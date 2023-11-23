Miss Dior is in the Black Friday sale—here's why it's my most recommended perfume as a beauty editor

Whenever somebody asks me what the best perfume to buy right now is (as a beauty editor who specialises in fragrance, this happens more than you'd think), I always recommend Dior's Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. Why? Because it's indisputably beautiful. In fact, I don't think I've ever met a soul who doesn't love it as soon as they smell it. And while it is a luxury fragrance, the good news is there are currently some great Miss Dior perfume Black Friday deals.

I'd like to caveat here that I'm not insisting every person reading this needs to add Miss Dior to their perfume collection right away. What I am trying to get across is that if you're currently in the market for a new daily scent that is long-lasting and luxe, I highly recommend giving it a go. Particularly while there's up to 20% off at retailers like John Lewis, Harvey Nichols and Sephora.

So, what is it that makes Miss Dior so special? I'll admit, when I was first introduced to it a couple of years ago, ahead of its launch, I didn't have high hopes. I assumed it would just be another commercial floral fancy. But then, during the summer, I noticed a particular trend in answers when I was asking people what perfume they were wearing. In fact, around 80% of the time, when I complimented someone on their perfume, they proceeded to tell me it was Miss Dior.

It is, for lack of a better term, an absolute compliment magnet. A floral perfume concoction of lily of the valley, peony and centifolia rose, alongside creamy tonka bean, comforting musk and deep sandalwood—it's a feat of a fragrance. Unlike so many other florals out there, Miss Dior is deep, skin-like and piques interest. It has a uniqueness that makes it not only almost impossibly long-lasting (without being even slightly overbearing), but also very expensive smelling. The best way I can describe it? Like sticking your nose in a velvet-petalled bouquet, situated on a breakfast table alongside warm pastries and steaming cups of coffee.

And although it is an expensive perfume, I'm willing to say that it smells even more expensive than it actually is. It has the artisanal qualities of a niche perfume triple its price. So the fact that you can currently buy a 50ml bottle for £78, to me, seems almost unbelievable.