Diptyque)

Diptyque Sapin Limited Edition Scented Candle Specifications Key notes: Pine needle, resin accord Today's Best Deals £68 at Liberty

I will never not be obsessed with Diptyque's 'Green' candle, which I'm tempted to say is my fave of all time. This year, the packaging has a sensory edge, with a soft, mossy-looking label that inspires images of thick, lush forrest in winter. The brand's classic pine needle and resin accords are in there, and they fill the space so impressively. If you can only invest in one, I'd make it this...

5. Jo Malone London Pine & Eucalyptus Home Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Pine & Eucalyptus Home Candle Specifications Key notes: Pine, eucalyptus Today's Best Deals £59 at Sephora

If you want a candle that combines the scents of a fresh Christmas tree and crisp English countryside, you'll want to get your hands on Jo Malone London's Pine & Eucalyptus candle, which is a bestseller every year. It is both grounding and invigorating at once, and that gorgeous jar will look classy on any shelf or coffee table.

6. Jo Loves Christmas Trees

(Image credit: Jo Loves)

Jo Loves Christmas Trees Candle Specifications Key notes: Pine, lavender, incense, amber Today's Best Deals £55 at Space NK

Every year, I have a Jo Loves Christmas Trees candle on my desk between November and January, and this year it's had a major glow-up. I'm obsessed with the gorgeous new red jar and alpine-inspired illustrations, but that familiar piney, incensey scent is still there, meaning you get the best of both worlds.

7. Skandinavisk SKOG Scented Candle

(Image credit: Skandinavisk)

Skandinavisk SKOG Scented Candle Specifications Key notes: Pine needles, fir cones, birch sap, lily of the valley Today's Best Deals £28 at Sephora

I only discovered this one last year, and it's quickly floated to the top of my list—particularly given it's under £30. For a more affordable, mid-range pine candle, you'll be surprised just how expensive this smells. The lily of the valley and fir cones give it an elevated feel, and the pine is super fresh and crisp.

8. Plum and Ashby Christmas Cedarwood and Pine Needles

(Image credit: Plum & Ashby)

Plum and Ashby Christmas cedarwood and pine needles Specifications Key notes: Pine needle, amber, woodsy notes Today's Best Deals £32 at Selfridges

From the brand's Christmas collection, this Plum and Ashby pine needle candle has a noticeably warm edge to it, brought by the amber and cedarwood in there. I absolutely love the cute jar too, which would look right at home in any cosy, festive space.

9. Le Labo Pin 12 Candle

(Image credit: Le Labo)

Le Labo Pin 12 Candle Specifications Key notes: Pine wood, musk, amber Today's Best Deals £68 at Fenwick

If the thought of a pine candle appeals to you but you want something that will last past Christmas and not be out of place, Le Labo's Pin 12 jar will be right up your street. It's fresh but also super warming, feeling Christmassy but not overwhelmingly so.