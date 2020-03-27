Fancy a dip? These fragrances offer the perfect dose of escapism and transport us to exotic locations.

Fragrance is a wonderful thing. It can take you back to a specific moment in time like a first kiss or remind of you of a certain someone. It can instantly bring back memories of your wedding day or it can become your signature scent that makes people think of you. And, fragrances can even boost your mood.

The power smell has is undeniable. Given that currently we are in a state of suspended time, why not use our sense of smell to transport us around the world, from the comfort of whatever makeshift work-from-home set-up you may have, aka ‘Armchair travel’ as coined by David Seth Moltz, the nose from D.S & DURGA. Escapism, if you will.

So, with that in mind, we’ve taken the liberty to pull together a list of the best fragrances that can transport you to your ultimate getaway destination without leaving your home – because, you know…isolation.

THE COAST

Can you hear that? The faint sound of waves crashing on rocks in the distance is rather inviting. And the smell of salt from the seawater is in the air. Whether you’re on the Riviera or Cliffside on the Amalfi look to fragrances with fresh citrus notes to take you there.

What is it: Chanel, Paris Riviera

Fragrance Family: Fruity

What’s in it? Sicilian Orange, Neroli.

What does it smell like? Like a trip to the Cøte d’Azur without having to leave your front door. You’ve just had a dip and are now poolside with a chilled glass of rosé – things couldn’t be more perfect. Neroli is lifted and given a cashmere soft quality by the addition of sweet Sicilian orange.

How long does it last? 3/5



Shop Now: Chanel, Paris – Riviera, Les Eaux De Chanel, £99

What is it: Tom Ford, Mandarino Amalfi

Fragrance Family: Citrus

What’s in it? Lemon, grapefruit, neroli.

What does it smell like? Bright and citrusy with a sophisticated edge. Lemons and grapefruit cavort with the softest floral notes. Grounded by a warm woody base – this is the perfect summer scent.

How long does it last? 3/5

Shop now: Tom Ford, Private Blend Mandarino Di Amalfi, £132.20 for 50ml, Available from John Lewis

ENGLISH COUNTRYSIDE

Fields of lavender are all the eye can see. You’re greeted by the grassy and freshness of it as a cool April breeze greets your skin. You’ll be picnicking nearby shortly with a pot of English breakfast and fresh scones with clotted cream and jam.

What is it: Jo Malone London, Wisteria & Lavender

Fragrance Family: Floral



What’s in it? Lavender, heliotrope, musk.



What does it smell like? The lavender is subtle here and powdery thanks to the heliotrope. But it’s the musk that transforms this into a magical fragrance that becomes a skin scent.



How long does it last? 4/5



Shop now: Jo Malone London, Wisteria & Lavender Cologne, £50 for 30ml Available from John Lewis.

AN OASIS IN THE CITY

Warm balmy evenings and notes of Orange Blossom can instantly conjure up images of an oasis in a city – somewhere like Marrakech. We’re imagining an evening watching the sunset after a day of exploring Jardin Majorelle.

What is it: Diptyque, Eau Sense

Fragrance Family: Aromatic

What’s in it? Orange Blossom, juniper berry, patchouli.

What does it smell like? Like a fresh bouquet of creamy flowers. Bitter orange cuts through notes of orange blossom and juniper. Can bring joy to wintery days.

How long does it last? 5/5

Shop now: Diptyque, Eau de Sens, £72 for 50ml Available from Selfridges

THE CITY BY THE SEA

You can hear the bustle of a city but there is a scent of wood, coconuts and seawater in the air. The nights are balmy and your linen outfit keeps you cool. You’re on a rooftop bar, loved one by your side and a grapefruit margarita in your hand – bliss.

What is it: DS & Durga, Radio Bombay

Fragrance Family:

What’s in it? Cedar, sandalwood, iris, ambergris.

What does it smell like? Warming and complex. A dalliance with incense. Notes of copper, iris and cedar and grounded with ambergris.

How long does it last? 3/5

Shop now: DS & Durga, Radio Bombay, £187 for 100ml Available from Liberty

THE RAINFOREST



Trees, bushes and shrubs that have just been soaked by a heavy down pour of rain surround you. The air is thick but somehow completely refreshing. You’re in a space where you feel connected to nature.

What is it: Le Labo, Baie 19

Fragrance Family:

What’s in it?. Juniper, patchouli, ambroxan.

What does it smell like? Like petrichor – the earthy smell that is in the air after rain falls on dry soil. But, obviously a sophisticated version of it.

How long does it last? 4/5

Shop now: Le Labo, Baie 19, £127 for 50ml available from Selfridges

AN ACHINGLY COOL CITY

You know the kind; where impossibly chic inhabitants roam many experimental pop-up bars and restaurants where the wait lists and queues are long as they are Instagramable; the art galleries are cool as is the party scene, and quite frankly, you want in.

What is it: Vilhelm Parfumerie, Stockholm 1978

Fragrance Family: Chypre

What’s in it?. Geranium, rosemary, almond.

What does it smell like? Summer in Stockholm. The rosemary keeps the almond the right side of sweet adding a soapy feel to this beautifully constructed fragrance.

How long does it last? 4/5

Shop now: Vilhelm Parfumerie, Stockholm 1978 £157.25 for 100ml