Miss Dior is in the Black Friday sale—here's why it's my most recommended perfume as a beauty editor
It's a timeless investment
Whenever somebody asks me what the best perfume to buy right now is (as a beauty editor who specialises in fragrance, this happens more than you'd think), I always recommend Dior's Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. Why? Because it's indisputably beautiful. In fact, I don't think I've ever met a soul who doesn't love it as soon as they smell it. And while it is a luxury fragrance, the good news is there are currently some great Miss Dior perfume Black Friday deals.
I'd like to caveat here that I'm not insisting every person reading this needs to add Miss Dior to their perfume collection right away. What I am trying to get across is that if you're currently in the market for a new daily scent that is long-lasting and luxe, I highly recommend giving it a go. Particularly while there's up to 20% off at retailers like John Lewis, Harvey Nichols and Sephora.
Miss Dior Perfume Black Friday Quick Shopping Links
- John Lewis: 20% off Miss Dior perfume
- Sephora: Up to 20% off Miss Dior perfume
- Harvey Nichols: 15% off Miss Dior perfume
So, what is it that makes Miss Dior so special? I'll admit, when I was first introduced to it a couple of years ago, ahead of its launch, I didn't have high hopes. I assumed it would just be another commercial floral fancy. But then, during the summer, I noticed a particular trend in answers when I was asking people what perfume they were wearing. In fact, around 80% of the time, when I complimented someone on their perfume, they proceeded to tell me it was Miss Dior.
It is, for lack of a better term, an absolute compliment magnet. A floral perfume concoction of lily of the valley, peony and centifolia rose, alongside creamy tonka bean, comforting musk and deep sandalwood—it's a feat of a fragrance. Unlike so many other florals out there, Miss Dior is deep, skin-like and piques interest. It has a uniqueness that makes it not only almost impossibly long-lasting (without being even slightly overbearing), but also very expensive smelling. The best way I can describe it? Like sticking your nose in a velvet-petalled bouquet, situated on a breakfast table alongside warm pastries and steaming cups of coffee.
And although it is an expensive perfume, I'm willing to say that it smells even more expensive than it actually is. It has the artisanal qualities of a niche perfume triple its price. So the fact that you can currently buy a 50ml bottle for £78, to me, seems almost unbelievable.
Miss Dior Perfume Black Friday Deals
Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum 30ml,
was £68 now £54.40 | John Lewis
Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum 50ml,
was £97 now £77.60 | John Lewis
Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum 100ml,
was £137 now £109.60 | John Lewis
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shannon Lawlor is the Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire. With nearly a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Who What Wear, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof make-up products and does-it-all skincare.
-
Gucci Black Friday deals are hard to find, but I've hunted them down for you
Including 25% off handbags
By Penny Goldstone
-
Can the Lumen tracker really measure your metabolism and help you lose weight? I tried it for six months - here's my verdict
I put the Lumen metabolism tracking device to the test to see what all the fuss is about
By Sunil Makan
-
I’ve scoured the whole site, and these Lookfantastic Black Friday deals are worth your attention
Save yourself from endlessly scrolling—these are the deals worth knowing about
By Dionne Brighton
-
I’ve scoured the whole site, and these Lookfantastic Black Friday deals are worth your attention
Save yourself from endlessly scrolling—these are the deals worth knowing about
By Dionne Brighton
-
I test hair dryers for a living and the only one I actually use is the Dyson Supersonic, which is currently £168 in the Black Friday sale
The coveted tool is currently discounted
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Margot Robbie swears by this skin tool for lifted, glowing skin—and it's currently in the Black Friday sale
The actor says it delivers 'noticeable results'
By Lauren Hughes
-
Having tried hundreds of moisturisers, I think Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream is worth the money—and it's currently 25% off
In my opinion, it's worth the investment
By Rebecca Fearn
-
As a beauty editor, I usually think Black Friday is a bit of a con—but these perfume deals just make sense
With up to 60% off, even I can't say no
By Shannon Lawlor
-
I've been using the Elemis Pro-collagen Cleansing Balm for 12 years - trust me it's that good and it's on sale today
I am borderline obsessed
By Katie Thomas
-
Baccarat Rouge 540 is on sale for Black Friday—here's why, as a beauty editor, I think it's worth its price tag
It's spenny, but nothing can compare
By Shannon Lawlor
-
The Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale is still on, and I'm stocking up on these iconic products
There's up to 30% off!
By Shannon Lawlor